Thursday roundup: Lehman Catholic loses 14-2 to Miami East

CASSTOWN — Lehman Catholic couldn’t keep up with Miami East in a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday and lost 14-2 in five innings.

Lehman scored two runs in the top of the first to take an early lead, but the Vikings scored one in the bottom half, then scored five in the second and nine in the third to run away.

Seth Knapke was charged with the loss for Lehman. He pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and three walks.

David Brunner hit one double for the Cavaliers (1-2, 0-2 TRC).

Miami East had nine hits and committed two errors while Lehman had four hits and committed seven errors.

Miami East’s Gage Butz pitched five innings and struck out nine Lehman batters.

Tecumseh 8, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game on Thursday in New Carlisle.

Wyatt Bisbee was charged with the loss for Sidney (2-1). He pitched four innings and gave up five hits and two walks while striking out five batters. The Arrows scored five unearned runs while he was on the mound.

Aiden Booth was 2 for 3 with a triple while EJ Davis was 2 for 4.

Sidney had six hits and committed four errors while the Arrows had eight hits and committed two errors.

Russia 6, Houston 3

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Russia.

Houston took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Raiders scored three runs in the bottom half and led the rest of the way.

Xavier Phlipot picked up the win for Russia (1-1, 1-0 SCAL). He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up four hits while striking out six and walking three.

Hayden Quinter was 3 for 4 with for the Raiders while Jude Counts was 2 for 3. Jared Poling batted in two runs.

Jake Leist was charged with the loss for Houston (0-1, 0-1). He pitched six innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Leist was 2 for 3 at the plate. Luke Beaver hit one double.

Russia had six hits and committed four errors while Houston had six hits and committed two errors.

Fort Loramie 10, Jackson Center 0

After a slow start, Fort Loramie scored seven runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to run away and earn a lopsided SCAL win on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Trey Ruhenkamp picked up the win for the Redskins (1-1, 1-0). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits while striking out seven batters and walking five.

Evan Eilerman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Clint Hilgefort was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Karson Tennery was 1 for 3 with two walks. Owen Pleiman hit one double.

Carson Regula was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (0-2, 0-1). He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three.

Blake Noble was 2 for 2 with one walk. Bryson Roberts was 0 for 1 with two walks.

The Redskins had eight hits and didn’t commit an error. Jackson Center had three hits and committed three errors.

Botkins 9, Anna 2

The Trojans won their first game of the season in SCAL action on Thursday in Anna.

Carson Motter picked up the win on the mound for the Trojans (1-0, 1-0). He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six and walking four.

Motter was 1 for 3 with four runs, three stolen bases and one walk.

Bryce Cobb was charged with the loss for Anna (0-2, 0-1). Colin Elliott had 2 RBIs.

Botkins had five hits and committed one error while Anna had five hits and committed two errors.

Minster 12, Spencerville 1

The Wildcats won a nonconference game in five innings on Thursday in Spencerville.

Brandon Lickteig earned the win on the mound for Minster (2-0). He pitched four innings and gave up three hits while striking out five batters.

Nathan Beair was 1 for 1 with a double for the Wildcats.

Minster had seven hits and committed one error while Spencerville had four hits and committed one error.

• Softball

Russia 12, Houston 2

After a slow start, the Raiders scored 11 runs in the last three innings to earn a five-inning victory in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Russia.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle for Russia (2-0, 1-0 SCAL). She pitched four innings and gave up three hits while striking out three batters.

Makenna Hoying was 1 for 4 with one home run and 4 RBIs for the Raiders. Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 4 with one triple, Ava Daniel was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and Jaela Shappie was 2 for 4. Saige Hoying hit one double.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (0-2, 0-1). She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and one walk.

Rylie Voisard was 2 for 3.

The Raiders had 12 hits and two errors while Houston had four hits and three errors.

Anna 18, Botkins 1

The Rockets won an SCAL game in five innings on Thursday in Anna.

Anna scored 11 runs in the first to take control.

Bree Metzler picked up the win in the circle for the Rockets (2-0, 1-0). She pitched three hitless innings and struck out six batters while walking one. Gracie Crosson completed the no-hitter in the fourth and fifth innings. She walked four while striking out three.

Liz Staudter was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases. Brenna Cobb was 2 for 3 with one home run, 4 RBIs and one walk. Izzy Jenkins was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Brooke Pettus was 1 for 1 with two walks.

Miranda Raines was charged with the loss for the Trojans (0-1, 0-1). She pitched one inning and gave up one earned run on four hits and seven walks.

Anna had 10 hits and didn’t commit any errors. Botkins was hitless and committed six errors.

Fort Loramie 17, Jackson Center 3

The Redskins cruised to a big SCAL win in seven innings on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Claire Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Fort Loramie (1-1, 1-0). She pitched four hitless innings and walked three batters while striking out four.

Laney Barhorst was 4 for 5 with one double. Maya Dues was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Ava Turner was 2 for 5, Hoying was 2 for 5, Aubree Baker was 1 for 2 with two walks and Jaden Rose was 2 for 2 with one triple.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (1-1, 0-1). She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks.

McKinley Reichert was 2 for 4 and Paige Geuy was 2 for 4. Woolley drew three walks.

Fort Loramie had 16 hits and committed two errors while Jackson Center had seven hits and committed eight errors.

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a TRC game on Thursday in Casstown.

Lehman scored a run in the top of the third to tie it 1-1, but the Vikings scored two in the bottom half and two in the fifth to take control.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-3, 0-2 TRC). She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

Tori Lachey was 2 for 2 with one walk for the Cavaliers. Miley Heffelfinger was 1 for 2 and scored both of Lehman’s runs.

The Vikings had six hits and committed two errors while Lehman had five hits and committed one error.

• Boys tennis

Greenville 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost their first match of the season on Thursday in Greenville in Miami Valley League action.

Grant Hoying won 6-2, 6-2 at first singles. Takuma Furukawa lost 6-0, 6-0 and second singles and Chandru Bala lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Kaden Abbott and Conley New lost 6-1, 7-5 at first doubles and Brady Hagan and Franky Hererra lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 5, Trotwood-Madison 0

The Cavaliers stayed unbeaten by beating the Rams on Thursday in Sidney.

Sam Gilardi won 7-5, 6-1 at first singles. Joe Pannapara won 6-3, 6-2 at second singles. Brandon Jones won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Josh George and Brock Bostick won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 at first doubles. Thomas White and Logan Linson won 7-5, 7-6 at second doubles.

“Absolutely the coldest match I have ever coached in my seven years as the head tennis coach at Lehman,” Tim Ungericht said. “Our kids did a nice job in handling the brutal conditions in beating a scrappy, well-coached Trotwood team.

“It was great for second doubles to get their first win and Luke with his first ever win as well. I’m very happy and proud with the start of our season

