Tuesday roundup: Russia beats Anna, stays undefeated

ANNA — Russia, which was ranked No. 2 in Division IV in the first state coaches association poll, stayed undefeated with a 15-2 victory in five innings over Anna on Tuesday in Shelby County Athletic League action.

It was close early, but the Raiders (10-0) scored nine runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to blow it open.

Sophie Francis earned the win. She pitched four innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out two batters.

Cece Borchers was 3 for 3 with one home run while Simone Puthoff was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two home runs. Jaela Shappie was 2 for 2 with three runs, one double and one walk. Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, three runs and one double. Riley Hammonds was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double and Ava Daniel was 2 for 4.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (6-4). She pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs on 13 hits and one walk.

Russia had 15 hits and two errors while Anna had two hits and two errors.

Troy 15, Sidney 4

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover game in five innings on Tuesday in Troy.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss for Sidney (1-9, 1-8 MVL Valley). She gave up 12 earned runs on 18 hits and one walk in four innings while striking out two batters.

Milanese, a senior, was 1 for 2 at the plate. She hit a grand slam, which was her 12th career home run. With the homer, she is now the program’s leader for career home runs.

The Trojans had 18 hits and didn’t commit an error. Sidney had four hits and committed four errors.

Fort Loramie 13, Covington 3

The Redskins earned a nonconference win in six innings on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win for the Redskins (6-6). She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out five batters.

Laney Barhorst was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Ava Turner was 2 for 4 with one home run and one walk, Claire Hoying was 2 for 3 with three runs and one walk, Autumn Turner was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Delaney Higgins was 1 for 1 with one double.

Fort Loramie had 13 hits and committed three errors. Covington had four hits and committed six errors.

Minster 12, Houston 2

Minster won a nonconference game in five innings on Tuesday in Minster.

Gabrielle Wehrman picked up the win for Minster (10-2). She pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on six hits while striking out three batters.

Addi Inskeep was 3 for 3 with one triple and three runs, Savanah Bergman was 2 for 2 with one triple, three runs and one walk, Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4 with one double and Rylin Trego was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (3-7). She pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits and two walks.

Rylie Voisard was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Megan Maier and New each hit one double.

Minster had 10 hits and didn’t commit an error. Houston had six hits and committed three errors.

Milton-Union 7, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in West Milton.

Anna Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-8, 0-5). She gave up two earned runs on five hits and six walks while striking out five batters.

Stiver was 2 for 3 at the plate while Miley Heffelfinger was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk and Hedi Toner was 2 for 4 with one double.

The Bulldogs had five hits and committed two errors while Lehman had nine hits and committed six errors.

Bethel 6, Riverside 4

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday at Bethel.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss for Riverside (4-3, 3-2 TRC). She pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Jade Copas was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk while Kaylee Williams was 2 for 3 with one double.

Riverside had seven hits and committed four errors while Bethel had 10 hits and committed two errors.

“The girls started out slow tonight and Bethel took advantage of three errors and we just could not make a comeback,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “Our bats were not consistent tonight. We had several girls in scoring position, but couldn’t get that hit we needed.”

St. Henry 12, Versailles 7

The Tigers lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Versailles.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss for Versailles (8-4, 2-1 MAC). She pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out six batters.

Lydia Hecht was 2 for 3 with one double while Fritscher was 2 for 4 with two doubles. Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with one triple and Kirsten Bomholt was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one home run.

Versailles had 10 hits and committed three errors while St. Henry had 13 hits and committed one error.

• Baseball

Troy 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Gavin Roberts was charged with the loss for Sidney (7-4, 6-3 MVL Valley). He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

EJ Davis was 1 for 1 with one walk and managed the team’s lone hit against Troy’s Brian Allen.

Sidney committed two errors. Troy had five hits and committed one error.

Russia 5, Jackson Center 4 extra innings

Brayden Monnin hit an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Raiders to an extra-innings Shelby County Athletic League win on Tuesday in Russia.

Grant Saunders started the inning with a double off Jackson Center reliever Bryson Roberts, then Braylon Cordonnier hit a bunt single back to Roberts. Monnin then followed with the game-winning hit.

Aiden Shappie picked up the win on the mound for Russia (7-2, 5-0 SCAL). He pitched 2/3 of an inning and struck out one batter. Ross Fiessinger started and gave up two earned runs on seven hits while striking out one batter in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Monnin was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Cordonnier and Saunders each hit one double.

Roberts was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-4, 2-2). Carson Regula started and gave up two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters in seven innings.

Noah Francis hit one double. Blake Noble had 2 RBIs.

The Raiders had eight hits and committed one error while Jackson Center had 12 hits and committed one error.

Anna 16, Fairlawn 1

The Rockets earned the first victory of the season by beating the Jets in five innings on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Anna earned the run-rule win after scoring nine runs in the fifth.

Bryce Cobb picked up the win for Anna (1-9, 1-4). He pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters while giving up one hit.

Kohlten Carey was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs, two runs and five stolen bases. McKane Finkenbine was 2 for 4 with two runs, Grant Albers was 3 for 4 with one double, two runs and two stolen bases, Noah Aufderhaar was 2 for 3 with two stolen bases and Collin Frilling was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, one double and two runs. Aiden Keller had 2 RBIs and hit one double.

Dominic Davis was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-7, 0-4).

Anna had 17 hits and didn’t commit an error. The Jets committed four errors.

Fort Loramie 9, Independence 2

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Taran Fleckenstein picked up the win for Fort Loramie (8-4). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out 10 batters.

Derek Meyer was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, two runs, one walk and two stolen bases. Evan Eilerman was 2 for 3 with two runs, one walk and three stolen bases. Karson Tennery was 1 for 1, Darren Eilerman was 1 for 2, Clint Hilgefort was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Maverick Grudich was 1 for 2 with one walk. Calvin Hoying was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one double.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and committed one error. Independence had one hit and didn’t commit an error.

Milton-Union 11, Lehman Catholic 10

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in West Milton.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally and beat Lehman.

Ethan Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-8, 0-6 TRC). He pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter. Korban Schmiesing started and gave up six earned runs on 10 hits and five walks while striking out one batter.

Schmiesing was 3 for 4 at the plate with 4 RBIs and one double.

Milton-Union had 12 hits and committed five errors while Lehman had nine hits and committed eight errors.

Riverside 7, Bethel 5

The Pirates won a TRC game on Tuesday at Bethel.

Warren Shockey picked up the win for Riverside (5-3, 3-2). He pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Gavin Osborne was 2 for 4 while Zander Crouch was 2 for 3, Brody Rhoads was 2 for 3, Landon Purtee was 1 for 2 with one walk and Kaleb Schindewolf was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and one walk.

Riverside had 12 hits and committed five errors while Bethel had six hits and committed two errors.

St. Henry 11, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game in six innings on Tuesday in St. Henry.

Chase McEldowney was charged with the loss for Versailles (6-4, 3-1). He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Carson Bey was 3 for 3 while Noah McEldowney was 2 for 3.

The Redskins had nine hits and didn’t commit an error while Versailles had five hits and committed two errors. St. Henry drew seven walks while the Tigers drew six.

Fort Loramie, Minster softball earn run-rule wins

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]immediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]