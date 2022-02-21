Weekend girls roundup: Russia beats Botkins, Anna falls in district semifinals

SIDNEY — Russia gradually pulled away to a 59-42 win over Botkins in a Division IV district semifinal on Saturday at Sidney High School.

The Raiders built a 19-14 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-26 halftime lead. Russia outscored the Trojans 18-6 in the third to seal the win.

Reese Goubeaux led Russia (20-5) with 16 points while Kate Sherman scored 15.

The Raiders advance to a D-IV district final on Saturday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. The squad will face the winner of Cincinnati Country Day vs. Middletown Christian; those two squads played in a district semifinal on Monday at Monroe High School.

Malanie Maurer led Botkins (17-8) with 18 points while Carmen Heuker scored 12. Heuker, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, is one of three seniors Botkins will lose to graduation. The squad will also lose Aleah Johnson and Boston Paul.

• Covington Div. III sectional

Waynesville 48, Anna 30

The Rockets couldn’t keep up in a Div. III district semifinal on Saturday night at Covington High School.

Waynesville built a 17-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each team scored 10 points in the second quarter, but the Spartans pulled away with a 16-9 advantage in the third.

Brenna Cobb and Kayli Brewer each scored nine points for Anna (14-11). Brewer is one of four seniors the squad will lose to graduation. Breann Reaman, Lenna Rowland and Molly Rioch are also seniors.

The Rockets shot 11 for 44 (25 percent) from the floor while Waynesville shot 19 for 36 (53 percent). The Spartans had a 23-20 rebounding edge.

• Wapakoneta Div. IV district

Minster 37, Fort Recovery 29

The Wildcats won a Div. IV sectional final on Saturday at Spencerville High School to advance to a district semifinal.

Minster built an 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with a 9-6 advantage in the second take a 20-12 halftime lead. The Wildcats cruised in the second half.

Ella Mescher led Minster (14-8) with 16 points while Katie McClurg scored 10.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats advance to face No. 1 New Knoxville in a district semifinal on Thursday at Wapakoneta High School.

Parkway 43, New Bremen 40

The No. 4 seed Cardinals were upset by No. 5 Parkway in a Div. IV sectional final on Saturday at Lima Shawnee High School.

New Bremen built a 12-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 12-10 edge in the second to take a 24-20 halftime lead. The Panthers used a 12-5 edge in the third to take a 32-29 lead, and the teams traded points in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led the Cardinals (16-6) with 13 points while Ella Pape scored eight and Abi Powers scored seven.

Minster wins, New Bremen loses in D-IV sectional finals

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.