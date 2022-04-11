Friday roundup: Botkins beats Upper Scioto Valley 16-4

BOTKINS — Botkins beat Upper Scioto Valley 16-4 in nonconference play in five innings on Friday in Botkins.

Adam Hall picked up the win on the mound. He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Preston Free was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one double. Isaac Cisco hit one double and stole four bases. Hall and Jaydon Wendel each stole three bases.

The Trojans (5-1) had six hits and committed one error while Upper Scioto Valley had three hits and committed three errors.

Fort Recovery 3, Houston 2

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Recovery.

The Indians broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh. Alex Dues led off the inning with a double to center field, then scored after Riggs Tobe hit a bunt single and Houston pitcher Jacob Leist committed an error.

Leist was charged with the loss after pitching the seventh for Houston (2-4). Luke Beaver started and pitched six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Ryan Ely was 1 for 1 with one walk. Ian Arnold hit one double.

Houston had three hits and committed one error. Fort Recovery had seven hits and committed two errors.

New Bremen 11, Fairlawn 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference game in five innings on Friday in New Bremen.

Trevor Bergman picked up the win on the mound for the Cardinals (5-0). He pitched a complete game and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out five batters.

Reece Busse was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two stolen bases. Vince Hulse was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, Aaron Thieman was 2 for 3, Drew McNaughton was 2 for 3, Nick Alig was 1 for 2, Carter Elking was 1 for 1 and Nolan Kuenning was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs.

Bryce Ennis picked up the loss for the Jets (0-8). He pitched four innings and gave up 11 earned runs on 13 hits and two walks.

New Bremen committed one error while Fairlawn didn’t commit any.

Covington 7, Lehman Catholic 5

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Covington.

Lehman scored five runs in the seventh but couldn’t come any closer.

Korban Schmiesing was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-6, 0-4 TRC). He pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Covington had nine hits and committed one error. Lehman had four hits and committed five errors.

Postponed/canceled: Sidney at Stebbins.

• Softball

Russia 11, New Bremen 1

The Raiders won a nonconference game in five innings on Friday in New Bremen.

Makena Hoying pitched five innings for Russia (7-0) and gave up four hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Reese Goubeaux was 3 for 3 with one triple while Riley Hammonds was 2 for 3 with one double, Jaela Shappie was 2 for 3 with one walk, Kelby Doseck was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Hoying was 2 for 4 and Cece Borchers was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Saige Hoying hit one double.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (1-6). She pitched five innings and gave up five earned runs on 13 hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Allison Hays was 2 for 3.

New Bremen had four hits and committed five errors while Russia had 13 hits and committed one error.

Anna 16, Franklin-Monroe 6

The Rockets won a nonconference game in six innings on Friday in Pitsburg.

Liz Staudter picked up the win for Anna. She pitched one inning and gave up one earned run on one hit while striking out one batter. Carissa Edwards pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out four batters.

Brooke Pettus was 2 for 4 with 5 RBIs with one double. Edwards was 2 for 4 with one double and 3 RBIs. Brenna Cobb hit one triple and Morgan Shepherd hit one double.

Anna had 11 hits and committed one error while Franklin-Monroe had three hits and committed three errors.

Covington 7, Lehman Catholic 6

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in Covington.

The Buccaneers scored the first four runs and held on from there.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-6). She pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Stiver was 3 for 4 while Kate Stewart was 2 for 4 and Miley Heffelfinger was 2 for 4.

Covington had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error. Lehman had 11 hits and committed one error.

Other scores: Coldwater 13, Houston 0; Upper Scioto Valley 21, Botkins 10.

Postponed/canceled: Sidney at Stebbins, Fort Loramie at Fort Recovery.

Russia, Anna softball earn big nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

