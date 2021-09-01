Monday roundup: Sidney volleyball beats Stebbins 3-1

RIVERSIDE — Sidney’s volleyball team beat Stebbins 17-25, 25-21, 25-11, 26-24 in a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Monday.

Anna Brady led Sidney (2-3) with 10 kills while Aliyah Taborn had six and Shelbie Miller had five. Avery Griffis had 17 assists, Syndi Boshears and Kennah Herrick each had eight digs and Kyla Rush had eight digs.

Covington 3, Anna 0

Anna lost 25-10, 25-20, 31-29 in a nonconference match on Monday in Covington.

Kaitlyn Harris and Liz Staudter each had six kills for the Rockets (0-2). Brenna Cobb had 21 assists, Madison Jeffries had 23 digs and Sydney Klosterman had 15 digs.

Houston 3, Indian Lake 0

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 on Monday in Houston.

Emma Kemp and Grace Slade each had 10 kills for Houston (3-2). Aliya Stangel had four aces and Megan Maier had 28 digs. Bri Kemp had 25 assists.

New Knoxville 3, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost a nonconference match 25-9, 25-16, 25-7 on Monday in New Knoxville.

Carsyn Henschen had 15 kills for the Rangers (4-1) while Ellie Gabel had 30 assists and Haley Fledderjohann had 10 digs.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 2, St. Marys 2

The Yellow Jackets (1-1-1) and St. Marys tied on Monday in a nonconference game that ended early due to a storm.

Graham Van Tilburgh scored Sidney’s first goal on an assist from Michael Koester. Koester scored the second goal on an assist from Carson Taylor.

“We did see some improvement from our last game against Fairborn,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “Our back line was much better; they held their shape. Attackers and midfield played with a lot more energy. Overall, we were pleased with their play tonight.”

Wapakoneta 4, Jackson Center 0

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Monday in Wapakoneta to drop to 0-3-1 overall.

• Boys golf

Riverside 191, Dayton Northridge 237

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Monday at Moss Creek Golf Course in Dayton.

Jaxon Woods led Riverside with a 44. Jayden Burchett shot 45 while Brody Rhoads, Drew Jones and Chase Davidson each shot 51.

• Girls golf

Riverside 210, Urbana 226

The Pirates won a nonconference match on Monday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 45. Mia Stallard shot 48, Maddie Sanford shot 58 and Malaina Jenkins shot 59.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 5, Piqua 0

The Yellow Jackets beat Piqua in a Miami Valley League crossover match on Monday in Sidney to improve to 5-2 overall.

Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-2 at first singles. Allison Fultz won 6-1, 6-2 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop won 6-0, 6-2 at third singles.

Alyssa Echols and Desarae Miller won 6-2, 7-5 at first doubles and Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix won 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

• Volleyball

Marion Local 3, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference match 25-7, 25-10, 25-14 on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Taylor Geise and Kate Stewart each had five kills for Lehman (0-2). Stewart and Layla Platfoot each had three blocks, Geise had seven digs and Caroline Wesner and Megan Carlisle each had six assists.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

