Tuesday roundup: Fairlawn volleyball beats Botkins 3-0

BOTKINS — Fairlawn’s volleyball squad picked up a 25-13, 23-25, 25-8, 25-17 victory over Botkins in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday.

Jessie Abke led the Jets (8-2, 4-1 SCAL) with 15 kills while Addison Swearingen had 13 and Lonna Heath had 11. Emily Lessing had five aces while Heath had four and Vaegues Gallimore had three. Ellie Henman had five total blocks. Taylor Lessing had 44 assists. Swearingen had 13 digs and Heath had 12.

No statistics were reported for Botkins (1-9, 0-5).

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match 25-6, 26-12, 25-10 on Tuesday in Sidney.

Anna Brady had five kills and three total blocks for Sidney (3-8, 3-5 MVL Valley). Avery Griffis had nine assists.

Russia 3, Anna 0

The Raiders earned a 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 victory on Tuesday in Anna.

Kate Sherman led Russia (5-7, 3-2) with 15 kills while Roni Poling had nine and Cece Borchers had seven. Lucy Tumbusch had four aces. Poling had five total blocks and Borchers and Bailey Pohlman each had three total blocks.

Kate Sherman had nine digs while Carley Scott had eight and Simone Puthoff and Miah Monnin each had seven. Monnin had 26 assists.

Kaitlyn Harris led Anna (3-8, 2-3) with seven kills. Brenna Cobb had 20 assists, Madison Jeffries had 16 digs and Liz Staudter had 14 digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

The Redskins earned a 25-15, 25-9, 25-11 victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Katrina Berning led Fort Loramie (8-3, 5-0) with nine kills while Ava Sholtis had eight and Summer Hoying had six. Jenna Barhorst had 19 assists and Colleen Brandewie had 11. Riley Heitkamp had six digs and Skyler Albers had five.

Emma Kemp led Houston (4-7, 1-5) with five kills. Megan Maier had 17 digs.

Covington 3, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference match 25-21, 25-15, 25-6 on Tuesday in Covington.

Valerie Rindler led Lehman (2-10, 1-4 TRC) with nine kills. Caroline Wesner had 14 assists and Megan Carlisle had 10. Layla Platfoot had four blocks and 11 digs while Taylor Geise had nine digs and Caroline Wesner had seven digs.

Miami East 3, Riverside 0

The Pirates lost a TRC match 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 on Tuesday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (7-4, 4-1) with nine kills while Sasha Stotler had six kills and two aces. Alaina Snow had 10 digs and 12 assists. Woods had seven digs and Stotler had six.

Minster 3, St. Marys 0

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 on Tuesday in Minster.

Alyssa Niemeyer led Minster (7-4) with nine kills while Ella Mescher had eight and Megan Fortman and Lilly Barhorst each had five. Ava Grieshop had four aces, Kayla Lamm had four total blocks and Jayden Clune had 25 assists. Savannah Bergman had 15 digs, Barhorst had 14 and Grieshop had 11.

New Bremen 3, South Adams (Ind.) 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference match 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Mia Schmitmeyer led New Bremen (9-0) with 10 kills while Kaylee Freund and Melina Schrader each had seven kills. Rianna Paul and Olivia Heitkamp each had five kills and three blocks, and Freund had three blocks. Schrader had 18 assists and Chloe Bornhorst had 18 assists and four aces. Abi Powers had 17 digs.

• Girls tennis

Troy 5, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday in Troy.

Kara Mays lost 1-1 (retire) at first singles. Allison Fultz lost 6-2, 6-4 at second singles. Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Desarae Miller and Alyssa Echols lost 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles and Brenna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles.

St. Marys 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic lost a match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Mary Lins lost 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Elizabeth Jock lost 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver lost 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles and Emma Covault and Madi Gleason lost 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

“We were very rusty as we had only played one match in the last three weeks before tonight and it showed,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They handled the windy conditions better than we did and they put the ball away at the net a lot better than us in doubles.

“No excuses though, as they were the better team tonight. We got the rust out and all of our JV players got to play as well. I knew this was our toughest match since we played Troy, but we just didn’t have the matches under our belt to compete well against them.”

• Girls golf

Sidney 193, Tippecanoe 220

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League crossover match on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Lily Blosser led Sidney with a 45. Mady Garber shot 48, Tatum Werntz shot 49 and Evie Schwepe shot 52.

Minster 186, Piqua 212

The Wildcats won a nonconference match on Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 30. Ashley Meyer shot 43, Ashlyn Homan shot 47 and Katie Heitkamp shot 56.

Riverside 217, Miami East 226

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 49. Malaina Jenkins shot 54.

• Boys golf

Sidney 177, Vandalia-Butler 180

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 40. Ryan Bennett shot 45 and Kade Schmieising and Luke Bemus each shot 46.

Anna wins tri-match with Jackson Center, Versailles

The Rockets won a tri-match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Anna had a 162 team score while Jackson Center shot 171 and Versailles shot 180.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 36. Ethan Maurer shot 41, Landon Cobb shot 42 and Carter Gordon shot 43.

Ryan Sailor led Jackson Center with a 40. Carson Regula shot 42, Lucas Hartle shot 44 and Blake Noble shot 45.

Riverside 172, Miami East 194

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference match on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Jayden Burchett led Riverside with a 40. Brody Rhoads shot 42, Drew Jones shot 43 and Jaxon Woods shot 47.

• Boys soccer

Vandalia-Butler 5, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Connor Simpson scored Sidney’s goal on a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Jack Davidson had 15 saves for the Yellow Jackets (3-3-2, 1-2-1 MVL Valley).

“We ran into a good Butler team with a lot of seniors and talent,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “With our team still being young and inexperienced, Butler took advantage of our inexperience. They were able to move the on us, but we did make some mistakes in our passing and touching.”

Botkins 1, Spencerville 0

The Trojans won a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Tuesday in Spencerville to improve to 6-0-2 overall and 3-0 in WOSL play.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Botkins 4, Spencerville 1

The Trojans won a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Tuesday in Spencerville to improve to 7-2-1 overall and 3-1-0 in league play.

Boston Paul scored two goals while Delena Pitts and Camdyn Paul each scored one. Camdyn Paul had two assists while Boston Paul and Carmen Heuker each had one.

Emma Pax had nine saves.

• Cross country

Fort Loramie boys, girls sweep invitational

Fort Loramie’s boys and girls squads swept the school’s invitational on Tuesday.

The boys squad finished first out of five teams and had its top five runners place in the top 10. Colin Gasson was first in 17:22, Colten Gasson was second in 17:23, Trey Ranly was fourth in 17:58, Adam Ballas was sixth in 18:51 and Korigan Ransdell was ninth in 19:15.

Houston finished second and Jackson Center finished fourth.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert was third in 17:21. Houston’s Hunter Mowery was fifth in 18:31 and Ethan Davis was 10th in 19:26.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished fourth out of four schools, and its top five runners took the top five spots.

Claire Rethman was first in 20:58, Lauren Moore was second in 21:46, Harley Eilerman was third in 21:56, Ava Turner was fourth in 22:31 and Kaitlyn Grillot was fifth in 22:36.

