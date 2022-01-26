Tuesday roundup: Finkenbine puts up triple-double for Anna

HOUSTON — Anna took control early and earned a 74-50 Shelby County Athletic League victory over Houston on Tuesday.

The Rockets built a 43-19 halftime lead. Houston cut into the gap with a 19-15 scoring edge in the third. Anna finished with a 16-12 advantage in the fourth.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (6-11, 4-5 SCAL) with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Zach Ambos scored 17.

The Wildcats dropped to 1-15 overall and 1-9 in SCAL play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Botkins 47, Fort Loramie 36

The Trojans scored the first eight points and pulled away in the second quarter for an SCAL win on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Botkins led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter. Fort Loramie cut it to 13-12 in the second, but the Trojans closed the quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 26-12 halftime lead. Each squad scored nine points in the third, and the Redskins finished with a 15-12 advantage in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (16-1, 9-0) with 24 points.

Caleb Maurer scored 12 points for Fort Loramie (9-8, 6-4) and Ethan Keiser scored 10.

Jackson Center 44, Fairlawn 12

The Tigers earned an SCAL win on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Jackson Center built an 11-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 9-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 20-9 halftime lead. The Tigers finished with a 17-2 advantage in the third and 7-2 advantage in the fourth.

Carson Regula led Jackson Center (10-6, 6-4) with 12 points while Nolan Fark scored 10.

Dominic Davis led Fairlawn (2-14, 1-8) with five points.

Russia 63, Newton 55

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Russia.

Russia built a 17-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Newton used an 11-10 scoring edge in the second to close the gap to 27-20 at halftime. Russia outscored the Indians 20-17 in the third and was outscored 18-16 in the fourth.

Braylon Cordonnier led Russia (11-5) with 20 points while Xavier Phlipot scored 16 and Zane Shappie scored eight.

Bethel 48, Lehman Catholic 45 OT

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

The squads played to a 12-12 tie in the first quarter, but the Bees used a 9-7 advantage in the second to take a 21-19 halftime lead. The Cavaliers used a 13-12 scoring edge in the third and 9-8 edge in the fourth to tie it. Bethel won it with a 7-4 advantage in overtime.

Donovan O’Leary led Lehman (8-8, 2-7 TRC) with 13 points and six assists. Michael McFarland scored 10 points. Justin Chapman had 10 rebounds.

Troy Christian 63, Riverside 33

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in Troy.

Troy Christian built a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-4 advantage in the second to take a 32-16 halftime lead. The Eagles finished with a 15-7 edge in the third and 16-10 edge in the fourth.

The Pirates dropped to 1-12 overall and 0-9 in TRC play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 44, New Knoxville 39

Fort Loramie held on to earn its closest victory of the season on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

The Redskins built a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 14-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 24-20 halftime lead. The teams traded points to a 32-28 score in the third quarter. Fort Loramie finished with a 12-11 advantage in the fourth.

Colleen Brandewie led Fort Loramie (18-0) with 10 points. Avery Brandewie scored nine points and had a team-high seven rebounds. Riley Heitkamp scored seven points and had three assists.

Fort Loramie shot 14 for 30 (47 percent) from the floor while New Knoxville shot 14 for 34 (41 percent). The Redskins shot 12 for 19 from the free-throw line while New Knoxville shot 10 for 16. The Rangers had a 22-18 rebounding edge.

New Bremen 61, Houston 51

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

The Wildcats built a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Cardinals used a 12-6 scoring edge in the second to pull within 18-12 at halftime. New Bremen used a 25-19 scoring edge in the third to tie it 37-37, then finished with a 24-14 edge in the fourth to earn the win.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (11-5) with 17 points while Riley Trentman and Chloe Homan each scored 11. Lily Lennartz scored 10 points.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (7-11) with 14 points while Taylor Birkemeier scored 11 and Taylor Maxwell scored eight.

Marion Local 33, Anna 29

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Maria Stein.

Anna dropped to 10-9 overall with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Versailles 36, West Liberty-Salem 33

Versailles won a nonconference game on its home court on Tuesday.

Versailles built a 9-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. West Liberty-Salem used a 14-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-17 halftime lead, but Versailles used a 12-9 edge in the third 7-3 edge in the fourth to rally and win.

Kaylee Braun led Versailles (5-13) with 11 points while Hannah Dirksen scored eight.

