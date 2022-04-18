Friday roundup: Sidney holds on, beats Xenia 5-3

XENIA — Sidney took control with four runs in the fourth inning and fought off a Xenia rally attempt to earn a 5-3 Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Friday.

Mitchell Davis earned the victory. He pitched four innings and gave up two hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Gavin Roberts was 2 for 4 for Sidney (7-3, 6-2 MVL Valley). Carson Taylor hit one double.

The Yellow Jackets had six hits and didn’t commit an error. Xenia had five hits and committed three errors.

Jackson Center 2, New Bremen 1

The Tigers scored two runs in the third and held off the Cardinals the rest of the way to earn a nonconference win on Friday in Jackson Center.

Carson Regula picked up the win for Jackson Center (4-2). He pitched five innings and gave up two hits and six walks while striking out seven batters.

Blake Noble was 2 for 3. Regula hit one double and Kaleb Minnich drew two walks.

Reece Busse was charged with the loss for New Bremen (5-3). He pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Vince Hulse drew three walks for the Cardinals.

New Bremen had three hits and committed two errors while Jackson Center had five hits and committed one error.

Fort Loramie 7, Tipp City Bethel 3

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton.

The teams were tied 3-3 before the Redskins scored three runs in the fourth to pull away.

Clint Hilgefort picked up the win for Fort Loramie (6-3). He pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits while striking out nine batters.

Isaac Raterman was 3 for 4 with one double. Taran Fleckenstein was 1 for 2 with one walk while Owen Pleiman was 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs.

Fort Loramie had eight hits and didn’t commit an error. Bethel had eight hits and committed four errors.

Russia 11, Parkway 4

The Raiders earned a nonconference win on Friday in Russia.

Braylon Cordonnier picked up the win for Russia (6-2). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out four batters.

Hayden Quinter was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one home run while Grant Saunders was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs. Cordonnier was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Brayden Monnin was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double and Patrick Bohman was 2 for 4.

Russia had 15 hits and committed one error while Parkway had six hits and didn’t commit an error.

St. Henry 3, Houston 2

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Friday in St. Henry.

Jake Leist was charged with the loss. He pitched two innings and gave up one earned run on three walks while striking out three batters.

Luke Beaver was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double for Houston (2-7).

St. Henry had four hits and committed three errors. Houston had two hits and committed one error.

Bradford 13, Botkins 1

The Trojans lost a nonconference game in six innings on Friday in Botkins.

Carson Motter was charged with the loss for Botkins (6-2). He pitched six innings and gave up six earned runs on 13 hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Brandt Boerger was 2 for 3.

Botkins had two hits and committed two errors. Bradford had 13 hits and committed two errors.

Cincinnati Wyoming 8, Versailles 5

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Friday at Day Air Ballpark.

Carson Bey was charged with the loss. He pitched two innings and gave up five earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Ben Ruhenkamp was 3 for 4 for the Tigers (4-3) while Noah McEldowney was 2 for 3 with one walk.

Wyoming had 10 hits and committed one error. Versailles had seven hits and didn’t commit an error.

• Softball

Xenia 11, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division game in five innings on Friday in Xenia.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss for Sidney (1-8, 1-7 MVL Valley). She pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on 13 hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Kelis McNeal was 1 for 2 with one triple. Laney Luginbill was 1 for 2 and Alexis Dennis was 1 for 2.

Sidney had four hits and committed one error. Xenia had 15 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Russia 11, Northmont 10

The Raiders, which were ranked No. 2 in Div. IV in the first state coaches association poll, earned a nonconference win on Friday in Clayton.

Makena Hoying picked up the win for Russia (9-0). She pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Kelby Doseck was 3 for 4 with one double while Ava Daniel was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Cece Borchers was 3 for 4, Simone Puthoff was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Hoying was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Riley Hammonds was 2 for 5 with one double and Jaela Shappie was 2 for 5.

Russia had 18 hits and committed three errors while Northmont had 13 hits and committed two errors.

Versailles 5, Anna 2

The Tigers on a nonconference game on Friday in Versailles.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win for Versailles (7-2). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on nine hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Jenna Dirksen was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and two home runs for the Tigers. Fritscher was 2 for 4 with one double. Kirsten Bomholt hit one home run.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (6-3). She pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Brooke Pettus was 2 for 3 with one double for the Rockets while Carissa Edwards was 2 for 3, Taylor Dye was 2 for 3 and Makenna Pettus was 2 for 3.

Versailles had 11 hits and committed one error while Anna had nine hits and committed two errors.

Jackson Center 5, New Bremen 0

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Friday in New Bremen.

Grace Woolley picked up the win for the Jackson Center (3-4). She pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.

McKinley Reichert was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Paige Geuy was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk.

Lydia Bushman was charged with the loss. She pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Mackenzie Bornhorst was 1 for 2 with one walk for New Bremen (2-9) while Alivia Dammeyer was 1 for 1 with one walk. Allison Hays hit one triple.

Jackson Center had six hits and committed two errors while New Bremen had three hits and committed five errors.

Van Buren 5, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Friday in Van Buren.

Mikaela Hoskins was charged with the loss. She pitched four innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Addi Inskeep was 2 for 3 with one double for Minster (7-2).

Van Buren had six hits and committed two errors while Minster had three hits and committed four errors.

• Boys tennis

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Friday in Tipp City.

Grant Hoying won 6-4, 6-1 at first singles. Conley New lost 6-3, 6-1 at second singles and Kaden Abbott lost 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles. Michael Koester and Chandru Bala lost 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

Jackson Center baseball, softball squads beat New Bremen

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

