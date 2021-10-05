Saturday roundup: Lehman Catholic volleyball beats Anna

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s volleyball team earned its second consecutive win by beating Anna 25-15, 27-25, 26-24 in a nonconference match on Saturday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.

Taylor Geise led the Cavaliers (6-12) with 15 kills while Kailee Rank had 11 and Kaitlyn Fortkamp and Kate Stewart each had six. Layla Platfoot and Caroline Wesner each had six total blocks and Fortkamp had five. Geise had 22 digs, Rank had 20 and Stewart had 10. Wesner had 43 assists.

Liz Staudter led Anna (5-13) with 14 kills while Cynthia Davidson had 10. Madison Jeffries had 20 digs and Sydney Klosterman had 19. Brenna Cobb had 36 assists and 15 digs.

Jackson Center wins tri-match

The Tigers won a tri-match on Saturday at Urbana.

Jackson Center (14-5) beat West Liberty-Salem 25-22, 21-25, 25-17 in its first match. Shia Akers had 15 kills, Sarah Clark had 12 kills and Grace Woolley had four blocks. Ava Winner had 19 digs and Clark had 10. Morgan Kipker had 21 assists.

The Tigers beat Urbana 22-25, 25-15, 25-17 in their second match. Clark had 11 kills while Woolley, McKinley Reichert and Elena Platfoot each had five. Woolley had four blocks. Clark had 19 digs. Kipker had 13 assists and Gabrielle Woolley had 12.

Fairlawn 3, Indian Lake 1

The Jets won a nonconference match 25-11, 17-25, 25-20, 25-11 on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (9-5) with 13 kills while Jessie Abke had 10, Ellie Henman had nine and Addison Swearingen had eight. Henman had four blocks and Taylor Lessing had five. Heath had four aces.

Swearingen had 14 digs, Lessing had 14, Abke had 11, Vaegus Gallimore had 10 and Heath had nine. Lessing had 37 assists.

Botkins 3, Bradford 1

The Trojans won a nonconference match 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 29-27 on Saturday in Bradford

Trayce Hendickson led Botkins (5-14) with 18 kills and seven blocks. Leah Steinke and Ivy Fogt each had nine kills, Janel Platfoot had eight and Kylie Mack had five. Mallory Goubeaux had four aces and Platfoot had three.

Ainsley Manger had 21 digs, Platfoot had 20 and Steinke had 14. Platfoot had 20 assists and Goubeaux had 19.

Houston 3, Newton 1

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 34-32 on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Grace Slade led Houston (5-11) with 18 kills and six blocks. Bri Kemp had 29 assists and Megan Maier had 13 digs.

New Bremen wins quad match

The Cardinals posted wins over Tri-Village, Versailles and Lima Shawnee on Saturday in a quad match in New Bremen.

New Bremen beat Tri-Village 25-20, 28-26, Lima Shawnee 25-18, 25-19 and Versailles 25-17, 25-18.

Kaylee Freund posted 20 kills during Saturday’s matches for the Cardinals (18-0) while Olivia Heitkamp had 19, Rianna Paul had 18, Melina Schrader had 15 and Mia Schmitmeyer had 14. Schrader had seven aces and 47 assists. Abi Powers had 27 digs and Amelia Dammeyer had 21. Chloe Bornhorst had 26 assists.

Versailles wins 1, loses 2 at New Bremen

The Tigers won one match and lost two in New Bremen’s quad match on Saturday.

Versailles (7-11) beat Tri-Village 25-14, 25-19, lost to Lima Shawnee 25-22, 20-25, 25-21 and lost to New Bremen 25-17, 25-18.

Kirsten Bomholt led the Tigers with 29 kills on Saturday while Jenna Marshal had 20. Bomholt had 28 digs, Brooke Briscoe had 26 and Brynn Briscoe had 21. Brynn Briscoe had 62 assists.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 2, Xenia 2

The Yellow Jackets played Xenia to a tie in a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Saturday morning in Sidney.

Larkyn Vordemark scored both of Sidney’s goals. Jadah McMillen had one assist. Regan Clark had four saves.

With the tie, Sidney (6-7-1) drops to a first-place tie with Tippecanoe (7-4-2) in overall MVL standings. Both squads have 5-0-1 league records. Sidney is in first place in the MVL Valley Division while Xenia (6-5-1, 3-2-1) and Fairborn (6-7-1, 3-2-1) are tied for second.

Anna 3, St. Marys 0

The Rockets won a nonconference match on Saturday in St. Marys.

Tanner Spangler scored two goals for Anna (9-1) and Iris Canan scored one. Carissa Edwards and London Reiss each had one assist.

• Boys soccer

Fairlawn 2, Springfield Emmanuel Christian 1

The Jets earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Springfield two weeks after losing to the Lions 4-0.

Fairlawn improved to 3-6 overall with the win. No statistics were reported.

• Cross country

Botkins boys, girls sweep Best in the West

Botkins’ boys and girls squads each finished first in the program’s Best in the West Invitational on Saturday.

The girls squad finished first out of nine teams with 53 points and edged Anna by one point. Versailles finished third, Sidney finished fifth and Houston finished sixth.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished first individually in 19:19. Alaina Mann was third in 20:13, Malanie Maurer was 11th in 21:35, Grace Gutman was 13th in 21:42 and Alaina Jutte was 30th in 22:51.

Anna’s Paige Steinke finished fifth in 20:45. Bethany Althauser was seventh in 21:02, Grace Bensman was 12th in 21:39, Serenity Williamson was 14th in 21:46 and Kaylie Kipp was 19th in 22:20.

Versailles’ Meredith Barga was second in 20:09. Keira Rahm was sixth in 20:53, Holly Langenkamp was ninth in 21:16, Carley Timmerman was 22nd in 22:27 and Erin Frederick was 26th in 22:35.

Sidney’s Emily Fleming was fourth in 20:24. Kara Kellner was 18th in 22:10, Mikayla Huckleby was 27th in 22:36, Sage Steinke was 36th in 23:05 and Nicole Siegel was 43rd in 23:24.

Fairlawn had four runners compete individually. Myla Cox finished 20th in 22:23 and Jacelyn McDonald was 35th in 23:04.

Botkins’ boys squad finished first out of nine teams with 32 points, 55 ahead of second-place Houston. Anna was third, Versailles was fifth and Sidney was seventh.

Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel finished fourth in 17:20. Shane Weatherhead was sixth in 17:33, Parker Schnippel was ninth in 17:46, Carter Pleiman was 10th in 17:58 and Carson Brown was 13th in 18:06.

Houston’s Hunter Mowery was fifth in 17:33. Ethan Davis was 17th in 18:22, Wes Vondenhuevel was 18th in 18:25, Ryan Ely was 21st in 18:33 and Justin Pollock was 41st in 19:26.

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt was second in 16:01. John Young was 11th in 17:58, Collin Frilling was 34th in 19:03, Noah Deeren was 35th in 19:06 and Aaron Haynes was 37th in 19:17.

Sidney’s Gavin Musser was 12th in 18:01. Garrett Guinther was 22nd in 18:37, Andrew Bonifas was 29th in 18:58, Braxton Brewer was 38th in 19:20 and Kyle McKinney was 51st in 20:01.

Jackson Center, Lehman Catholic and Fairlawn had runners compete individually.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert finished third in 16:49 while Xavier Esser was 24th in 18:41. Lehman’s Nick Minneci was 40th in 19:25 and Hezekiah Bezy was 47th in 19:55. Fairlawn’s Dominic Davis was 59th in 20:32.

