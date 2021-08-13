Thursday roundup: Botkins boys golf beats Fort Recovery

PORTLAND, Ind. — Botkins boys golf squad beat Fort Recovery 157-182 in a nonconference match on Thursday at Portland Golf Club.
Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 38 while JJ Meyer and Ross Dietz each shot 39. Isaac Cisco shot 41.
Sidney 176, Fairborn 253
The Yellow Jackets earned a victory in their first Miami Valley League match of the season on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.
Tycen Money led Sidney with a 38. Kaden Abbott shot 44, Jarred Kirk shot 45 and Carter Wooddell shot 49.
• Girls golf
Sidney 200, Fairborn 253
The Yellow Jackets earned a victory in their first Miami Valley League match of the season on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.
Tatum Werntz led Sidney with a 46. Evie Schwepe and Mady Garber each shot 50 and Lily Blosser shot 54.
Minster 199, Delphos Jefferson 261
Minster picked up a win in their first dual match of the season on Thursday at Delphos Country Club.
Layne Voisard led the Wildcats with a 43. Ashley Meyer shot 49, Katie Heitkamp shot 52 and Ashlyn Homan shot 55.
Riverside 226, London 234
The Pirates won a nonconference match on Thursday at London Country Club.
Roz Estep led Riverside with a 53. Malaina Jenkins shot 56, Mia Stallard shot 58 and Maddie Sanford shot 59.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.