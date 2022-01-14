Wednesday roundup: Sidney crushes Piqua to improve to 12-3

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls basketball team cruised to a 67-22 victory over Piqua on Wednesday in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game.
The Yellow Jackets built a 36-16 lead by halftime and quickly extended the margin to running-clock territory in the second half.
Allie Stockton led Sidney (12-3, 11-1 MVL Valley Division) with 24 points while Kiara Hudgins scored 19 and Larkyn Vordemark scored 14.
THURSDAY RESULTS
• Girls basketball
Miami East 49, Lehman Catholic 14
The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in Sidney.
The Vikings built a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored Lehman 9-2 in the second, 14-7 in the third and 9-1 in the fourth.
Mara O’Leary led Lehman (6-9, 4-5 TRC) with six points.
New Knoxville 36, Minster 23
The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Minster.
The Rangers built a 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 8-2 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 20-9 halftime lead. They outscored Minster 9-5 in the third quarter.
Kaycie Albers led Minster (9-5, 4-1 MAC) with 10 points.
New Bremen 52, Coldwater 47
The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in Coldwater.
New Bremen built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers used an 18-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 27-22 halftime lead. The Cardinals rallied with a 12-4 edge in the third and 18-16 edge in the fourth.
Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (8-5, 4-1) with 25 points while Lily Lennartz and Chloe Bornhorst each scored eight.
St. Henry 42, Versailles 37
The Tigers lost a MAC game on Thursday in Versailles.
Versailles built a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Redskins used an 8-5 scoring edge in the second to cut the gap to 17-16 at halftime. St. Henry pulled away with a 16-4 edge in the third.
Taylor Wagner led Versailles (4-10, 1-5) with 11 points while Jenna Dirksen scored 10 and Madalin Barga scored nine.
Not reported: Riverside at Dayton Northridge.
• Wrestling
Sidney beats Piqua
The Yellow Jackets won a dual with Piqua 48-27 on Thursday in Piqua.
Elijah McKenzie, Joelon Lyons, Brian Barrett, Brice Hughes, and Hayden Cotrell each won by pins. Chanler Bladen, Wyatt Biddle and Anthony Earick won by forfeit.
• Wrestling
Riverside splits with Piqua
Riverside’s boys and girls bowling teams split a match with Newton on Thursday at Brel-Aire Lanes in Piqua.
The girls team lost 1,357-1,235. Rayce Yelton led the Pirates with a 289 series.
Riverside’s boys won 1,893-1,865. Zander Crouch led Riverside with a 389 series, including a 208 game. Sam King had a 222 game.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.