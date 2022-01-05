Tuesday roundup: Lehman Catholic cruises to big win over Houston

HOUSTON — Lehman Catholic’s boys basketball dominated from the start in a 51-27 win over Houston in a nonconference contest on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (7-3) built an 8-1 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Wildcats 16-8 in the second to take a 24-9 halftime lead. Lehman finished with a 13-9 advantage in the third and 14-9 advantage in the fourth.

Justin Chapman led Lehman with 13 points and nine rebounds. A’Zon Steele scored 10 points, James Larger scored nine and Michael McFarland scored eight points and had nine rebounds.

Parker Herrick led Houston (0-10) with seven points.

Lehman shot 18 for 37 (48.6 percent) from the floor and 11 for 14 from the free-throw line. The Cavaliers had a 34-12 rebounding advantage.

Tippecanoe 67, Sidney 60

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t overcome a slow start against Tippecanoe in a Miami Valley League crossover on Tuesday in Tipp City.

Tippecanoe (6-1, 5-0 MVL Miami Division) built a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Yellow Jackets used a 15-14 scoring edge in the second to pull within 30-25 at halftime, but the Red Devils used a 21-15 scoring edge in the third to take a 51-40 lead. Sidney cut into the final gap with a 20-16 scoring edge in the fourth.

Jaden Swiger led Sidney (6-2, 4-2 MVL Valley) with 21 points while Sam Reynolds finished with 15.

Russia 63, Minster 36

The Raiders crushed the Wildcats in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia built a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 17-11 scoring advantage in the second to take a 33-19 halftime lead. The Raiders then ran away with a 20-4 scoring edge in the third.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (6-2) with 14 points while Zane Shappie scored nine and Ross Fiessinger and Brayden Monnin each scored eight. Quinter unofficially led the squad with six rebounds.

Johnny Nixon led Minster (2-8) with 10 points.

Russia shot 25 for 47 (53.2 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 12 for 39 (30.8). The Raiders unofficially had a 30-13 rebounding edge.

Botkins 60, Riverside 29

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 32-12 halftime lead. The Trojans finished off the win with a 19-8 scoring edge in the third.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (9-1) with 19 points while Carter Pleiman scored 12 and Jameson Meyer scored 11. Dylan Topp added eight points.

Myles Platfoot led Riverside (1-8) with eight points and four rebounds. Warren Shockey scored eight points.

Mississinawa Valley 45, Fairlawn 40

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

The squads played to a 7-7 tie in the first quarter and 17-17 tie in the second. The Blackhawks used a 10-9 scoring advantage in the third to take a 27-26 lead, then used a 18-14 edge in the fourth to seal the win.

Dominic Davis and Drew Westerbeck each scored 14 points for Fairlawn (1-10).

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 69, New Bremen 30

The Redskins dominated from the start in a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Fort Loramie built an 18-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with a 19-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 37-11 halftime lead. The Cardinals outscored Fort Loramie 15-13 in the third, but the Redskins finished off the win with a 19-4 edge in the fourth.

Riley Heitkamp led Fort Loramie (11-0) with 14 points. Ava Sholtis scored 13 points and had nine rebounds, seven steals and four assists. Ava Turner and Avery Brandewie each scored 10 points.

Chloe Bornhorst led New Bremen (5-4) with nine points while Lilly Lennartz scored eight.

Fort Loramie had 23 steals and forced the Cardinals into 28 turnovers.

Miami East 31, Anna 28

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Casstown.

The squads played to a 5-5 tie in the first quarter, but the Vikings used a 10-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 15-13 halftime lead. Anna tied it 21-21 at the end of the third quarter, but Miami East sealed the win with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth.

Taylor Poeppelman and Brenna Cobb each scored nine points for the Rockets (6-5) while Kayli Brewer scored seven.

Anna shot 11 for 30 (37 percent) from the floor while the Vikings shot 12 for 29 (41 percent). Each squad had 15 rebounds.

Covington 43, Jackson Center 38

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Covington.

Jackson Center built a 17-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. Covington used an 8-4 advantage in the third to cut the gap to 21-18 at halftime. Each squad scored seven points in the third quarter, then the Buccaneers pulled away with an 18-10 advantage in the fourth.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (3-9) with 15 points while Addie Biederman scored 10.

The Buccaneers made 20-fo-25 free-throw attempts while Jackson Center made 7-of-9.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Fort Loramie

Sidney’s boys bowling squad beat Fort Loramie on Tuesday at Bel-Mar Lanes while the girls squad lost.

Sidney’s boys won 2,305-1,886. Kaden Abbott had a 450 series, Jarred Kirk had a 429 series and Kade Wilson had a 360.

The Yellow Jackets’ girls lost 1,879-1,541. Libby Hurley had a 317 series, Sarah Bell had a 268 series and Liann Morris had a 246.

Houston’s Jake Leist looks to drive around Lehman Catholic’s Dylan Geire during an nonconference game on Tuesday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_H34Drive.jpg Houston’s Jake Leist looks to drive around Lehman Catholic’s Dylan Geire during an nonconference game on Tuesday in Houston. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Rusty Vondenhuevel dives for a loose ball while covered by Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_H33.jpg Houston’s Rusty Vondenhuevel dives for a loose ball while covered by Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News H34 Lehman Catholic’s James Larger shoots while covered by Houston’s Jake Leist at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_H34.jpg H34 Lehman Catholic’s James Larger shoots while covered by Houston’s Jake Leist at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Luke Beaver shoots as Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary, left, and Michael McFarland at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_L1315.jpg Houston’s Luke Beaver shoots as Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary, left, and Michael McFarland at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s A’zon Steele drives past Houston’s Elijah Beaver at Houston on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_LehDrive.jpg Lehman Catholic’s A’zon Steele drives past Houston’s Elijah Beaver at Houston on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Justin Chapman comes down with the rebound while fending off Houston’s Parker Herrick during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Houston. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_L35H20.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Justin Chapman comes down with the rebound while fending off Houston’s Parker Herrick during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Houston. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney falls at Tippecanoe; Russia, Botkins earn big nonleague wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

