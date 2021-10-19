Monday roundup: Anna volleyball loses to Preble Shawnee in tourney opener

BROOKVILLE — Anna lost 25-22, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23 to Preble Shawnee in a Division III sectional opener on Monday.

Liz Staudter led the Rockets with 11 kills while Kaitlyn Harris had eight and Cynthia Davidson had six. Brenna Cobb had three aces and 35 assists. Madison Jeffries had 39 digs, Cobb had 27 and Staudter had 16.

Anna finishes 5-18 overall.

• Girls soccer

Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 0 2 OT

Sidney lost in a penalty kick shootout in a Division I sectional opener on Monday in Vandalia.

The teams played to a scoreless tie after two overtimes and went to a penalty kick shootout, and the Aviators’ Maddie Budding, Norah Neely and Ayla Washburn each made one.

Sidney, which beat Butler 3-0 in Miami Valley League play on Sept. 15, finishes the season 8-9-1 overall.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

