Wednesday roundup: Riverside’s Woods reaches 1,000 career kills

TROY — Riverside senior outside hitter Jenna Woods reached 1,000 career kills in the Pirates’ 3-0 victory over Houston in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday at Troy’s Trojan Activities Center.

Woods, who was named first team all-Three Rivers Conference earlier this week, finished with 11 kills and 11 digs. She reached 1,000 career kills during the first game.

Woods had 344 kills to her credit this season entering Wednesday’s match and ranked second among TRC players in kills in regular season. Woods ranked third in the conference in digs (263) and fourth in blocks (67).

Senior middle blocker/outside hitter Sasha Stotler had 16 kills, four blocks and nine digs on Wednesday. She ranked third in the TRC in regular season in kills (301) and blocks (74).

Covington’s Nigella Reck was named the TRC’s player of the year.

Riverside scored the last three points to earn a 27-25 win in the first game on Wednesday, then beat Houston 25-15, 25-21 to secure the win.

Alaina Snow had 31 assists, three blocks and 11 digs. Jade Copas had seven kills and 19 digs.

Emma Kemp led No. 13 seed Houston with 10 kills while Grace Slade had nine. Bri Kemp had 27 assists. Megan Maier had 24 digs.

No. 6 seed Riverside (18-5) advances to play Fairlawn in a sectional final on Saturday in Troy. The Jets won a regular-season matchup 3-2 on Aug. 28 at Fairlawn.

Houston finishes 9-14 overall.

Fairlawn 3, Lehman Catholic 0

The Jets earned a 25-9, 25-5, 25-10 victory in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Troy.

Jessie Abke and Lonna Heath each had 10 kills for Fairlawn (16-6) while Addison Swearingen had eight. Jessie Abke had 13 digs. Taylor Lessing had 30 assists.

Lehman Catholic statistics were not reported. The No. 14 seed Cavaliers finish 8-15 overall.

No. 7 seed Fairlawn advances to face Riverside in a sectional final on Saturday. The Jets won a regular-season matchup 3-2 on Aug. 28 at Fairlawn.

Russia 3, Mechanicsburg 0

The Raiders earned a 25-16, 25-14, 25-18 victory in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Troy.

Kate Sherman led Russia (13-10) with 13 kills while Cece Borchers had eight and Bailey Pohlman had five. Roni Poling had three aces and three blocks. Simone Puthoff and Borchers each had eight digs. Miah Monnin had 30 assists.

No. 4 seed Russia advances to face No. 20 Springfield Emmanuel Christian in a sectional final on Saturday in Troy.

Pirates, Fairlawn will meet in sectional final on Saturday in Troy

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

