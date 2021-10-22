Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie opens tourney with big victory

COVINGTON — Fort Loramie started tournament play by beating Tri-County North 25-8, 25-6, 25-4 in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Thursday at Covington High School.

The No. 1 seed Redskins (17-6) advance to face No. 24 Triad in a sectional final on Saturday in Covington.

No statistics were reported.

New Bremen 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Cardinals started tournament play by beating Waynesfield-Goshen 25-3, 25-12, 25-9 in a Division IV sectional final on Thursday in New Bremen.

Kaylee Freund had seven kills and four blocks for New Bremen (23-0) while Olivia Heitkamp and Rianna Paul each had six kills. Amelia Dammeyer had five aces and four kills. Keira Steininger had six aces and Chloe Bornhorst had five aces. Melina Schrader had 17 assists.

The No. 1 seed Cardinals advance to face No. 3 Minster in a district semifinal on Tuesday at Elida. New Bremen won a Midwest Athletic Conference matchup 3-0 on Sept. 2 in Minster.

Minster 3, Ridgemont 0

The Wildcats won a Division IV sectional final 25-10, 25-13, 25-7 on Thursday in New Bremen.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (10-14) with 14 kills while Ella Mescher had eight. Alysaa Niemeyer and Ava Grieshop each had four aces and Barhorst had three. Maura Baumer had three total blocks. Lyndi Hemmelgarn had 17 digs and Barhorst had 10. Jayden Clune had 25 assists.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats advance to face No. 1 New Bremen in a district semifinal on Tuesday at Elida. Minster lost a Midwest Athletic Conference matchup 3-0 on Sept. 2.

• Girls soccer

Anna 3, Twin Valley South 1

The Rockets started tournament play with a victory in a Division III sectional final on Thursday in Anna.

Tanner Spangler scored two goals for Anna (11-2-3) while Jayce Billing scored one. Tanner Spangler had one assist.

The No. 1 seed Rockets advance to face No. 8 West Liberty-Salem in a district semifinal on Monday at Bellefontaine High School. Anna won a regular-season matchup against the Tigers 3-0 on Sept. 21.

Lehman Catholic 1, Troy Christian 0

Eva Dexter scored a goal in the second half to lead the Cavaliers to a victory in a Division III sectional final on Thursday in Sidney.

The No. 6 seed Cavaliers (11-4-2) advance to face No. 5 seed Miami East in a district semifinal on Monday at Eaton High School. Lehman beat the Vikings 2-0 in a Three Rivers Conference match on Sept. 9 in Sidney and lost to the Vikings 1-0 in a TRC match on Sept. 30 in Casstown.

Botkins 3, Springfield Northeastern 0

The Trojans started tournament play with a victory in a Division III sectional final on Thursday in Botkins.

Boston Paul, Grace Wiseman and DeeDee Pitts each scored one goal for Botkins (12-4-1). Camdyn Paul had two assists. Emma Pax had three saves.

The No. 9 seed Trojans advance to face No. 2 Waynesville in a district semifinal on Monday at Springboro High School.

Fort Loramie’s Ella Hoelscher spikes as Tri-County North’s Azia Singleton, left, and Kaylyn Heindl defend at Covington on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_2698.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ella Hoelscher spikes as Tri-County North’s Azia Singleton, left, and Kaylyn Heindl defend at Covington on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Jenna Barhorst, left, and Tri-County North’s Sara Williamson watches as the ball drops and Fort Loramie scores a point at Covington on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_2824.jpg Fort Loramie’s Jenna Barhorst, left, and Tri-County North’s Sara Williamson watches as the ball drops and Fort Loramie scores a point at Covington on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News 1 Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp bumps against Tri-County North at Covington on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_2910.jpg 1 Fort Loramie’s Riley Heitkamp bumps against Tri-County North at Covington on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie bumps against Tri-County North at Covington on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_2923.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie bumps against Tri-County North at Covington on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen, Minster will face off in district semi next week

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

