Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Sidney fabric in Friday’s bowl game

The college football bowl season is now underway and one of today’s games has a Sidney tie on each side as Toledo meets Middle Tennessee in the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, a more than desirable December destination (ESPN noon).

Former Sidney Yellow Jacket Devan Rogers is a backup defensive tackle for Toledo while MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill was born in Sidney but moved away at a young age. Rick was a standout QB at Florida State in the early years of the Bobby Bowden era as head coach.

Bowser could play

Sidney grad Isiah Bowser is still not fully cleared to resume his ball carrying duties for the Central Florida Golden Knights against Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 23 (ESPN 7 p.m.). Coach Gus Malzahn has other good runners but not with Bowser’s power, as he has commented frequently. The coach is hopeful that Isaiah can play.

Hoying back home

Fort Loramie outfielder Jared Hoying is back home as his new accountant continues to work through a tax issue with the South Korean government. He has concluded the South Korean portion of his pro baseball career as a valued member of the KBO champion KT Wiz. Once the lockout is lifted here in the USA, he’ll pursue opportunities with major league organizations for next season.

Never seen it

Even after all these years, I still see things in sports I’ve never seen before. Last Sunday there was still a 0-0 tie when Dayton and Virginia Tech went to the first commercial break a few seconds after the 16 minute mark of their basketball matchup.

Correction please

Last week I referenced Versailles ending Delphos St. John’s Ohio record 57 game football winning streak back in 2001. That statement needs clarification and revision. Versailles actually ended a DSJ 45 game regular season winning streak on that night. The 57 game overall streak had concluded in the 2000 state semifinals at the hands of Marion Local. Thanks to the reader who pointed this out.

Back to 2001… Even with the 34-28 win, Versailles didn’t make the playoffs and DSJ did. Both were in the same division but not the same region. The winning Tigers QB was current San Diego Padres reliever Craig Stammen.

Environmental and effective

Last weekend I was watching the Columbus Blue Jackets play at Seattle’s new hockey arena which has “gone green” as its name of Climate Pledge Arena would imply. Among the features is a rooftop collection system which is the water source for making ice. Seattle’s ample rainfall plays into this.

Players are saying this is the best ice they’ve experienced. Cracking is minimized and there’s less snow from friction with skates when players stop quickly. The NHL is investigating to see if this system could be utilized elsewhere.

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Dave's SDN byline first appeared in 1975.

