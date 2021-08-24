Monday roundup: Sidney boys soccer opens with win

BELLEFONTANE — Sidney’s boys soccer team rallied and beat Bellefontaine 7-4 in its season opener on Monday at AcuSport Stadium.

The Chieftains scored three goals in the first 10 minutes, but Carson Taylor scored a goal on an assist from Landon Davis to cut the lead to 3-1 at halftime.

After some personnel changes, the Yellow Jackets scored fast and furiously in the second half. Connor Simpson scored a goal on a penalty kick and Michael Koester scored a goal on an assist from Simpson to tie it 3-3.

The Chieftains scored to take a 4-3 lead, but Carson Taylor scored a goal on an assist from Koester to tie it, then Koester, Simpson and Nick Fenton scored goals to help Sidney pull away.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 4, Wayne 1

The Yellow Jackets earned their first win of the season by beating the Warriors on Monday in Huber Heights.

Lexee Brewer scored late in the first half to give Sidney (1-2) a 1-0 lead. She added another goal in the second half, and Olivia Barga scored two goals.

• Volleyball

Houston 3, Ansonia 1

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Monday on their home court.

Emma Kemp led Houston with 15 kills while Megan Maier had 24 digs and Bri Kemp had 31 assists.

• Boys golf

Xenia 173, Sidney 188

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Monday at WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Kaden Abbott and Tycen Money each led the Yellow Jackets with a 44. Kade Schmiesing shot 49 and Andrew Adams shot 51.

Fort Loramie 173, Russia 174

The Redskins edged Russia in their Shelby County Athletic League opener on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 35. Aiden Wehrman shot 43, Beau Schafer shot 46 and Austin Pleiman shot 49.

Ross Fiessinger led the Raiders with a 39. Felix Francis shot 44, Xavier Phlipot shot 45 and Jordan Meyer shot 46.

Riverside 183, Lehman Catholic 214

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

Drew Jones led Riverside with a 41. Brody Rhoads and Jayden Burchett each shot 46 and Jaxon Woods and Chase Davidson each shot 50.

Noel Petersen led Lehman with a 43. Hezekiah Bezy and John Gagnet each shot 51 and Cooper Steiner shot 69.

Botkins 4, Indian Lake 2

The Trojans won a matchplay event on Monday at Cherokee Hills.

Isaac Cisco, Jaydon Wendel, JJ Meyer and Ross Dietz won their matches for Botkins.

Minster 166, Parkway 194

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Arrowhead.

Louis Magoto led Minster with a 38. Nathan Beair shot 41, Mitchell Bornhorst shot 43 and Logan Kohn shot 44.

Delphos St. John’s 172, New Bremen 205

The Cardinals lost a MAC match on Monday at Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

Blake Terpstra led New Bremen with a 44. Drew McNaughton shot 53 and Tyler Paul and Cole Hamberg each shot 54.

• Girls golf

Sidney 185, Vandalia-Butler 206

Sidney earned an MVL crossover win on Monday at Cassel Hills Golf Course in Vandalia and set a record for low nine-hole team score in the process.

Monday’s score was seven strokes lower than the previous best, which the team set last week against Piqua.

Tatum Werntz led Sidney with a 42. Evie Schwepe shot 44, Mady Garber shot 45 and Lily Blosser shot 54.

Minster 187, Parkway 233

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Celina Lynx Golf Course.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 45. Ashley Meyer shot 46, Katie Heitkamp shot 47 and Ashlyn Homan shot 49.

Russia 204, Riverside 226

The Raiders won a match on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Makenna Borchers led Russia with a 40, which is a program record nine-hole score. She set the program’s 18-hole score record earlier this season.

Makena Hoying shot 52, Lily Fullenkamp shot 54 and Eliza Gariety shot 58.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 45. Mia Stallard shot 57 and Maddie Sanford and Malaina Jenkins each shot 62.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 4, Dayton Northridge 2

Lehman won a match on Monday in Dayton.

Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Lilly Williams won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver won 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles while Emma Covault and Elizabeth Jock won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

“Three wins in a row for our team. That’s the first time that’s happened in the seven years I have been coaching the girls,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Good team win for us in very hot conditions. Their No. 1 and 2 singles players are very good players.”

Michael Koester https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/08/web1_BPB_6886.jpg Michael Koester

Yellow Jackets girls soccer earns 1st win

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.