Tuesday roundup: Sidney boys soccer falls to Dayton Carroll in tourney opener

DAYTON — Sidney lost 8-1 to Dayton Carroll in a Division I sectional semifinal on Tuesday to finish the season 6-9-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets gave up four goals in each in the first and second half. Senior forward Michael Koester scored Sidney’s goal late in the first half on an assist from Graham Van Tilburgh.

Senior goalkeeper Jack Davidson had 12 saves.

“We played a really good Carroll team tonight and gave our best effort, but we could not get the result we wanted,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We had an up-and-down season. Considering all the injuries, illness and having a shooter on the loose, it was a pretty good season.”

Koester and Davidson are two of nine seniors. The program will also graduate Carson Taylor, Landon Davis, Ben Savage, Kaehlo Bonnette, Josh Pelealu. Nathan Gailey and David N’Douba.

“It is always hard to say goodbye to your seniors, but this was a fantastic class of young men,” Fridley said.

Botkins 14, Dayton Stivers 0

The Trojans won a Division III sectional semifinal on Tuesday in Botkins.

Botkins (13-2-2) advances to face Jackson Center in a sectional final on Saturday in Botkins. The Trojans won a Western Ohio Soccer League match between the two 1-0 on Oct. 7.

No statistics were reported.

Dayton Christian 5, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a Division III sectional semifinal on Tuesday in Dayton.

Lehman finishes 4-12-1 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Volleyball

Lebanon 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Division I sectional tournament opener 25-12, 25-3, 25-12 on Tuesday in Vandalia.

“The outcome wasn’t what everyone wanted but these young ladies have pushed themselves day-in and day-out to strive to be the best that they can be. I am beyond proud of each one of them,” Sidney coach Megan Verhoff said.

Aliyah Taborn led Sidney (5-18) with four kills while Anna Brady had three. Avery Griffis had six assists.

Griffis is one five seniors who will graduate. The squad will also lose Sydni Boshears, Cassidy Truesdale, Paris Williams-Clark and Sophia Brunner to graduation.

“They have made a huge impact on the program and have made huge shoes to fill,” Verhoff said.

Jackson Center 3, East Dayton Christian 0

The Tigers (18-5) won a Division IV sectional semifinal 25-5, 25-3, 25-7 on Tuesday in Troy.

Jackson Center, the sectional’s No. 2 seed, advances to face No. 25 Dayton Jefferson on Saturday.

No statistics were reported.

Minster 3, Cory-Rawson 0

The Wildcats won a Division IV sectional semifinal 25-12, 25-3, 25-11 on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Minster, the district’s No. 3 seed, advances to face No. 7 Ridgemont on Thursday.

Kayla Lamm led Minster (9-14) with seven kills while Ella Mescher had five and Lilly Barhorst had four. Savanah Bergman had six aces and Ava Grieshop and Barhorst each had four. Barhorst had a team-high nine digs and Alyssa Niemeyer had eight. Jayden Clune had 16 assists.

SATURDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Fairlawn’s Mullen finishes 13th in D-III state meet

Editor’s note: Mullen’s results were unintentionally left out of the Saturday roundup that was published in the Oct. 20 edition of the Sidney Daily News. The Sidney Daily News apologizes for this oversight.

Fairlawn senior Matt Mullen had the highest finish of all area golfers in the Division III state boys golf meet on Saturday at Ohio State University Golf Club.

Mullen, who qualified individually, shot a 15-over par 79-79-158 and tied for 13th overall. He finished 14 strokes behind the first-place finisher.

Sidney senior midfielder Carson Taylor gets ball control with a header during a Division I sectional semifinal against Carroll on Tuesday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_0501.jpg Sidney senior midfielder Carson Taylor gets ball control with a header during a Division I sectional semifinal against Carroll on Tuesday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Michael Koester gets ball control during a Division I sectional semifinal on Tuesday in Dayton. Koester, a senior, scored the Yellow Jackets’ lone goal in the 8-1 loss to Carroll. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_0466.jpg Sidney’s Michael Koester gets ball control during a Division I sectional semifinal on Tuesday in Dayton. Koester, a senior, scored the Yellow Jackets’ lone goal in the 8-1 loss to Carroll. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Connor Simpson, left, and Carroll’s Michael McHugh converge on an airborne ball at Carroll on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_0355.jpg Sidney’s Connor Simpson, left, and Carroll’s Michael McHugh converge on an airborne ball at Carroll on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore forward Graham Van Tilburgh gets a header as he runs on the edge of the field during a Division I sectional semifinal against Carroll on Tuesday in Dayton. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_SDN102221SidneyBSoccer.jpg Sidney sophomore forward Graham Van Tilburgh gets a header as he runs on the edge of the field during a Division I sectional semifinal against Carroll on Tuesday in Dayton. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Nick Fenton gets out from under Carroll’s Giovanni Naranjo at Carroll on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_0528.jpg Sidney’s Nick Fenton gets out from under Carroll’s Giovanni Naranjo at Carroll on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

