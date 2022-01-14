Posted on by

Wednesday roundup: Sidney crushes Piqua to improve to 12-3


Minster, Versailles lose MAC games; New Bremen wins

By Bryant Billing - bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Sidney's Larkyn Vordemark shoots against Piqua at Sidney on Wednesday.

Sidney's Larkyn Vordemark shoots against Piqua at Sidney on Wednesday.


Sidney’s Allie Stockton shoots during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Wednesday in Sidney. She led the Yellow Jackets with 24 points.


Sidney's Allie Stockton drives past Piqua's Reagan Toopes at Sidney on Wednesday.


Sidney's Allie Stockton shoots over Piqua's Mahala Bragg at Sidney on Wednesday.


Sidney's Jordan Scully shoots as Piqua's Abby Lambert defends at Sidney on Wednesday.


Sidney's Kiara Hudgins drives down the court against Piqua at Sidney on Wednesday.


Going after a loose ball are Sidney’s Jordan Scully, far left, and Kiara Hudgins, far right, and Piqua’s Reagan Toopes during a Miami Valley League crossover game on Wednesday in Sidney.


SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls basketball team cruised to a 67-22 victory over Piqua on Wednesday in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game.

The Yellow Jackets built a 36-16 lead by halftime and quickly extended the margin to running-clock territory in the second half.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (12-3, 11-1 MVL Valley Division) with 24 points while Kiara Hudgins scored 19 and Larkyn Vordemark scored 14.

THURSDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Miami East 49, Lehman Catholic 14

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in Sidney.

The Vikings built a 17-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored Lehman 9-2 in the second, 14-7 in the third and 9-1 in the fourth.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman (6-9, 4-5 TRC) with six points.

New Knoxville 36, Minster 23

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Minster.

The Rangers built a 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 8-2 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 20-9 halftime lead. They outscored Minster 9-5 in the third quarter.

Kaycie Albers led Minster (9-5, 4-1 MAC) with 10 points.

New Bremen 52, Coldwater 47

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in Coldwater.

New Bremen built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Cavaliers used an 18-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 27-22 halftime lead. The Cardinals rallied with a 12-4 edge in the third and 18-16 edge in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (8-5, 4-1) with 25 points while Lily Lennartz and Chloe Bornhorst each scored eight.

St. Henry 42, Versailles 37

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Thursday in Versailles.

Versailles built a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Redskins used an 8-5 scoring edge in the second to cut the gap to 17-16 at halftime. St. Henry pulled away with a 16-4 edge in the third.

Taylor Wagner led Versailles (4-10, 1-5) with 11 points while Jenna Dirksen scored 10 and Madalin Barga scored nine.

Not reported: Riverside at Dayton Northridge.

• Wrestling

Sidney beats Piqua

The Yellow Jackets won a dual with Piqua 48-27 on Thursday in Piqua.

Elijah McKenzie, Joelon Lyons, Brian Barrett, Brice Hughes, and Hayden Cotrell each won by pins. Chanler Bladen, Wyatt Biddle and Anthony Earick won by forfeit.

• Wrestling

Riverside splits with Piqua

Riverside’s boys and girls bowling teams split a match with Newton on Thursday at Brel-Aire Lanes in Piqua.

The girls team lost 1,357-1,235. Rayce Yelton led the Pirates with a 289 series.

Riverside’s boys won 1,893-1,865. Zander Crouch led Riverside with a 389 series, including a 208 game. Sam King had a 222 game.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

