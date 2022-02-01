Monday roundup: Botkins girls beat Lima Perry 42-14

LIMA — Botkins’ girls basketball team won a nonconference game 42-14 on Monday at Lima Perry.

The Trojans built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 5-1 scoring advantage in the second to push their lead to 18-5 at halftime. Botkins outscored the Commodores 12-6 in the third quarter and 12-3 in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker and Malanie Maurer each scored 12 points for Botkins (14-5).

Mississinawa Valley 63, Houston 59

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Monday in Houston.

Scoring by quarters was not reported.

Emma Kemp led Houston (7-12) with 14 points while Taylor Maxwell scored 11, Megan Maier scored 10 and Rylie Voisard scored eight.

