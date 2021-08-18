Tuesday roundup: Fairlawn golf loses to Newton

GREENVILLE — Fairlawn’s boys golf team lost a nonconference match to Newton 173-175 on Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Matt Mullen led the Jets with a 38. Seth Jones shot 44, Jayce Brautigam shot 46 and Logan Francis shot 47.

Riverside 173, Bethel 202

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

Drew Jones led Riverside with a 41. Jaxon Woods shot 42, Jayden Burchett shot 44 and Brody Rhoads shot 46.

• Girls golf

Riverside 210, Bethel 215

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club.

Roz Estep and Kerrigan Callhoun each shot 48 for Riverside. Mia Stallard shot 50 and Malaina Jenkins shot 52.

• Girls tennis

Vandalia-Butler 5, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler High School.

Allison Fultz lost 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Jenna Grieshop lost 7-5, 6-2 at second singles and Alyssa Echols lost 6-3, 6-2 at third singles.

Cierra Mullennix and Breanna Mullennix lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Desarae Miller and Dhruvi Patel lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 3, Preble Shawnee 2

The Cavaliers won a match on Tuesday in Camden.

Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-2 at first singles. Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-4 at second singles and Lilly Williams won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at third singles.

Annie Stiver and Macie Verdier won 7-5, 6-2 at first doubles and Emma Covault and Sarah Lins won 6-0, 7-5 at second doubles.

“Another good win for us after a long bus trip,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Both of our doubles teams continued to play well. We fought through some close sets against a couple of scrappy teams and what can you say about Lilly. The kid never gives up and keeps on fighting to win big matches for you.

“The girls obtained one of their team goals tonight as we have already won more matches than last year. Our assistant John Brunner and I are very proud of this group. They came a long way since they were freshmen and sophomores.”

MONDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Riverside 182, Covington 196

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club.

Drew Jones led Riverside with a 42. Brody Rhoads and Jayden Burchett each shot 46 and Chase Davidson shot 47.

