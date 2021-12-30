Wednesday roundup: Lehman, Russia boys win nonconference games

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s boys basketball team beat North Lewisburg Triad 55-37 in a nonconference game on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers (6-3) built a 10-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-11 halftime lead. Lehman finished with a 17-13 scoring edge in the third quarter and 15-13 edge in the fourth.

Justin Chapman scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds. Michael McFarland scored 11 points and had nine rebounds. Donovan O’Leary scored 16 points and had five rebounds.

Lehman shot 55 percent from the floor and had a 30-14 rebounding edge.

Russia 68, Covington 53

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Wednesday in Covington’s Buccaneer Holiday Classic.

Russia built a 23-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 39-29 at halftime. The Raiders finished with a 13-10 scoring edge in the third and 16-14 edge in the fourth.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (5-2) with 15 points while Ross Fiessinger scored 11 and Braylon Cordonnier and Brayden Monnin each scored 10. Xavier Phlipot added nine.

Piqua 52, Fairlawn 38

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Wednesday in the Piqua Holiday Tournament.

The Indians built a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Fairlawn cut the gap with an 11-9 scoring edge in the second quarter and 13-8 edge in the third, but Piqua finished with a 19-10 edge in the fourth.

No statistics were reported for the Jets (1-8).

Ottoville 58, Minster 50

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Wednesday in Ottoville.

Minster built a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Big Green used a 20-18 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-27 halftime lead. Ottoville secured the win with a 14-7 edge in the third quarter.

Brogan Stephey led Minster (1-7) with 20 points while Johnny Nixon scored 15 and had 12 rebounds.

William Miller scored 30 points for Ottoville and made 17-of-18 free-throw attempts.

Minster shot 17 for 45 (37.8 percent) from the floor while Ottoville shot 12 for 43 (36.4 percent). The Big Green made 30-of-36 free-throw attempts while Minster made 13-of-18.

• Girls basketball

Russia 45, Covington 30

The Raiders won the championship game in the Covington Buccaneer Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Russia took a 7-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-16 halftime lead. The Raiders finished with a 15-11 scoring edge in the third quarter and 7-3 edge in the fourth.

Kate Sherman led Russia (10-2) with 18 points and nine rebounds while Ella Hoehne scored nine points and had seven rebounds. Simone Puthoff scored six points and had six rebounds.

Hoehne, a senior forward, was named tournament MVP. She scored 17 points in a win over Bradford on Tuesday.

Russia was 19 for 52 (37 percent) from the floor and 5 for 9 (56 percent) from the free-throw line. The Raiders won the battle of the boards 24-21 and had eight turnovers to Covington’s 25. The Buccaneers shot 12 for 30 (40 percent) from the floor.

New Bremen 54, Mechanicsburg 48

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Wednesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime. The Indians used a 15-8 scoring edge in the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead before New Bremen used a 15-8 scoring edge in the fourth to rally and earn the win.

Riley Trentman led New Bremen (4-4) with 17 points while Kaylee Freund scored 14 and Chloe Bornhorst scored eight.

• Bowling

Sidney boys win Holiday Baker Classic

Sidney’s boys bowling squad won the Holiday Baker Classic on Wednesday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

The Yellow Jackets qualified as the No. 5 seed out of 14 teams.

Sidney beat Washington Courthouse in the first round, River Valley in the semifinals and beat Riverside 2-1 in the finals.

Riverside qualified for Baker games as the No. 3 seed. The Pirates beat Lima Bath in the first round and Vandalia-Butler in the semifinals.

The runner-up finish was Riverside’s highest in program history.

Sidney’s girls squad finished 11th in matchplay and missed qualifying for Baker games.

TUESDAY LATE RESULTS

• Wrestling

Sidney finishes 17th in GMVWA Holiday Tournament

Sidney finished 17th in the 57-team large school division in the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association’s tournament on Monday and Tuesday at Vandalia-Butler High School.

“Toughest tournament of the year for us, but it was invaluable experience for our guys to better prepare them for league and sectionals,” coach Brent Anderson said.

Bryce Hughes and Hayden Cottrel advanced into the second day of competition but were eliminated before placement rounds.

Russia, New Bremen girls win nonconference games

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

