Thursday/Friday roundup: Jackson Center pulls away late from Anna

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center dominated the fourth quarter and pulled away to beat Anna 61-46 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday.

The Tigers built an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 18-14 advantage in the second to take a 29-24 halftime.

The Rockets started the third quarter with a big run and took a lead, but Jackson Center fought back to tie it 40-40 by halftime, then used a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth to run away.

Carson Regula led Jackson Center (6-3, 4-2 SCAL) with 23 points while Jace Mullenhour scored 13, Lucas Hartle scored nine and Nolan Fark scored eight.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (5-5, 3-3) with 23 points while Zach Ambos scored 16.

Sidney 56, Tecumseh 55

Jaden Swiger hit a jumper from just inside the right wing with one second left to lift the Yellow Jackets to a nonconference win on Thursday in New Carlisle.

The Yellow Jackets got the ball in the final 10 seconds. After a few passes, Swiger drove inside and passed back to Sam Reynolds, who then drove inside. Swiger fell back out, and when Tecumseh defenders converged on Reynolds, he threw a no-look pass to Swiger, who hit the game-winner.

It was a back-and-forth contest. Tecumseh led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Yellow Jackets used a 14-12 scoring edge in the second to tie it 27-27 at halftime.

The Arrows used a 20-16 scoring edge in the third to take a 47-43 lead, but Sidney pulled within one in the final minute before Swiger hit the game-winner.

Reynolds led Sidney (6-1) with 14 points, all of which came in the first three quarters. He also had six rebounds and five assists. Myles Vordemark scored 13 points and had five rebounds and four assists. Swiger finished with 10 points and led the squad with eight rebounds.

Sidney shot 19 for 45 (42.2 percent) from the floor and had a 35-30 rebounding advantage. The Arrows shot 20 for 54 (37.0 percent) from the floor.

Minster 62, Houston 42

Minster won a nonconference game on Thursday in Houston.

Minster led 21-5 at the end of the first quarter and used a 13-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-16 halftime lead.

Brogan Stephey led Minster (2-7) with 12 points while Devan Wuebker and Noah Pilpari each scored 10 points. Stephey had four rebounds and four assists.

Parker Herrick led Houston (0-9) with 11 points while Jake Leist scored nine.

Minster shot 21 for 47 (44.7 percent) from the floor while Houston shot 15 for 45 (33.3 percent).

New Bremen 76, Elida 44

New Bremen rolled to a nonconference win on Thursday in Elida.

The Cardinals built a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 29-17 halftime lead. They ran away with a 28-9 scoring edge in the third quarter.

Reece Busse led New Bremen () with 16 points while Nathan Rindler and Trevor Bergman each scored eight. Rindler led the team with five rebounds.

New Bremen shot 29 for 57 (51 percent) from the floor and had a 40-24 rebounding edge.

Troy Christian 64, Fairlawn 32

The Jets lost in the consolation game in the Piqua Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

The Eagles built a 14-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 24-13 scoring edge in the second to take a 38-24 halftime lead. Troy Christian outscored the Jets 18-4 in the third quarter and 8-4 in the fourth.

Dominic Davis led Fairlawn (1-9) with 12 points, all of which came in the first half.

• Girls basketball

Arcanum 45, Minster 32

The Wildcats lost in a nonconference game on Thursday in Arcanum.

The Trojans built a 13-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored eight points in the second, but Arcanum pulled away with an 11-6 scoring edge in the third and 13-12 edge in the fourth.

Kaycie Albers led Minster (7-4) with 16 points.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Marion Local 47, Botkins 46

The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game on Friday afternoon in Botkins.

Botkins built a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Flyers used a 13-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-21 halftime lead. The Trojans used an 18-7 scoring edge in the third to take a 39-30 lead, but Marion Local dominated the fourth with a 17-7 scoring advantage.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (8-1) with 15 points while Dylan Topp scored 12.

Jackson Centers Jace Mullenhour shoots as Anna’s Chase Murray defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Jackson Center. Mullenhour scored 13 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_12-25anaa.jpg Jackson Centers Jace Mullenhour shoots as Anna’s Chase Murray defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Jackson Center. Mullenhour scored 13 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese turns away from Anna’s Drew Doseck at Jackson Center on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_10anaa.jpg Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese turns away from Anna’s Drew Doseck at Jackson Center on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Chase Murray shoots against Jackson Center at Jackson Center on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_25anaa.jpg Anna’s Chase Murray shoots against Jackson Center at Jackson Center on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Carson Regula shoots as Anna’s Zach Ambos, left, and Hayden Huelskamp defend during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Jackson Center. Regula led the Tigers with 23 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_Anna4.jpg Jackson Center’s Carson Regula shoots as Anna’s Zach Ambos, left, and Hayden Huelskamp defend during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Jackson Center. Regula led the Tigers with 23 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Carson Regula drives around Anna’s Hayden Huelskamp at Jackson Center on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_JC5Anna35.jpg Jackson Center’s Carson Regula drives around Anna’s Hayden Huelskamp at Jackson Center on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark, left, reacts after Anna’s Hayden Huelskamp threw the ball towards him at Jackson Center on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_Anna35JC4.jpg Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark, left, reacts after Anna’s Hayden Huelskamp threw the ball towards him at Jackson Center on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney’s Jaden Swiger hits game winner at Tecumseh

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

