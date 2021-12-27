Basketball: Lehman girls, boys lose to Bradford

SIDNEY — Bradford’s girls basketball used a strong first half to earn a 59-34 nonconference win over Lehman Catholic in the opener of a girls/boys varsity doubleheader Thursday night.

Bradford jumped out to a 14-5 first quarter lead and stretched it to 31-8 at halftime, with Austy Miller scoring 14 in the first half.

Lehman showed some fight in the second half.

With Mara O’Leary scoring six points in the third quarter and Heidi Toner adding four, the Cavaliers outpointed Bradford 13-11 in the period.

And Layla Platfoot added six points in the fourth quarter.

“That’s what we talked about at halftime,” Lehman coach Mark Mays said. “Are we going to continue to fight when we hit some bumps in the road like we did tonight against a very good Bradford team? That kids did (showed a lot of fight). We just have to keep working and getting better.”

Miller led the Railroaders with 31 points, nine rebounds and nine steals. Isabella Hamilton added eight points and Abby Fike scored seven points. Rylee Canan had seven points, six rebounds, five assists and nine steals and Brooklyn Crickmore grabbed 12 rebounds.

O’Leary finished with 10 points. Toner scored seven and Platfoot added six.

Lehman (4-6) is off until Thursday when the Cavaliers travel to Ansonia.

Bradford boys beat Lehman 59-48

For three quarters, the Bradford and Lehman went toe-to-toe Thursday night.

But Bradford seized the momentum early in the fourth quarter and never gave it back in a 59-48 victory in nonconference action.

Lehman led 13-12 after one quarter before Bradford took a 27-22 lead at halftime and still led 40-39 after three quarters.

And with emotions running high on both sides, Bradford opened the fourth quarter with a 14-3 run to go up 54-42 and Lehman could never get the lead back down to single digits the rest of the way.

Bradford improved to 7-2 with the win.

“I am really proud of my kids,” Bradford coach Jay Hall said. “We did a great job of keeping our composure in the fourth quarter. We had a game similar to this Tuesday with Franklin Monroe and gutted that one out.”

Lehman dropped to 5-3 with the loss.

“We didn’t do a good job handling our emotions in the fourth quarter,” Lehman coach Pat Carlisle said. “But, Bradford is a really good team. It takes a few years to build a program and Jay Hall is benefiting now from all the hard work he has done. Give them credit.”

Parker Davidson scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, the second basket coming off a steal by Owen Canan and Hudson Hill followed with a basket to make it 46-39 and force a Lehman timeout with 6:22 to go in the game.

“Parker (Davidson) got banged up in the game Tuesday night,” Hall said. “I tell you what, I don’t think that kid feels pain. I am so happy for Hudson Hill. He has worked his butt off.”

Donovan O’Leary answered with a 3-pointer for Lehman to make it 46-42, but Bradford would scored the next eight points to open a double-digit lead.

Hill had another basket, followed by four more points by Davidson and a basket by Canan and Lehman never recovered.

After a slow start, Bradford seemed to take control in the second and third quarters.

But, Lehman’s Michael McFarland hit a buzzer-beater at the close of the third quarter to get the Cavaliers within 40-39, before Bradford flipped the momentum in the fourth quarter.

“That was a big shot to get us within one,” Carlisle said. “Michael McFarland been a big part of the program for three years and I am sure he will have many more big moments.”

Davidson led Bradford with 32 points. Hill scored 10 points, Nolan Case scored seven and Canan and Landon Wills both added five points.

Justin Chapman led Lehman with 15 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. McFarland had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots and O’Leary had points.

Lehman is scheduled to host Triad on Wednesday.

Lehman Catholic's Taylor Geise makes a pass as Bradford's Isabella Hamilton defends during a nonconference game on Thursday at the Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney. Lehman Catholic's Dylan Geise drives against Bradford's Hudson Hill during a nonconference game on Thursday at the Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney.

Cavaliers’ girls lose 59-34, boys lose 59-48

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Miami Valley Today sports editor Rob Kiser at (937) 552-2132 or at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

