Saturday roundup: Sidney can’t hold onto 12-point lead against Troy

TROY — Sidney’s girls basketball squad saw a 12-point lead disappear in the final two minutes of a key Miami Valley League game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center.

Troy scored 15 straight points in the last two minutes and handed the Yellow Jackets their first MVL loss with a 46-45 victory.

Sidney led 43-31 with about two minutes left, but Troy’s Macie Taylor and Amyannah Tucker hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to cut the gap to 43-37. Makenzee Maschino then made a basket for the Trojans, and after a Sidney turnover, Taylor hit a reverse layup to cut the gap to 43-41 with a little over a minute left.

After Sidney missed a shot on its next possession, the Trojans grabbed the rebound and quickly worked down the court. Taylor, a senior guard who signed with Wright State in November, drove inside and threw a pass on the left wing to Tucker, who was unguarded and knocked down a nothing-but-net 3 to give Troy a 44-43 lead with 25 seconds left.

Sidney called a timeout (its first during Troy’s run) with nine seconds left, but the squad was called for a five-second violation trying to get the ball inbounds. The Yellow Jackets then fouled Tucker, who made two free throws to push the lead to three points.

Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton made a driving layup as time expired to cut the final gap to one point.

West Carrollton (8-0, 5-0 MVL Valley Division) is the last undefeated squad in the league. Sidney (7-2, 6-1 MVL Valley) and Troy (5-4, 5-1) each have one loss.

Sidney is scheduled to travel to West Carrollton on Wednesday for a key MVL game.

Tucker, a freshman, led Troy with 14 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter. Taylor finished with 10.

Stockton led Sidney with 16 points and had five rebounds. Kiara Hudgins scored 11 points and had four rebounds and six assists. Regan Clark scored six points and had 12 rebounds.

Sidney had led throughout the game. The Yellow Jackets built a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Troy started the second on a 5-2 run, but Larkyn Vordemark scored six straight points in a minute to give Sidney a 25-12 lead midway through the quarter.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t score the rest of the quarter but led 25-17 heading into the third. The Trojans pulled within four points midway through the third, but Sidney pushed the lead to 34-27 by the end of the quarter, then started the fourth with a 9-4 run.

Sidney shot 19 for 53 (35.8 percent) from the floor while Troy shot 16 for 45 (35.6 percent). The Yellow Jackets had a 33-24 rebounding edge but committed 22 turnovers to Troy’s 14.

Fort Loramie 55, Versailles 22

The Redskins cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday at Versailles’ old gymnasium.

The Redskins built an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 14-6 edge in the second to take a 32-14 halftime lead. The Tigers were forced into 15 turnovers in the first half.

Fort Loramie sealed the win with a 21-2 scoring advantage in the third.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (7-0) with 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Skyler Albers scored 11 points and had four steals. Colleen Brandewie and Riley Heitkamp each scored nine points. Ava Turner had a team-high five steals.

Taylor Wagner led Versailles (2-6) with 10 points.

Anna 39, Minster 38

The Rockets held on to win a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Katie McClurg hit a deep 3 at the first-quarter buzzer to give the Wildcats a 19-11 lead, and the squad followed with a 9-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-19 halftime lead.

But the Rockets rallied with a 12-3 scoring advantage in the third, which Molly Rioch capped off with a late basket to tie it 31-31.

The teams played to a 36-36 tie. Morgan Sparks made two free throws to give Minster a 38-36 lead, but Kayli Brewer made a 3 to put the Rockets ahead. The Wildcats missed a late shot, and Anna held on to win.

Brewer led Anna (4-3) with 14 points

Kaycie Albers led Minster (6-3) with 10.

Fairlawn 61, Middletown Christian 15

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with 48 points and reached 1,000 career points as the Jets cruised to a big nonconference win on Saturday at Fairlawn.

The Jets (5-4) led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter, 43-11 at halftime and 56-13 at the end of the third.

Heath scored 33 points in the first half.

New Knoxville 48, Jackson Center 24

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

New Knoxville built a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-9 halftime lead.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (3-6) with eight points.

Lehman Catholic 50, Dayton Northridge 14

The Cavaliers cruised to a Three Rivers Conference win on Saturday in Dayton.

Lehman led 13-3 at the end of the first quarter, 24-8 at halftime and 41-10 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cavaliers improved to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in TRC play.

No statistics were reported.

Milton-Union 60, Riverside 29

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Saturday in De Graff.

The Bulldogs led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, 31-10 at halftime and 50-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Riverside fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in TRC play.

No statistics were reported.

• Boys basketball

Minster 44, Anna 43

The Wildcats won their first game of the season in a nonconference matchup on Saturday in Anna.

Each squad scored 12 points in the first quarter. Anna used a 9-8 lead in the second to take a 21-20 halftime lead, but the Wildcats responded with an 11-8 scoring edge in the third to take a 31-29 lead into the fourth. Minster held on late to win.

Devan Wuebker led Minster (1-5) with 15 points and had five rebounds while Johnny Nixon scored 14 points and had eight rebounds and four assists. Brogan Stephey scored eight points and Noah Pilpari scored seven.

McKane Fineknbine led Anna (4-4) with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Minster shot 20 for 39 (51.3 percent) from the floor while Anna shot 17 for 39 (43.6 percent).

Versailles 57, Fort Loramie 46

The Tigers stayed undefeated with a nonconference win in the old school’s gymnasium on Saturday.

The Redskins scored the first six points, but Versailles finished the first quarter with a 17-7 advantage to take a four-point lead into the second.

Fort Loramie used a 14-11 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 28-27 at halftime. After the Tigers used an 11-9 scoring edge in the third to push the lead to 39-36, they finished with an 18-10 advantage in the fourth.

Ben Ruhenkamp and Connor Stonebraker each scored 16 points for Versailles (4-0) while Jaydon Litten scored 12 and Noah McEldowney scored eight.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (5-3) with 14 points.

Jackson Center 63, Indian Lake 58

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Lewistown.

Jackson Center built a 17-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-12 scoring advantage in the second to take a 31-22 halftime lead. The Tigers finished the third with a 17-15 edge to push their lead to 48-37 heading into the fourth. Indian Lake finished the fourth with a 21-15 advantage.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center (5-2) with 23 points while Carson Regula scored 12 and Nolan Fark scored 10.

New Bremen 67, Mississinawa Valley 24

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

New Bremen led 19-4 at the end of the first quarter, 40-9 at halftime and 58-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Nick Alig and Colten Muether each scored 13 points for New Bremen (6-2) while Trevor Bergman and Tate Roetgerman each scored seven.

New Bremen shot 26 for 58 (45 percent) from the floor and had a 39-20 rebounding advantage.

Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Troy's Makenzee Maschino during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Troy freshman guard Amyannah Tucker shoots with pressure from Sidney's Jordan Scully during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Tucker scored 14 points, all in the fourth quarter. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0762-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Troy senior guard Macie Taylor dribbles with pressure from Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0648-Edit-1.jpg Troy senior guard Macie Taylor dribbles with pressure from Sidney’s Larkyn Vordemark during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News SIdney junior forward Regan Clark shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0581-Edit-1.jpg SIdney junior forward Regan Clark shoots with pressure from Troy’s Brynn Siler during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins drives to the hoop with pressure from Troy’s Makenzee Maschino during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0463-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins drives to the hoop with pressure from Troy’s Makenzee Maschino during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News SIdney junior guard Allie Stockton shoots a 3-pointer with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0566-Edit-1.jpg SIdney junior guard Allie Stockton shoots a 3-pointer with pressure from Troy’s Madalynn Hughes during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman guard Larkyn Vordemark shoots with pressure from Troy’s Macie Taylor during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0552-Edit-1.jpg Sidney freshman guard Larkyn Vordemark shoots with pressure from Troy’s Macie Taylor during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Troy senior guard Jovie Studebaker shoots with pressure from Sidney’s Kelis McNeal during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday in Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0726-Edit-1.jpg Troy senior guard Jovie Studebaker shoots with pressure from Sidney’s Kelis McNeal during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday in Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins shoots during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0492-Edit-1.jpg Sidney sophomore guard Kiara Hudgins shoots during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0442-Edit-1.jpg Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior forward Regan Clark shoots with pressure from Troy’s Morgan Kaiser during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0423-Edit-1.jpg Sidney junior forward Regan Clark shoots with pressure from Troy’s Morgan Kaiser during the first half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton shoots during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at hte Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0754-Edit-1.jpg Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton shoots during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at hte Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Kiara Hudgins dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Makenzee Maschino during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_DSC_0807-Edit-1.jpg Sidney junior guard Kiara Hudgins dribbles with pressure from Troy’s Makenzee Maschino during the second half of a Miami Valley League crossover game on Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath scores 48, reaches 1,000 career points

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

