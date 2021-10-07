Wednesday roundup: Sidney’s Mays earns 4th straight district berth

TROY — Sidney’s Kara Mays earned her fourth consecutive district berth in the Division I girls sectional tournament on Wednesday in Troy.

Mays, a senior, earned a first-round bye, then won two matches before beating Troy’s Josie Romick 6-1, 6-2 in a match to earn one of the sectional’s four district berths.

Mays will return to Troy on Saturday and face Northmont’s Lily Braswell in a sectional semifinal. If victorious, she’ll advance to the sectional final. Mays won a sectional title in 2019.

Regardless of Saturday’s results, Mays will compete in the D-I district tournament next week at ATP Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Also in singles on Wednesday, Sidney’s Allison Fultz earned a first-round bye, then beat Troy’s Olivia Johnston 6-3, 6-1 before losing in a third-round match. Sidney’s Jenna Grieshop earned a first-round bye, then lost 6-1, 6-1 to Northmont’s Anabelle Sullivan.

In doubles, Alyssa Echols and Desarae Miller earned a first-round bye and lost to Stebbins 7-5, 6-2. Breanna Mullennix and Cierra Mullennix beat Wayne 6-2, 6-3 in a first-round match, then lost 6-4, 6-1 to Xenia.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie earns state berth

Fort Loramie finished second in the Division II district tournament on Wednesday at PipeStone Golf Course in Miamisburg to earn one of the tournament’s two district berths.

The Redskins finished with a 361 team scores, 11 strokes behind first-place Middletown Fenwick and five ahead of third-place Kettering Alter.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with an 83. She finished ninth overall individually. Morgan Pleiman shot 89, Rhese Voisard shot 93 and Aubrey Turner shot 96.

Versailles finished fourth with a 372. Lindsay Cotner shot 87, Ella Porter shot 88, Hayley Dirksen shot 98 and Emma Garrison shot 99.

Anna’s Mallory Havenar shot a 97 and tied for 35th.

Sidney season ends in D-I sectional tournament

Sidney’s season ended in the Division I sectional tournament on Tuesday at Yankee Trace Golf Club in Centerville.

The Yellow Jackets, which finished 13-2 in regular season and earned a Miami Valley League Valley Division title, finished 11th on Tuesday with a 308 team score.

Tatum Werntz shot 94, Evie Schwepe shot 102, Lily Blosser shot 104 and Madison Gaber shot 108.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League Valley Division win on Wednesday in West Carrollton.

Lexee Brewer scored three goals for Sidney while Larkyn Vordemark scored two, and Kyleigh Spade, Kimora Johnson, Ronja Gierlevsen, Paige Frew and Lainie Fair each scored one.

Johnson had three assists while Olivia Barga, Ally Blatter, Kendall Dickman and Jadah McMillen each had one.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 7-7-1 overall with the win and 6-0-1 in MVL play. They are tied with Tippecanoe (8-4-2, 6-0-1) for the overall MVL title.

Sidney is scheduled to host Tippecanoe on Monday.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

