Weekend roundup: Russia volleyball loses 3-2 to Graham

RUSSIA — Russia’s volleyball squad lost a nonconference match to Graham 25-22, 13-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8 on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Kate Sherman led Russia with 17 kills while Carley Scott had 13, Bailey Pohlman and Roni Poling each had seven and Cece Borchers had five. Lucy Tumbusch had four aces.

• Boys soccer

Botkins 8, Newton 0

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Friday in Pleasant Hill to improve to 7-0-2 overall.

No statistics were reported.

SATURDAY RESULTS

• Volleyball

New Bremen 3, Anna 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference match 25-13, 25-18, 25-8 on Saturday in New Bremen.

Olivia Heitkamp led New Bremen (11-0) with nine kills and four blocks while Rianna Paul and Mia Schmitmeyer each had seven kills. Melina Schrader had 19 assists and five aces. Abi Powers had seven digs.

Liz Staudter led Anna (3-10) with seven kills while Kaitlyn Harris had five. Brenna Cobb had 11 digs and 15 assists.

Jackson Center 3, Lima Central Catholic 0

The Tigers won a nonconference match 25-14, 25-15, 25-5 on Saturday in Lima.

Shia Akers led Jackson Center (8-3) with 12 kills while Sarah Clark had 10 and McKinley Reichert had nine.

Ava Winner had 12 digs and Clark had seven. Morgan Kipker had 20 assists and Gabrielle Woolley had 14. Kipker had three aces.

Botkins splits tri-match

The Trojans split in a tri-match with Waynesfield-Goshen and Wapakoneta on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins (2-11) beat the Tigers 25-14, 23-25, 25-13 and lost to the Redskins 25-16, 25-14.

No statistics were reported.

Riverside 3, Indian Lake 1

The Pirates won a nonconference match 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday in Lewistown.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (9-4) with 18 kills, eight blocks and 22 digs. Sasha Stotler had 16 kills, 16 digs and six aces. Alaina Snow had 35 assists and three aces and Alaina Heath had four blocks and eight digs.

• Boys golf

Botkins wins Jordan Moeller Invitational

The Trojans won the Jordan Moeller Invitational on Saturday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Botkins finished first out of 18 teams with a 307 team score, 21 strokes ahead of second-place St. Marys.

Jameson Meyer and Ross Dietz each shot 73 and tied for third individually. JJ Meyer shot 80 and Isaac Cisco shot 81.

Russia finished third, Minster finished fourth and Anna finished fifth.

The Raiders had a 330 team score and edged the Wildcats for third place by one stroke. Ross Fiessinger shot 79, Jordan Meyer shot 82, Jude Counts shot 83 and Xavier Phlipot shot 86.

Louis Magoto led Minster with a 78. Nathan Beair and Mitchell Bornhorst each shot 82 and Jack Meyer shot 89.

The Rockets had a 335 team score. Bryce Cobb led Anna by shooting a 75 and tied for fifth individually. Seth Hegemier shot 86 and Carter Gordon and Landon Cobb each shot 87.

Versailles finished 10th with a 357. Justin Heitkamp shot 81, Caden Hamilton shot 87, Joe Ruhenkamp shot 89 and Ethan Dirksen shot 100.

New Bremen finished 15th. Blake Terpstra shot 94, Drew McNaughton and Josh Bensman each shot 102 and Ben Wells shot 103.

• Boys soccer

Fairlawn 3, Madison-Plains 1

The Jets won their first game since 2017 on Saturday in London to improve to 1-4 overall.

No statistics or other information was reported.

• Girls soccer

Northmont 5, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Saturday in Clayton.

Regan Clark had 15 saves for the Yellow Jackets (5-6).

Anna 3, Lima Bath 2

The Rockets won a nonconference match on Saturday in Lima.

Tanner Spangler scored two goals for Anna (5-1-1) while London Reiss scored one. Spangler and Jayden Huber each had one assist.

• Cross country

Botkins boys, girls 2nd at Piqua Under the Lights Invitational

Botkins boys and girls squads each finished second in Piqua’s Under the Lights Invitational on Saturday night.

Botkins’ boys finished second out of 11 teams with 62 points, 24 behind first-place West Liberty-Salem.

Keaton Schnippel led Botkins by finishing fifth in 16:48. Shane Weatherhead was 10th in 17:19, Parker Schnippel was 11th in 17:27, Grant Flora was 17th in 17:42 and Carson Brown was 19th in 17:45.

Sidney’s boys finished seven. Gavin Musser led the Yellow Jackets by finishing 12th in 17:37 and Garrett Guinther was 28th in 18:05.

The Trojans’ girls finished second out of 11 teams with 67 points, 23 behind first-place West Liberty-Salem.

Brittany Arnold led Botkins by finishing second in 19:08. Alaina Mann finished fifth in 19:45, Malanie Maurer finished 17th in 21:39, Grace Gutman finished 20th in 21:47 and Alaina Jutte finished 23rd in 22:11.

Sidney’s girls finished sixth. Emily Fleming finished 12th in 20:48 and Kara Kellner finished 28th in 22:35.

Anna girls 2nd, Russia boys 3rd at Cedarville Friendship Invitational

Anna’s girls squad finished second and Russia’s boys squad finished third in the Division II/III races in the Cedarville Friendship Invitational on Saturday.

The Rockets’ girls squad finished second out of 15 teams in the Division II/III race. Russia finished eighth and Houston finished 15th.

Paige Steinke led Anna by finishing eighth in 21:37. Bethany Althauser finished 10th in 21:58, Grace Bensman finished 16th in 22:42, Breann Reaman finished 21st in 23:07 and Kaylie Kipp finished 23rd in 23:11.

Mackenzie Rose led Russia by finishing 39th in 24:26. Mekayla Pleiman led Houston by finishing 62nd in 25:32.

Russia’s boys squad finished third out of 22 teams in the Div. II/III race with 161 points. Houston was sixth and Anna was seventh.

Brayden Monnin led Russia by finishing 16th in 18:13. Caleb Unverferth was 17th in 18:20 and Seth Hiatt was 29th in 18:55.

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished second overall in 16:45, three seconds behind Cincinnati Christian’s Garrett Hesselgesser. Anna’s John Young was 20th in 18:34.

Hunter Mowery led Houston by finishing 13th in 18:08. Ethan Davis was 19th in 18:32.

Minster girls 1st, boys 2nd in Minster Classic

Minster’s girls squad finished first and its boys finished second in the Minster Classic on Saturday.

The Wildcats’ girls squad was first out of six teams with 28 points, 30 ahead of second-place Miamisburg. Versailles was third and Fort Loramie was fifth.

Taylor Roth led Minster by finishing second in 20:41. Cameo Cedarleaf was fourth in 21:18, Chaney Cedarleaf was fifth in 21:21, Ava Stammen was eighth in 22:04 and Morgan Ketner was ninth in 22:16.

Meredith Barga led Versailles by finishing sixth in 21:38. Holly Lagenkamp was seventh in 21:52 and Keira Rahm was 14th in 22:39.

Kaitlyn Grillot led Fort Loramie by finishing 12th in 22:23.

The Wildcats’ boys squad was second out of seven teams with 60 points, 44 behind first-place Miamisburg. Versailles finished fourth, Fort Loramie finished fifth and Lehman Catholic finished sixth.

Ryan Halpin led Minster by finishing seventh in 18:16. Jim Trzaska was ninth in 18:29, Tyler Prenger was 11th in 18:37 and Nick Prenger was 14th in 18:50.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie by finishing fifth in 17:55. Cameron Magoto led Versailles by finishing 13th in 18:48. Mark Moloney II led Lehman by finishing 15th in 19:01.

Jackson Center’s Reichert 1st at Graham Invitational

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert finished first in Graham Invitational’s boys race on Saturday in St. Paris.

Reichert finished first in 16:58, 30 seconds ahead of Mechanicsburg’s Will Negley, who was second.

The Tigers finished 10th out of 11 teams.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic wins MVTCA flight

Lehman Catholic won the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Associations’ Thomas Cloud Park Flight Saturday against Valley View White, Chaminade-Julienne B and Miamisburg B.

“I am so happy for our six seniors who have improved so much throughout their careers,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “The championship today and our success this season is a payoff for their commitment to our program and our only underclassmen Lilly Williams has had a great season as well.

“It took a total team effort today, as it was very close with Valley View. We were tied with 16 points, but we won the tiebreaker, going 3-2 against them head-to-head.”

Lilly Williams was third singles champion and Macie Verdier and Annie Stiver were first doubles champions, with both going 3-0 on the day.

Mary Lins finished second at second singles, going 1-2 and winning a three-way tiebreaker with most games won.

Madi Gleason and Emma Covault finished third at second doubles, going 1-2.

Taylor Reinke was fourth at first singles, going 0-3.

