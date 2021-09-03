Thursday roundup: Russia girls golf beats Anna

VERSAILLES — Russia’s girls golf squad beat Anna 211-242 on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Makenna Borchers led the Raiders by shooting a 42. Eliza Gariety shot 53, Makena Hoying shot 57 and Lily Fullenkamp shot 59.

Mallory Havenar led the Rockets with a 54. Grace Russell shot 57, Madison Prenger shot 64 and Josie Gehret shot 67.

Fort Loramie 182, Miami East 202

The Redskins won a match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 40. Rhese Voisard and Aubrey Turner each shot 46 and Carlie Goubeaux shot 50.

Minster 186, St. Henry 212

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday at Arrowhead.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 39. Katie Heitkamp shot 44, Ashley Meyer shot 45 and Ashlyn Homan shot 58.

Riverside 2nd in tri-match

The Pirates finished second in a nonconference match on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club. Indian Lake was first with a 212, Riverside was second with 232 and Botkins was third with a 245.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 45. Mia Stallard shot 57, Malaina Jenkins shot 61 and Maddie Sanford shot 67.

Botkins scores were not reported.

• Boys golf

Troy 161, Sidney 176

The Yellow Jacket lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 40. Tycen Money shot 42, Kade Schmiesing shot 44 and Ryan Bennett shot 50.

Botkins 158, Houston 172

The Trojans earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

JJ Meyer led Botkins with a 38. Isaac Cisco shot 39, Jack Dietz shot 40 and Jameson Meyer and Jaydon Wendel each shot 41.

Ethan Lukey led Houston with a 37. Ethan Funk shot 43, Parker Herrick shot 45 and Tanner Voisard and Tanner Cooper each shot 47.

Russia 171, Jackson Center 184

The Raiders won an SCAL match on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Ross Fiessinger led Russia with a 37. Jude Counts shot 40 and Xavier Phlipot and Braylon Cordonnier each shot 47.

Carson Regula led Jackson Center with a 41. Ryan Sailor shot 43 and Blake Noble and Nolan Fark each shot 50.

Anna 165, Fairlawn 185

The Rockets won an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 36. Ethan Maurer shot 41, Carson Reamen shot 43 and Landon Cobb shot 45.

Matt Mullen led Fairlawn with a 36. Seth Jones shot 47, Ethan Jones shot 48 and Logan Francis shot 53.

Versailles 182, New Bremen 210

The Tigers won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Mercer County Elks Golf Club.

John Heitkamp and Joe Ruhenkamp each shot 44 for Versailles. Keegan May shot 45 and Ethan Dirksen shot 49.

Tyler Paul and Josh Bensman each shot 51 for New Bremen. Cole Hamberg shot 53 and Drew McNaughton shot 55.

Minster 168, St. Henry 171

The Wildcats edged the Redskins in a MAC match on Thursday at Mercer County Elks.

Louis Magoto led Minster with an even-par 36. Jack Meyer shot 43, Nathan Beair shot 44 and Mitchell Bornhorst shot 45.

• Volleyball

Fairlawn 3, Russia 1

The Jets beat Russia 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22 in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Lonna Heath had 15 kills and 13 digs for Fairlawn (4-0, 2-0 SCAL), Jessie Abke had 14 kills and 20 digs and Addison Swearingen had 13 kills and 10 digs.

Taylor Lessing had 47 assists on Thursday and broke the program’s all-time career assists record. She has 1,946 career assists to her credit.

The Raiders dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in SCAL play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0

The Redskins won an SCAL match 25-23, 25-22, 25-5 on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (5-2, 3-0) with 11 kills while Summer Hoying had nine and Jada Drees had eight. Drees made four aces and Colleen Brandewie had 33 assists. Sholtis and Brandewie each made seven digs.

Kaitlyn Harris led the Rockets (1-3, 1-1) with five kills while Cynthia Davidson made four. Brenna Cobb had 10 assists and 14 digs and Madison Jeffries had 14 digs.

Jackson Center 3, Houston 0

The Tigers won an SCAL match 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 on Thursday in Houston.

Shia Akers made nine kills for Jackson Center (4-1, 2-1) while Sarah Clark made nine kills and had five digs. McKinley Reichert had eight kills and seven digs and Kieran Yarkosky had eight kills. Gabrielle Woolley had 18 assists and Morgan Kipker had 11 assists. Ava Winner had 20 digs.

Houston dropped to 3-4 overall and 0-3 in SCAL play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Miami East 3, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 on Thursday in Casstown to drop to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in TRC play.

No statistics were reported.

Riverside 3, Dayton Northridge 0

The Pirates won a TRC match 25-12, 25-7, 25-10 on Thursday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (3-3, 2-0) with 11 kills and had two aces. Alaina Snow led the squad with 10 aces and had 20 assists and nine digs. Sasha Stotler made seven kills and four aces. Jade Copas made three aces and three kills and had nine digs.

New Bremen 3, Minster 0

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference match 27-25, 25-22, 25-14 on Thursday in Minster.

Melina Schrader led New Bremen (4-0, 1-0 MAC) with nine kills, eight aces and 19 assists. Mia Schmitmeyer made eight kills, Kaylee Freund made six kills and five blocks and Olivia Heitkamp made six kills. Chloe Bornhorst had 16 assists and Abi Powers had 10 digs.

Lily Barhorst led Minster (2-3, 0-1) with 10 kills while Megan Fortman had seven and Alyssa Niemeyer had five. Kayla Lamm had four blocks, Niemeyer had 11 digs, Barhorst had eight digs and Jayden Clune had 19 assists.

Versailles 3, Parkway 0

The Tigers won a MAC match 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 on Thursday in Versailles.

Kirsten Bomholt made 13 kills for Versailles (4-3, 1-0) while Hailey Porter and Jenna Marshal each made five. Brynn Briscoe had five aces and 28 assists. Porter had eight digs, Bomholt had seven, Marshal had six and Briscoe, Tesse Stammen and Brooke Briscoe each had five.

• Girls soccer

Botkins 2, Urbana 1

The Trojans won a nonconference match on Thursday in Urbana.

Camdyn Paul scored one goal on an assist from Boston Paul. Delana Pitts scored one goal on an assist from Camdyn Paul.

Goalkeeper Emma Pax had 26 saves.

• Boys soccer

Piqua 3, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Thursday at Wertz Stadium in Piqua.

Lehman took an early 1-0 lead, but the Indians scored two goals on penalty kicks and led the rest of the way.

Josh George scored one goal for Lehman (1-3-1) on an assist from Nick Minneci. Marti Portabella scored one goal on an assist from Gus Schmiesing.

Goalkeeper Ryan Armstrong had six saves.

Botkins 13, Fairlawn 0

The Trojans won their first Western Ohio Soccer League match of the season on Thursday at Fairlawn to improve to 3-0-2 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center 3, Spencerville 1

The Tigers won their first WOSL match of the season on Thursday at Spencerville to improve to 1-3 overall.

No statistics were reported.

Anna's Grace Russell chips during a match against Russia on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Russell shot a 57.
Russia's Eliza Gariety chips during a match against Anna on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles. Gariety shot a 53.

Fairlawn’s Lessing becomes volleyball program’s career assists leader

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

