Thursday roundup: Botkins boys golf beats Fort Recovery

PORTLAND, Ind. — Botkins boys golf squad beat Fort Recovery 157-182 in a nonconference match on Thursday at Portland Golf Club.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 38 while JJ Meyer and Ross Dietz each shot 39. Isaac Cisco shot 41.

Sidney 176, Fairborn 253

The Yellow Jackets earned a victory in their first Miami Valley League match of the season on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Tycen Money led Sidney with a 38. Kaden Abbott shot 44, Jarred Kirk shot 45 and Carter Wooddell shot 49.

• Girls golf

Sidney 200, Fairborn 253

The Yellow Jackets earned a victory in their first Miami Valley League match of the season on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Tatum Werntz led Sidney with a 46. Evie Schwepe and Mady Garber each shot 50 and Lily Blosser shot 54.

Minster 199, Delphos Jefferson 261

Minster picked up a win in their first dual match of the season on Thursday at Delphos Country Club.

Layne Voisard led the Wildcats with a 43. Ashley Meyer shot 49, Katie Heitkamp shot 52 and Ashlyn Homan shot 55.

Riverside 226, London 234

The Pirates won a nonconference match on Thursday at London Country Club.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 53. Malaina Jenkins shot 56, Mia Stallard shot 58 and Maddie Sanford shot 59.

Sidney boys, girls golf squads beat Fairborn

