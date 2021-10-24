Football roundup: Lehman loses 56-22 to Northridge in Roll’s final game

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic couldn’t keep up with Dayton Northridge in Dick Roll’s final game as the program’s coach and lost 56-22.

The Cavaliers, which are the only Shelby County squad not to qualify for the playoffs in the first season of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s expanded eligibility, finish 1-9 overall and 1-6 in Three Rivers Conference play.

The Polar Bears got the opening kickoff, drove and scored on five plays when Kavonte Turpin scored on a 2-yard run with 9:46 left in the first quarter.

After a long run by Nathan Sollmann, Lehman Catholic evened it 7-7 when Donovan O’Leary threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Michael McFarland with 6:51 left.

But Turpin returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, then Jeremy Henry intercepted an O’Leary pass and soon after scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with just under six minutes left to boost the lead to 21-7.

Henry scored on a 1-yard run with 10:45 left in the second to increase the lead to 28-7. John Edwards scored on a 5-yard run with 6:38 left and McFarland scored on a two-point conversion try to cut the lead to 28-15, but the Cavaliers couldn’t keep the momentum up.

O’Leary had a pass intercepted at midfield, and Turpin ran 51 yards for a touchdown with 2:30 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 35-15 at halftime.

Northridge nearly scored on an untimed down right before halftime, but the squad quickly pushed the margin to the running-clock point of 30 points in the third quarter.

Henry scored on a 28-yard TD run with 8:33 left, then scored on a 15-yard run with 3:41 left to increase the lead to 49-15.

Jayden Kelly scored on an 18-yard TD run with 1:23 left in the fourth to push the lead to 56-15. The Cavaliers pushed one in before the end of the game when Edwards scored from 5 yards out with nine seconds left. Edwards’ TD run was set up by a long reception by McFarland.

Roll is retiring both as the program’s coach and as Lehman’s athletic director at the end of the school year. He has worked in both positions since 2006.

The Cavaliers had won six games the previous three years before Roll’s arrival but finished 6-5 in 2006 and earned a playoff berth.

The program qualified for the playoffs 11 times under Roll’s leadership, including in 2008 and 2010, when it won regional titles and earned state semifinal berths. Lehman joined the Northwest Central Conference in 2012 and earned five league titles before leaving to join the TRC this year.

Lehman has struggled the last three seasons, finishing 4-6 in 2019 and 3-3 in a shortened season last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fort Loramie 36, Lima Central Catholic 31

Fort Loramie secured a playoff berth and earned a first-round home game by beating Lima Central Catholic on Friday at Lima Spartan Stadium.

Fort Loramie used a balanced offense with quarterback Caleb Maurer, who completed 18-of-34 for 189 yards with two TDs.

On the ground, Loramie’s Will Holland had 20 carries for 140 yards, with TD runs of 35 and 38 yards. Maurer had eight carries for 73 yards and one TD.

The Redskins (4-6) earned the No. 8 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and will host No. 9 Springfield Catholic Central (7-3) in a playoff opener on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Lima Central Catholic, which had won eight in a row, led 10-8 at the half. But Fort Loramie took a 22-17 lead after three quarters.

Central Catholic pulled ahead 24-22 with 9:59 left on a 12-yard TD pass from Carson Parker to Sal Guagenti.

Holland’s 35-yard TD run gave Fort Loramie the lead to stay, 28-24, with 5:15 to go. Holland’s second fourth-quarter TD run, this time from 38 yards, pushed the lead to 36-24 with 2:57 left.

LCC got within 36-31 with 1:29 left on a 7-yard TD pass from Parker to Traves Hoyle.

But Central Catholic was never able to get the ball back.

LCC played without starting quarterback Evan Unruh, who suffered a broken collarbone in Week 7.

Taking over at quarterback for the Thunderbirds was Parker, who completed 15-of-25 passes for 197 yards with two TDs. On the ground, Parker had 21 carries for 72 yards. Quintel Peoples finished with nine carries for 111 yards.

Central Catholic took a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard Michael Taflinger field goal with 3:56 left in the first quarter. That came on the T-Birds’ second drive after they were turned away on their first drive.

LCC pounded out a 15-play drive to start the game, but was turned away at the Fort Loramie 2 on a fourth-and-goal. Parker carried on the fourth-down play, but was stopped at the 2.

Early in the second quarter, Central Catholic moved the ball from its own 28 to the Loramie 11, but was again halted on fourth down on an incomplete pass.

Parker picked off Loramie quarterback Caleb Maurer at the Loramie 43 and returned it to the 8. Two plays later, Bailey swept the right side for a 2-yard TD. That gave LCC a 10-0 lead with 8:44 left before halftime.

Fort Loramie scored on a 4-yard TD pass from Maurer to Logan Eilerman with 14 seconds left before the half. With the two-point conversion, Fort Loramie got within 10-8.

Mauer scored on a 3-yard keeper to give Fort Loramie a 14-10 lead with 9:26 left in the third. Peoples’ 5-yard TD gave LCC a 17-10 lead with 4:05 left in the third.

Marion Local 34, Anna 0

The Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Flyers in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday.

Anna finishes regular-season play 4-6 overall and 3-5 in MAC play. The Rockets earned the No. 11 seed in Division VI, Region 24 and will travel to No. 6 Springfield Northeastern this Saturday in a playoff opener.

Marion Local had 271 yards of offense. Darren Meier had 15 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Dylan Fleck, Peyton Otte and Peyton Moeller each had a TD run for the undefeated Flyers.

Versailles 41, Minster 0

The Tigers crushed the Wildcats in a MAC game on Friday in Versailles.

Versailles (9-1, 7-1 MAC) earned the No. 5 seed in Division V, Region 20 and will host No. 12 Cincinnati Summit Country Day in a playoff opener this Saturday.

The Wildcats finish 1-9 overall and did not qualify for the playoffs.

Carson Bey scored on a 20-yard TD run and threw a 39-yard TD pass to Noah McEldowney in the first quarter to give Versailles a 14-0 lead.

Jack Osborne scored on runs of 17 and 6 yards in the second quarter and Bey scored on a 36-yard run to push the lead to 34-0 at halftime. Gabe Thompson scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter to finish the game’s scoring.

The Tigers had 361 yards of offense while Minster had 203.

Bey completed 8-of-11 passes for 103 yards and one TD and ran for 68 yards and two TDs on four carries. Thompson ran for 70 yards and one TD on 10 carries, Osborne ran for 61 yards and two TDs on eight carries and Landon Henry ran for 41 yards on four carries. Trey Mills had a team-high five tackles and Max Gehret intercepted one pass.

Brogan Stephey completed 14-of-25 passes for 152 yards with one interception for Minster. James Boehnlein had seven tackles.

New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 8

The Cardinals ran away to a big MAC win on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen (7-3, 5-3 MAC) earned the No. 7 seed in Div. VII, Region 28 and will host Lockland in a playoff opener this Saturday.

Owen Gabel hit a 27-yard field goal with 1:15 left in the first quarter to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. David Homan threw a 13-yard TD pass to Nick Alig with 6:42 left in the second, and Gabel hit a 38-yard field goal with seven seconds left to push the lead to 13-0.

Hunter Schafer scored on an 8-yard TD run with 8:45 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 20-0. Fort Recovery’s Cale Rammel threw a 16-yard TD pass to Troy Homan with 11:54 left in the fourth to cut the gap to 20-8, but Schafer scored on a 15-yard TD run 90 seconds later, then closed the game out with a 22-yard TD run with 3:07 left.

New Bremen had 394 yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 180.

Homan completed 11-of-19 passes for 168 yards with one TD and ran for 46 yards on 11 carries. Schaefer ran for 108 yards and three TDs on 14 carries and Colten Muether ran for 66 yards on seven carries. Alig caught seven passes for 117 yards with one TD. Branxton Krauss led the quad with seven tackles.

Milton-Union 37, Riverside 14

The Pirates couldn’t keep up with the Bulldogs in a TRC game on Friday in De Graff.

Riverside (7-3, 5-2 TRC) earned the No. 4 seed in Div. VI, Region 28 and will host Portsmouth Sciotoville Community in a playoff opener this Saturday.

Myles Platfoot threw a 28-yard TD pass to Landon Stewart in the first quarter to give the Pirates a 7-0 lead, but Blake Brumbaugh scored on a 12-yard TD run to tie it 7-7 before the start of the second.

Brumbaugh scored on a 39-yard TD pass from Nate Morter early in the second, then Michael Elam scored on a 3-yard run to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 21-7. Mason Grudich kicked a 24-yard field goal before halftime to push the lead to 17 points.

Platfoot threw a 9-yard TD pass to Stewart in the third quarter to cut the gap to 24-14, but Blake Neumaier scored a 7-yard TD run and Jordan Foose scored on a 12-yard TD run in the fourth to seal the win for Milton-Union, which finished 9-1 overall and 7-0 in TRC play.

The Bulldogs had 391 yards of offense while Riverside had 202.

Platfoot completed 14-of-26 passes for 152 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Deven Frilling caught six passes for 77 yards and Stewart caught three passes for 58 yards with two TDs. Dylan Smith led the squad with 9.5 tackles.

Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary is pulled down by Northridge’s Kenneth Page at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4116-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary is pulled down by Northridge’s Kenneth Page at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Ethan Stiver reaches for Northridge’s Riley Holmes at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4206-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Ethan Stiver reaches for Northridge’s Riley Holmes at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s John Edwards scores a touchdown against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4368-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s John Edwards scores a touchdown against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4470-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Nathan Sollmann runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4633-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Nathan Sollmann runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4651-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4657-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Nathan Sollmann runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4746-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Nathan Sollmann runs against Northridge at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic coach Dick Roll yells at an official during the first half of a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. It was the final game for Roll, who is retiring after 16 years as the school’s football coach and athletic director. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/10/web1_DSC_4223-1.jpg Lehman Catholic coach Dick Roll yells at an official during the first half of a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. It was the final game for Roll, who is retiring after 16 years as the school’s football coach and athletic director. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie rallies, beats Lima Central Catholic 36-31

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 10 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 38, Xenia 0 Marion Local 34, Anna 0 Fort Loramie 36, Lima Central Catholic 31 Dayton Northridge 56, Lehman Catholic 22 Versailles 41, Minster 0 New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 8 Milton-Union 37, Riverside 14

Lima News sports reporter Tom Usher contributed to this report. Usher can be reached at sports@limanews.com.

Lima News sports reporter Tom Usher contributed to this report. Usher can be reached at sports@limanews.com.