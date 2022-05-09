Weekend roundup: Fort Loramie splits games in Houston Showcase

HOUSTON — Fort Loramie won its first game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday by beating Riverside 7-1.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Fort Loramie (11-10). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Laney Barhrost was 3 for 4 with two doubles for the Redskins while Autumn Turner was 2 for 3 and Ella Hoelscher was 2 for 2 with one double and one walk.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss for the Pirates (7-8). She pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Amerra Huston was 2 for 2 with one walk.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and committed one error. Riverside had four hits and committed three errors.

Parkway 7, Fort Loramie 6 extra innings

After falling behind early, Fort Loramie battled back to tie it, but Parkway scored one run off an error and two intentional walks in the ninth to win the Redskins’ second game in the Houston Showcase on Saturday.

Lauren Bergman was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. She pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four walks while striking out one batter.

Aubrey Baker was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Ava Turner was 2 for 4 with one double. Barhorst was 1 for 2 with two walks and one triple. Delany Higgins hit one double.

Fort Loramie had eight hits and committed four errors. Parkway had six hits and committed three errors.

Bradford 12, Versailles 3

The Tigers couldn’t keep up with the Railroaders in a nonconference game on Saturday in Bradford.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss for Versailles (10-10). She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Salem Leach was 2 for 2 and scored two runs. Delaney Barga was 1 for 2. Lydia Hecht hit one double.

Bradford had eight hits and committed two errors. Versailles had seven hits and committed three errors.

Other scores: Parkway 21, Houston 11.

• Baseball

Chaminade-Julienne 3, Fort Loramie 1

The Redskins lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Ty Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (15-6). He pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Fort Loramie had five hits and committed one error. Chaminade-Julienne had eight hits and committed one error.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys tennis

Sidney 4, Springfield 1

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Friday in Sidney.

Grant Hoying won 6-3, 6-0 at first singles. Conley New lost 6-4, 6-4 at second singles and Kaden Abbott won 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Takuma Furukawa and Brady Hagan won 6-7 (7-2 set tiebreaker), 6-3, 11-9 (super tiebreaker) at first doubles. Michael Koester and Franky Herrera won 7-6 (7-4 set tiebreaker), 6-3 at second doubles.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

