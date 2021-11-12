Football roundup: Anna beats Fort Recovery 33-14

ANNA — Anna beat Fort Recovery for the second time this season to advance to a Division VI regional semifinal.

The Rockets earned a 33-14 win at Booster Stadium this Saturday in a Div. VI, Region 24 quarterfinal. Anna (6-6) advances to face Allen East on Saturday at Wapakoneta’s Mercy Health Ford Field.

Hunter Schmidt scored on a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter to give Anna a 7-0 lead, then Carter Seigle threw a 55-yard TD pass to Zach Ambos later in the quarter to boost the lead to 13-0 after a missed extra point.

The Indians cut the gap to 13-6 early in the second on a 48-yard TD pass from Logan Homan to Troy Homan, but Ambos returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to push the lead to 20-6. Fort Recovery cut the gap to 20-14 later in the second after a TD run by Cale Rammel, but Ambos caught a 46-yard TD pass from Seigle to boot Anna’s lead to 27-14 at halftime.

Seigle capped Anna’s scoring with a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Anna had 290 yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 239.

Seigle completed 7-of-13 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Ambos caught four passes for 138 yards with two TDs. Schmidt ran for 116 yards and one TD on 24 carries.

Ambos led the squad with 6.5 tackles.

Marion Local 42, Fort Loramie 6

The Redskins couldn’t keep up with the Flyers and lost in a Div. VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Peyton Otte scored on a 77-yard TD run on Marion Local’s second offensive play, and Tate Hess returned an interception for a TD soon after to boost the lead to 15-0 after a two-point conversion run by Otte.

Fort Loramie cut the gap to 15-6 after a 20-yard TD pass from Caleb Maurer to Logan Eilerman, but the Flyers scored three more TDs by the end of the second quarter to take a 35-6 halftime lead.

Marion Local had 412 yards of offense while Fort Loramie had 161.

Maurer completed 11-of-22 passes for 135 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jacob Sherman ran for 54 yards. Owen Pleiman caught four passes for 76 yards. Gabe Meyer had 4.5 tackles.

Otte completed 7-of-9 passes for 95 yards and ran for 98 yards and one touchdown on seven carries. Dylan Fleck ran for 90 yards and four TDs on five carries.

Riverside 37, Cincinnati College Prep 18

The Pirates won a Div. VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Saturday in De Graff.

Riverside (9-3) advances to face Marion Local in a regional semifinal this Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Landon Stewart scored on a 35-yard TD pass from Myles Platfoot and Warren Shockey scored on a 1-yard run to give Riverside a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Cincinnati College Prep scored on a 13-yard TD pass to cut the gap to 14-6, but Platfoot threw a 64-yard TD pass to Stewart before the end of the quarter, then ran for a 2-yard TD run in the second to boost the lead to 28-6.

Cincinnati College Prep pulled within 28-18 in the third quarter, but Warren Schockey scored on a 3-yard TD run and Kaleb Schindelwolf made a tackle for a safety before the end of the quarter to secure the win.

Riverside had 416 yards of offense while Cincinnati College Prep had 397.

Platfoot completed 5-of-8 passes for 157 yards with two TDs and two interceptions and ran for 96 yards and one touchdown. Shockey ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Stewart caught three passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Smith led the squad with six tackles while Schnidelwolf made 5.5. Deven Frilling and Skyler Hudson each intercepted one pass.

Tri-Village 32, New Bremen 29

The Cardinals couldn’t hold onto a big early lead and lost a Div. VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Saturday in New Madison.

David Homan threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Bergman in the first quarter, then scored on a 94-yard touchdown run with 10:52 left in the second quarter to boost the lead to 14-0. Colton Muether recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to boost the lead to 21-0.

But the Patriots battled back. Braden Keating threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Justin Finkbine before the end of the second to cut the gap to 21-6. Reed Wehr scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cut the gap to 21-12, then scored on a 50-yard run with 4:01 left in the third to cut the gap to 21-18.

Keating threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Josh Scantland with 8:35 left in the fourth to give Tri-Village a 25-21 lead, then followed with a 73-yard TD pass to Wehr with 5:28 left to push the lead to 32-21.

Homan scored on a 1-yard TD run with 1:45 left in the fourth and threw a two-point conversion pass to Nick Alig to cut the gap to three points, but Tri-Village recovered an onside kick attempt.

New Bremen had 437 yards of offense and three turnovers while the Patriots had 391 yards of offense and two turnovers.

Homan completed 9-of-23 passes for 105 yards with one TD and one interception and ran for 197 yards and two TDs on 29 carries. Hunter Schaefer ran for 112 yards on eight carries. Dylan Bambauer led the squad with 10.5 tackles. Braden Suchland and Alig each intercepted one pass.

Keating completed 14-of-20 passes for 265 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Wehr ran for 134 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.

The Cardinals, which won the D-VII state title last year, finish 8-4 overall.

Versailles 34, Carlisle 8

The Tigers won a Div. V, Region 20 quarterfinal on Saturday in Versailles.

Versailles (11-1) advances to face Cincinnati Taft in a regional semifinal this Saturday at Bellbrook’s Miami Valley South Stadium.

The Tigers had 302 yards of offense while Carlsile had 225.

Carson Bey completed 6-of-11 passes for 59 yards with one TD while Jack Osborne ran for 126 yards and one TD on 13 carries. Landon Henry, Garrett Thompson and Bey each scored one rushing TD. Noah McEldowney led the squad with four receptions for 41 yards and one TD. Brayden Keihl made 6.5 tackles. Caleb Kaiser intercepted one pass.

New Bremen falls to Tri-Village, Riverside dominates Cincinnati College Prep

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 12 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Anna 33, Fort Recovery 14 Marion Local 42, Fort Loramie 6 Riverside 37, Cincinnati College Prep 18 Tri-Village 32, New Bremen 29 Versailles 34, Carlisle 8

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.