Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie boys golf 3rd at invitational

MINSTER — Fort Loramie finished fifth out of 14 teams in the Fort Loramie Invitational on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

The Redskins had a 325 team score, 17 strokes behind Cincinnati St. Xavier’s B team, which finished first. St. Xavier’s C team finished second with a 313.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 74 and finished third individually. Aiden Wehrman shot 77 and tied for eighth, Ethan Larger shot 85 and Austin Pleiman shot 89.

Anna was sixth with a 334 team score while Russia (350) finished seventh, Houston (351) finished eighth, Sidney (370) finished ninth, Jackson Center (373) finished 11th and Fairlawn (390) finished 12th.

Anna’s Bryce Cobb finished first individually with a 67. Carter Gordon shot 78 and tied for 12th, Seth Hegemier shot 93 and Landon Cobb shot 96.

Jude Counts led Russia with an 83. Xavier Phlipot shot 85, Ross Fiessinger shot 89 and Jordan Meyer shot 93.

Ethan Lukey led Houston with a 79 and finished 15th. Tanner Voisard shot 86, Parker Herrick shot 89 and Ethan Fark shot 97.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with an 81. Tycen Money shot 92, Jarred Kirk shot 95 and Kade Schmiesing shot 102.

Ryan Sailor led Jackson Center with an 87. Nolan Fark shot 90, Carson Regula shot 97 and Lucas Hartle shot 99.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 78 and tied for 12th individually. Seth Jones shot 89, Logan Francis shot 107 and Aaron Maddy shot 116.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie wins Riverside Lady Pirates Invitational

Fort Loramie shot a 350 to win the Riverside Lady Pirates Invitational on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

Eva Bolin and Rhese Voisard tied for third individually by each shooting 85. Morgan Pleiman shot 89 and finished sixth and Aubrey Turner shot 91 and finished ninth.

Russia finished fifth with a 438, Anna finished sixth with a 441 and Riverside finished eighth with a 455.

Makenna Borchers led Russia with an 87 and finished fifth individually. Makena Hoying shot 113, Eliza Gariety shot 114 and Tori Sherman shot 124.

Mallory Havenar led Anna with a 90 and finished eighth individually. Josie Gehret shot 108, Megan Marlow shot 118 and Madison Prenger shot 125.

Mia Stallard led Riverside with a 99. Roz Estep shot 110, Malaina Jenkins shot 121 and Maddie Sanford shot 125.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 3, St. Marys 2

Sidney picked up its first victory of the season by beating St. Marys on Tuesday at Sidney High School.

Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles. Allison Fultz won 6-2, 6-3 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullennix lost 7-6 (7-5 set tiebreaker), 6-0 at first doubles and Breanna Mullennix and Desarae Miller lost 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

Troy 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost on Tuesday in Sidney.

In singles, Troy’s Elizabeth Niemi defeated Lehman’s Taylor Reineke 6-0, 6-1, Esha Patel defeated Mary Lins 6-1, 6-0 and Josie Romick defeated Lilly Williams 7-6 (1), 6-1.

In doubles, Troy’s Madailein Logan and Taima Rajab defeated Lehman’s Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier 7-5, 6-4 and Casey Rogers and Mio Yasuda defeated Emma Covault and Sarah Lins 6-0, 6-1.

“Troy is solid,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They have girls who can really strike the ball throughout their lineup. Our first doubles had a close match and Lilly had a great first set as well.

“Matches against big schools like them are good for us. We were able to compete well and make some matches close and I’m proud of that. Mark Goldner has been coaching as long as I have been alive (50 years). He is a good friend and has been a mentor to me in my coaching career. I have learned a lot from him.”

Fort Loramie girls golf squad wins Riverside Lady Pirate Invitational

