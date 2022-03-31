Wednesday roundup: Sidney baseball run-rules Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Sidney’s baseball squad earned a second run-rule win over Fairborn in as many days by winning a Miami Valley League Valley Division game 12-2 in five innings on Wednesday.

Gavin Roberts picked up the win on the mound. He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Aiden Booth was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs for the Yellow Jackets (2-0). He hit two home runs.

Roberts was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. Carson Taylor hit one double.

The Yellow Jackets had 10 hits and committed two errors. Fairborn had three hits and committed eight errors.

Lehman Catholic 16, Mississinawa Valley 6

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game in five innings on Wednesday in Sidney.

Koban Schmiesing picked up the win on the mound for Lehman (1-1). He pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Schmiesing was 1 for 2 at the plate with two walks. David Brunner was 2 for 3 with 1 RBI, David Rossman was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk, Hayden Sever was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and two walks and JD Barhorst was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.

• Softball

Fairborn 4, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost to the Skyhawks for the second time in as many days in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Fairborn.

Fairborn scored three runs in the first inning to take control.

Lainey Luginbill was charged with the loss for Sidney. She pitched two innings and gave up four hits and one walk.

Sidney (0-2) had four hits and committed two errors while Fairborn had six hits and committed one error.

• Boys tennis

Lehman Catholic 3, Springfield Kenton Ridge 2

The Cavaliers won a match on Wednesday in Springfield.

In singles, Sam Gilardi defeated Nick Campbell 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Joe Pannapara lost to Nolan Parrett 6-3, 6-4 and Brandon Jones defeated Landon Bowling 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

“It was a very good team win over a very solid, experienced Kenton Ridge team who had six seniors,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our kids showed a lot of heart and mental toughness in windy conditions, coming from behind in several matches to grind out wins.

“Sammy (Gilardi) had a nice win over a returning district qualifier and Brandon (Jones) came back after a quick first set loss to beat a solid player.”

In doubles, Brock Bostick and Josh George defeated Michale Roy and Noah Moore 7-6, 7-6 and Thomas White and Logan Linson lost to Logan Carney and Jacob Moore 6-4, 6-2.

“Our second doubles team showed big improvement in their loss and first doubles came from 5-2 down in the first set to clinch the team win for us,” Ungericht said.

