Thursday roundup: Russia, Fort Loramie earn SCAL wins

RUSSIA — The Raiders scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to win a Shelby County Athletic League baseball game against Anna 9-5 on Thursday.

Ross Fiessinger picked up the win for Russia (5-2, 4-0 SCAL). He pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on nine hits.

Brayden Monnin was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for Russia. Aiden Shappie was 2 for 3, Braylon Cordonnier was 2 for 4 with one walk, Grant Saunders was 2 for 4, Hayden Quinter was 2 for 4 and Xavier Phlipot was 2 for 4.

Bryce Cobb was charged with the loss for Anna (0-8, 0-4). He pitched six innings and gave up eight earned runs on 14 hits.

Noah Aufderhaar was 2 for 3 for the Rockets. Colin Elliott was 2 for 3 with one double and Collin Frilling was 2 for 3. McKane Finkenbine hit one home run.

Russia had 14 hits and committed three errors while Anna had nine hits and committed one error.

Fort Loramie 5, Houston 0

The Redskins won an SCAL game on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Taran Fleckenstein picked up the win for Fort Loramie (5-3, 4-1). He pitched seven innings and gave up four hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Owen Pleiman and Maverick Grudich were each 2 for 3 for the Redskins.

Ethan Lukey picked up the loss for the Wildcats (2-6, 2-4). He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on nine hits and two walks.

Xavier Ludwig was 2 for 2 with one double and one walk for Houston.

Fort Loramie had nine hits and committed one error while Houston had four hits and committed four errors.

Minster 7, Parkway 0

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Minster.

Johnny Nixon picked up the win for Minster (5-3, 1-2). He pitched a complete game no-hitter and struck out seven batters while walking three.

Logan Kohne was 2 for 4. Nixon hit one double.

The Wildcats had six hits and didn’t commit and error. The Panthers committed two errors.

Delphos St. John’s 5, New Bremen 2

The Cardinals lost a MAC game on Thursday in New Bremen.

Trevor Bergman was charged with the loss for New Bremen (5-2, 1-2). He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Drew McNaughton was 2 for 2 for New Bremen.

New Bremen had three hits and committed six errors while the Blue Jays had six hits and committed one error.

Milton-Union 10, Riverside 3

The Pirates lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Zander Crouch picked up the loss for Riverside (3-3, 2-2 TRC). He pitched three innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Warren Shockey was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Landon Purtee drew two walks.

Riverside had six hits and committed one error while Milton-Union had 11 hits and committed two errors.

Versailles 8, Marion Local 4

The Tigers won a MAC game on Thursday in Versailles.

Joe Ruhenkamp picked up the win for the Tigers (4-2, 3-0 MAC). He pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

Jake Carman was 3 for 4 for Versailles. Ben Ruhenkamp had 2 RBIs. Jacob Treon hit one double.

Versailles had nine hits and committed three errors while Marion Local had seven hits and committed five errors.

• Softball

Bellefontaine 14, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game in five innings on Thursday night in Bellefontaine.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss for the Yellow Jackets (1-7). She pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out four batters.

Milanese was 2 for 3 at the plate while Alexis Dennis was 2 for 2. Hailey Richardson was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk.

Sidney had 10 hits and six errors while Bellefontaine had 13 hits and two errors.

Fort Loramie 11, Houston 0

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game in five innings on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win for the Redskins (5-4, 4-1 SCAL). She pitched five innings and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Claire Hoying was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3 with one double, Autumn Turner was 2 for 3 and Aubrey Baker was 2 for 3 with one home run. Lauren Bergman, Laney Barhorst and Ella Hoelscher each hit one double. Delaney Higgins hit one home run.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (2-6, 2-3). She pitched three innings and gave up seven earned runs on 13 hits and two walks.

The Wildcats committed four errors. Fort Loramie had 13 hits and committed one error.

West Liberty-Salem 16, Jackson Center 9

Jackson Center lost a nonconference game on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Riley Barhorst was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (2-3). She pitched seven innings and gave up 14 earned runs on 15 hits and nine walks while striking out two batters.

McKinley Reichert was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs and two home runs. Avery Jackson was 2 for 4 with one triple. Zoey Pohlschneider hit one double.

West Liberty-Salem had 15 hits and committed two errors while Jackson Center had 12 hits and committed two errors.

Minster 7, Parkway 4

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Rockford.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win for Minster (7-1, 2-0). She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits while striking out three batters.

Addi Inskeep was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one home run. Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 with one double. Hoskins hit one home run while Savanah Bergman and Alayna Prenger each hit one double.

Minster had nine hits and didn’t commit an error. Parkway had 10 hits and committed one error.

New Bremen 9, Franklin-Monroe 7

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Thursday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross picked up the win for New Bremen (2-7). She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Grace Wilker was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Lauren Homan was 1 for 2 with one walk. Mackenzie Bornhorst and Alayna Ross each hit one home run.

New Bremen had seven hits and committed one error. Franklin-Monroe had seven hits and didn’t commit an error.

Riverside 6, Milton-Union 1

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in De Graff.

Alaina Snow picked up the win for Riverside (4-2, 3-1 TRC). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters.

Jade Copas was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, one home run and one double. Snow was 2 for 4 with one home run. Jenna Woods was 2 for 3 with one walk.

Riverside had seven hits and didn’t commit an error. Milton-Union had three hits and committed three errors.

Versailles 7, Marion Local 2

The Tigers won a MAC game on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win for Versailles (6-2, 2-0). She pitched a complete game no-hitter and gave up one earned run on two walks while striking out six batters.

Natalie Prenger was 2 for 3 with two doubles and one walk while Cassie Leach was 2 for 3 and Lydia Hecht was 2 for 3. Fritscher was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Versailles had eight hits and didn’t commit an error. Marion Local made two errors.

• Boys tennis

Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Thursday in Sidney.

Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Conley New lost 6-1, 6-3 at second singles and Kaden Abbott won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa lost 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles and Michael Koester and Chandru Bala lost 6-1, 6-3 at second doubles.

Sidney 5, Xenia 0

Sidney won an MVL Valley Division match on Thursday in Sidney.

Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Conley New won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Kaden Abbott won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa won 6-2, 6-0 at first doubles. Michael Koester and Chandru Bala won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

Minster’s Nixon, Versailles’ Fritscher throw no-hitters

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]