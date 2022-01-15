Friday roundup: Big 1st, 3rd quarters help Sidney crush Piqua

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys basketball squad crushed Piqua 58-44 in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets built a 10-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. Piqua used an 18-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-20 halftime lead, but Sidney responded with an 18-5 edge in the third quarter to take a 38-26 lead and cruised from there.

“Outstanding team defense propelled us to victory,” Sidney coach John Willoughby said. “… Myles (Vordemark) and Julius Spradling locked down their individual assignments, while Landon Davis and Mitchell Davis controlled the middle with their help defense.”

Jaden Swiger led Sidney (10-2, 8-2 MVL Valley Division) with 21 points and had five rebounds. Sam Reynolds scored 14 points and had four steals and four rebounds. Vordemark scored 11 points and had six rebounds and four assists. Landon Davis scored six points and had six rebounds.

Sidney shot 19 for 46 (41.3 percent) from the floor and had 25 rebounds and 13 steals.

Russia 74, Houston 34

The Raiders crushed the Wildcats in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Houston.

Russia built a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 38-12 halftime lead. The Raiders outscored Houston 19-15 in the third quarter and 17-7 in the fourth.

Brayden Monnin led Russia (8-3, 5-2 SCAL) with 15 points while Hayden Quinter scored 13, Braylon Cordonnier scored 11 and Ben Bohman scored 10.

Parker Herrick led Houston (1-12, 1-7) with eight points.

Fort Loramie 45, Jackson Center 21

The Redskins dominated an SCAL game on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie built a 9-4 lead in the first quarter, then used an 11-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 20-9 halftime lead. The Redskins finished with a 9-4 edge in the third quarter and 16-8 edge in the fourth.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (8-5, 5-3) with 16 points while Ty Ruhenkamp scored eight.

Nolan Fark, Carson Regula and Kellen Reichert each scored four points for Jackson Center (7-5, 4-4).

Botkins 52, Anna 38

The Trojans won an SCAL game on Friday in Botkins.

Anna built a 14-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Botkins used a 15-6 scoring edge in the second to pull within 20-19 at halftime. The Trojans pulled away with a 12-4 edge in the third and 21-14 edge in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (12-1, 7-0) with 23 points while Jameson Meyer scored 10 and Jaydon Wendel scored nine.

Anna dropped to 5-8 overall and 3-4 in SCAL play with the loss. Individual statistics were not reported.

Milton-Union 55, Lehman Catholic 41

The Cavaliers lost their third consecutive Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in West Milton.

The Bulldogs built a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 9-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 24-14 halftime lead. Milton-Union outscored Lehman 14-10 in the third; each squad scored 17 points in the fourth.

Michael McFarland scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (7-6, 2-5 TRC) while Justin Chapman scored 13 points and had seven rebounds.

Tipp City Bethel 57, Riverside 46

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Friday in Tipp City.

Riverside led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bees used a 12-8 edge in the second to take a 21-20 halftime lead. Bethel finished with a 21-15 edge in the third and 15-11 edge in the fourth.

Myles Platfoot led Riverside (6-8, 5-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Ayden Clark scored 11 points and had five rebounds.

New Bremen 71, Coldwater 45

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 19-15 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 11-10 edge in the second to take a 30-25 halftime lead. The Cardinals finished with a 22-14 edge in the third and 19-6 edge in the fourth.

Trevor Bergman led New Bremen (10-2, 4-0) with 12 points and had eight assists while Reece Busse scored 11 points, Aaron Thieman scored nine and David Homan, Nathan Rindler and Dylan Bambauer each scored eight.

The Cardinals shot 27 for 57 (47 percent) from the floor and had a 31-28 rebounding edge.

Minster 42, New Knoxville 39

The Wildcats won a MAC game on Friday in New Knoxville.

The Rangers built an 8-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 15-13 edge in the second to take a 23-19 halftime lead. Minster rallied with a 9-5 edge in the third and 14-11 edge in the fourth.

James Niemeyer led Minster (3-10, 1-4) with 21 points while Brogan Stephey scored 13.

Versailles 55, St. Henry 48

The Tigers won a MAC game on Friday in St. Henry.

Each squad scored 14 points in the first quarter. The Redskins used an 11-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-20 halftime lead. Versailles battled back with a 22-6 scoring edge in the fourth.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (12-0, 5-0) with 16 points while Ben Ruhenkamp scored 15 and Jaydon Litten and Noah McEldowney each scored 10.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Vandalia-Butler

The Yellow Jackets split a Miami Valley League meet with Vandalia-Butler on Friday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

Sidney’s boys won 2,241-2,213. Jaden Abbott had a 427 series, Jarred Kirk had a 419 series and Jordan Napier had a 397 series.

The girls squad lost 1,787-1,635. Libby Hurley had a 380 series and Emma Hurley had a 371 series.

Russia, Fort Loramie, Botkins earn SCAL victories

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.