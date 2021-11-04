Cross country: Fort Loramie boys win regional title

Fort Loramie’s boys cross country squad won a Division III regional title on Saturday in Troy while its girls squad finished runner-up. The squads are two of seven area squads that earned state berths, and several area runners earned individual berths.

Each division’s state race will take place on Saturday at Fortress Obetz.

Fort Loramie boys win regional title

The Redskins finished first in the D-III meet on Saturday with 54 points, 21 ahead of second-place Botkins. Anna finished third with 137, one point ahead of fifth-place Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

The top four finishers earned state berths.

Colten Gasson led Fort Loramie by finishing third in 17:08. Colin Gasson was fourth in 17:10, Trey Ranly was seventh in 17:35, Korigan Ransdell was 21st in 18:12 and Adam Ballas was 34th in 18:33.

Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel finished 10th in 17:42. Parker Schnippel was 13th in 17:49, Carter Pleiman was 18th in 18:04, Shane Weatherhead was 25th in 18:21 and Grant Flora was 30th in 18:28.2.

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished first overall in 16:32. John Young was 17th in 18:01, Aaron Haynes was 45th in 18:47, Noah Deeren was 52nd in 18:55 and Collin Frilling was 55th in 19:00.

Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert finished fifth in 17:11, Russia’s Brayden Monnin finished ninth in 17:41 and Houston’s Hunter Mowery finished 12th in 17:47. All three earned individual state berths.

Russia’s boys squad finished eighth and Houston finished ninth out of 13 teams.

Fort Loramie girls finish 2nd

The Redskins finished second in the D-III meet on Saturday in Troy with 66 points, six behind first-place West Liberty-Salem. Anna finished fourth with 113.

The top four finishers earned state berths.

Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman finished fourth in 20:09. Lauren Moore was eighth in 20:37, Ava Turner was 21st in 21:26, Olivia Borchers was 24th in 21:32 and Harley Eilerman was 31st in 21:56.

Anna’s Paige Steinke was fifth in 20:28.8. Bethany Althauser was 17th in 21:01, Serenity Williamson was 35th in 22:04, Grace Bensman was 46th in 22:35 and Kaylie Kipp was 48th in 22:37.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold finished second in 19:51.7. She earned an individual state berth.

Versailles finished fifth and Botkins finished eighth out of 11 teams.

Minster girls win D-III Tiffin regional

The Wildcats earned another regional title on Saturday in Tiffin. Minster finished first with 43 points, 29 ahead of second-place Liberty Center.

Minster’s Margaret Hemmelgarn was third in 18:56 while Taylor Roth was fourth in 19:13. Chaney Cedarleaf was ninth in 19:29, Morgan Ketner was 22nd in 20:25 and Cameo Cedarleaf was 26th in 20:28.

Minster boys 5th in Tiffin

Minster finished fifth on Saturday in Tiffin to earn a state berth. The top six teams earned state berths.

Minster’s Alex Albers was second in 16:37. Jack Grieshop was 35th in 17:42, Ryan Halpin was 45th in 17:59, Jim Trzaska was 47th in 18:02 and Tyler Prenger was 115th in 19:03.

New Bremen’s Zach Wiedeman finished 23rd in 17:23.6 and earned an individual state berth. The Cardinals finished ninth out of 23 teams.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold, right, races West Liberty-Salem’s Ashley Yoder to a photo finish during the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Arnold finished second in 19:51. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_SDN110221TroyCrossCountry.jpg Botkins’ Brittany Arnold, right, races West Liberty-Salem’s Ashley Yoder to a photo finish during the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Arnold finished second in 19:51. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Hunter Mowery, far left, runs in the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_7740.jpg Houston’s Hunter Mowery, far left, runs in the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel runs in the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_7737.jpg Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel runs in the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert runs in the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_7723.jpg Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert runs in the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Paige Steinkie approaches the finish line during the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_7668.jpg Anna’s Paige Steinkie approaches the finish line during the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Hayden Schmidt runs in the Division III regional cross country meet on Saturday in Troy. Schmidt finished first in the boys race to earn an individual state title. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_7702.jpg Anna’s Hayden Schmidt runs in the Division III regional cross country meet on Saturday in Troy. Schmidt finished first in the boys race to earn an individual state title. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman in the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_7577.jpg Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman in the Division III regional cross country meet at Troy on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson, left, and Colten Gasson run in the Division III regional cross country meet on Saturday in Troy. The Redskins finished first and earned a regional title. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/11/web1_DSC_7726.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson, left, and Colten Gasson run in the Division III regional cross country meet on Saturday in Troy. The Redskins finished first and earned a regional title. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie girls 2nd; Anna boys, girls earn state berths

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.