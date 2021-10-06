Tuesday roundup: Lehman Catholic girls tennis season ends in sectional

TROY — Lehman Catholic’s girls tennis team’s season came to an end in the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday in Troy.

In singles, Taylor Reineke lost to Greenon’s Ellie Benson 6-1, 6-4; Mary Lins lost to Greenon’s Lily Rowland 6-1, 6-4 and Lilly Williams lost to Milton-Union Ellie Coate 6-1, 6-1.

Both doubles teams won a match.

Stiver and Verdier defeated Brookville 6-2, 6-1 before running into Tippecanoe and Madi Gleason and Emma Covault defeated Kenton Ridge 7-5, 6-3 before losing to the second seeds from Springfield Northwestern.

The squad finished regular-season play with a 9-3 record.

• Boys golf

Sidney’s Abbott qualifies for D-I district

Sidney’s Kaden Abbott earned an individual district berth in the Division I sectional tournament on Tuesday at Reid Park Golf Course in Springfield.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team earned district berths. Abbott shot an 80 and tied for eighth overall. He was the second golfer to earn an individual berth.

“Getting to districts was his goal from the beginning of the season, I am so proud that he was able to achieve this goal,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “His golf game is peaking at the right time.”

The Yellow Jackets came in 11th out of 14 teams with a 392 team score. Kade Schmiesing shot 100, Tycen Money shot 101 and Luke Bemus shot 111.

• Volleyball

Troy 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover match 25-16, 26-14, 25-9 on Tuesday in Sidney to drop to 4-15 overall and 4-11 in league play.

No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center 3, Russia 1

The Tigers won a Shelby County Athletic League match 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 15-17 on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Sarah Clark led Jackson Center (15-5, 8-3 SCAL) with 15 kills and five aces. Shia Akers and Grace Woolley each had eight kills and Kieran Yarkosky had seven. Ava Winner had 21 digs, McKinley Reichert had 16 and Clark had 13. Morgan Kipker had 19 assists and Gabrielle Woolley had 15.

Russia dropped to 10-9 overall and 7-3 in SCAL play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Fairlawn 3, Anna 1

The Jets won an SCAL match 25-17, 25-27, 25-16, 25-22 on Tuesday in Anna.

Jessie Abke had 17 kills for Fairlawn (10-5, 5-4) while Addison Swearingen had 11. Lonna Heath had five aces and 20 digs. Taylor Lessing had 14 digs and Abke had 10 digs. Lessing had 39 assists.

Kaitlyn Harris had eight kills for Anna (5-15, 4-6) while Liz Staudter and Mara Cathcart each had six and Molly Rioch had five. Madison Jeffries had five aces and 31 digs. Brenna Cobb had 19 digs while Cynthia Davidson and Staudter each had 17. Cobb had 28 assists.

Houston 3, Botkins 0

The Wildcats won an SCAL match 25-20, 25-12, 25-15 on Tuesday in Botkins.

Grace Slade had five aces for Houston (6-11) while Megan Maier had 19 digs.

Botkins dropped to 5-15 overall and 0-10 in SCAL play.

Fort Loramie 3, Marion Local 0

The Redskins won a nonconference match 25-18, 25-18, 25-14 on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (13-5) with 10 kills while Jada Dress had nine and Summer Hoying had five. Colleen Brandewie had 16 assists and Jenna Barhorst had 12. Riley Heitkamp had 21 digs, Brandewie had 14 and Sholtis had 12.

Riverside 3, Lehman Catholic 0

The Pirates earned a 25-19, 25-14, 25-6 victory in a Three Rivers Conference match on Tuesday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods led Riverside (14-5, 10-1) with 12 kills while Sasha Stotler had 11. Trinity Notestine had 16 digs, Woods had 12, Grace Brownlee had nine and Jade Copas and Alaina Snow each had eight. Snow had 21 assists.

Taylor Geise led Lehman (6-13, 4-7) with five kills. Caroline Wesner had 10 assists. Geise had 14 digs and Kailee Rank had 10.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 2, West Carrollton 0

The Yellow Jackets picked up a Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Tuesday in Sidney.

Carson Taylor scored the team’s first goal on an assist from Connor Simpson. Simpson scored the second goal on an assist from Landon Davis.

Jack Davidson had 19 saves for Sidney (5-7-2, 2-4-1).

“We finally put two halves together tonight against West Carrollton and got the result we were looking for,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We were very proud of your boys for coming out strong despite the injury prone season that we have been having. It is especially good when it is senior night, and you get the win.”

Botkins 5, Riverdale 3

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in Botkins.

Xavier Monnin scored four goals for the Trojans (10-0-2) while John Smock scored one. Smock had three assists and Reis Aslage had one.

Carson Motter had five saves.

Springfield Northeastern 1, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday at Fairlawn to drop to 3-8 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Anna 1, Miami East 1

The Rockets played to a tie with the Vikings in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Anna. The squad moved to 9-1-2 overall with the tie.

Tanner Spangler scored Anna’s goal on an assist from Abby McEldowney.

Botkins 4, Milton-Union 2

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Tuesday in West Milton.

Camdyn Paul scored three goals for Botkins (9-3-1) while Delana Pitts scored one. Carmen Heuker had two assists while Boston Paul and Aubree Topp each had one.

Emma Pax had 11 saves.

Lehman Catholic’s Macie Verdier hits a backhand return during the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday at Troy High School. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_lehman-macie-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Macie Verdier hits a backhand return during the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday at Troy High School. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

Sidney’s Abbott qualifies for D-I boys golf districts

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

