Monday roundup: Minster baseball earns run-rule win at Lehman

SIDNEY — Minster beat Lehman Catholic 10-0 in six innings in a nonconference baseball game on Monday.

Alex Schmitmeyer picked up the win for the Wildcats (12-6). He pitched six innings and gave up three hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Nathan Oldiges was 3 for 4 for Minster while Chase Couse was 2 for 3 and Austin Wellman was 2 for 4. Logan Kohne was 2 for 4 with one double. Johnny Nixon and Tyler Stueve each hit one double.

Ethan Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (4-12). He pitched four innings and gave up four earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Stiver was 1 for 2 with one double while Korban Schmiesing was 1 for 2 with one walk. Hayden Sever hit one double.

Minster had 12 hits and committed one error. Lehman had three hits and committed four errors.

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover game on Monday in Sidney.

Gavin Roberts was charged with the loss for Sidney (12-7, 10-6 MVL Valley Division). He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out six batters.

Sidney had two hits and committed three errors. The Red Devils had four hits and committed two errors.

Fort Loramie 10, Botkins 0

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game in six innings on Monday in Botkins.

Taran Fleckenstein threw a no-hitter for Fort Loramie (14-5, 8-1 SCAL). He struck out five batters and gave up one walk.

Evan Eilerman was 3 for 4 with one double and one walk. Derek Meyer was 2 for 4 with one walk, Isaac Raterman was 2 for 3 with one walk and Maverick Grudich was 0 for 1 with three walks. Corey Hilgefort hit one double and had 3 RBIs.

Carson Motter was charged with the loss for the Trojans (10-8, 3-4). He pitched five innings and gave up eight hits and five walks.

Fort Loramie had eight hits and didn’t commit an error. Botkins committed nine errors.

Jackson Center 14, Fairlawn 3

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Monday at Fairlawn.

Kaleb Minnich picked up the win for Jackson Center (7-7, 5-3). He pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on one hit and five walks while striking out three batters. Eli Butcher pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out four.

Carson Regula was 2 for 3 was with two walks, one double and three runs. Noah Francis was 1 for 2, Ethan Pohlschneider was 1 for 1 and Cooper Hartle was 1 for 2. Blake Noble was 0 for 0 with one walk and scored two runs. Evan York hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Joseph Bernardi was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-15, 0-8). He pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and four walks.

Kylin Withrow was 1 for 2 with one walk and one double while Isaac Clayton was 1 for 2.

Jackson Center had eight hits and committed two errors. Fairlawn had two hits and committed five errors.

Houston 3, Anna 1

The Wildcats won an SCAL game on Monday in Houston.

Elijah Beaver picked up the win on the mound for Houston (8-11, 4-5). He pitched a complete game and gave up four hits.

Devin Barker hit one double and had 2 RBIs for the Wildcats while Ryan Ely hit one double.

Bryce Cobb was charged with the loss for Anna (2-14, 2-6). He pitched a complete game and gave up four hits.

The Rockets committed two errors while Houston committed one.

Russia 3, Newton 0

The Raiders earned a nonconference win on Monday in Pleasant Hill.

Xavier Phlipot picked up the win on the mound for Russia (11-5). He pitched three innings and gave up one hit while striking out five batters. Braylon Cordonnier pitched four innings and gave up one walk while striking out three batters.

Grant Saunders was 2 for 4 while Zane Shappie was 2 for 3.

Russia had 10 hits and didn’t commit an error. Newton had one hit and committed three errors.

Riverside 3, Dayton Northridge 0

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game on Monday in De Graff.

Landon Purtee picked up the win for Riverside (8-7, 6-5 TRC). He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up two walks while striking out one batter.

Gavin Robinson was 2 for 3.

The Pirates had six hits and committed one error. Northridge had four hits and committed one error.

New Bremen 8, Mississinawa Valley 5

The Cardinals earned a nonconference win on Monday in New Bremen.

Nolan Kuenning picked up the win on the mound for New Bremen (9-6). He pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up four hits and five walks while striking out seven batters.

Vince Hulse was 2 for 3 with two doubles and one walk while Reece Busse was 2 for 3 and Nolan Kuenning was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Ben Sailer hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

New Bremen had nine hits and committed five errors. Mississinawa Valley had four hits and committed two errors.

• Softball

Sidney 6, Tippecanoe 5

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League crossover game on Monday in Sidney.

Lainey Luginbill picked up the win for Sidney (5-12, 5-11 MVL Valley Division). She pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Jenna Smith was 3 for 4 with two doubles while Avery Griffis was 2 for 3 with one double and 2 RBIs, Alexis Dennis was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Kelis McNeal was 2 for 3 with one double. Hailey Richardson was 1 for 1 with one double and two walks. Nylah Hale hit one double.

Sidney had 13 hits and committed seven errors while Tippecanoe had nine hits and committed one error.

Anna 12, Houston 11

The Rockets scored three runs in each the sixth and seventh innings to rally and beat the Wildcats in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday in Houston.

Bree Metzler picked up the win for Anna (12-5, 3-3). She pitched seven innings and gave up nine earned runs on 14 hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Brenna Cobb was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one triple and one double. Liz Staudter was 2 for 4 with one walk, Brooke Pettus was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double and Carissa Edwards was 2 for 4 with 5 RBIs and one home run. Molly Havenar hit one double.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (4-10, 4-4). She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up nine earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Katie Maier was 2 for 3 with one double and two walks while Megan Maier was 2 for 5 with 5 RBIs and one home run. Grace Slade was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one double. Makayla Burch was 3 for 4 with one double and Taylor Birkemeier was 3 for 4. Cienna Kennedy hit one double.

Anna had 13 hits and committed three errors while Houston had 14 hits and committed two errors.

Fort Loramie 21, Botkins 0

The Redskins earned an SCAL win in five innings on Monday in Botkins.

Kate Ruhenkamp and Lauren Bergman combined to throw a perfect game for the Redskins (10-9, 6-2). Ruhenkamp started and struck out five batters in three innings while Bergman pitched two innings and struck out four batters.

Aubrey Baker was 3 for 3 with 7 RBIs, one home run and two doubles. Baker tied the program record for career home runs with Monday’s homer, which was an inside-the-park grand slam. She has 16 career homers to her credit.

Bergman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double while Aubrey Turner was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one triple and one double. Delaney Higgins was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one home run and Ava Turner was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Autumn Turner was 1 for 1 with one double. Laney Barhorst was 1 for 1 with one triple. Jaden Rose hit one triple.

Audrie Uppenkamp was charged with the loss for Botkins (1-12, 0-7).

Fort Loramie had 19 hits and didn’t commit an error. Botkins committed four errors.

South Adams 8, Minster 3

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Monday in Minster.

Brooklyn Osterloh was charged with the loss for the Wildcats (16-5). She pitched two innings and gave up five earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Mikaela Hoskins was 2 for 3 and Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 3.

Minster had eight hits and committed two errors. South Adams had eight hits and committed two errors.

Coldwater 9, New Bremen 4

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Monday in Coldwater.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (4-14, 1-5 MAC). She pitched six innings and gave up seven earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Allison Hays was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one home run. Mackenzie Bornhorst was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Coldwater had 12 hits and committed three errors. New Bremen had six hits and committed five errors.

National Trail 2, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Monday in Versailles.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss for Versailles (9-8, 3-2 MAC). She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Fritscher was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Versailles had six hits and didn’t commit an error. National Trail had six hits and didn’t commit an error.

• Boys tennis

Sidney 5, Wapakoneta 0

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Monday in Wapakoneta.

Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Conley New won 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 (super tiebreaker) at second singles while Kaden Abbott won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Takuma Furukawa and Brady Hagan won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles while Michael Koester and Franky Herrera won 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 3, Carroll 2

The Cavaliers won a match on Monday in Dayton

Sam Gilardi won 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) at first singles while Joe Pannapara won 6-2, 6-0 at second singles and Brandon Jones won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Brock Bostick and Josh George lost 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles and Logan Linson and Thomas White lost 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.

“It was a big win for our team over a very good Carroll team, who just beat Alter last week,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sammy (Gilardi) saved four match points in the third set to clinch the team win for us and Joe and Brandon both played really well also.”

Ruhenkamp, Bergman throw perfect game for Fort Loramie

