Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie baseball beats St. Henry 2-1

ST. HENRY — Fort Loramie scored two runs in the top of the seventh to rally and earn a 2-1 win over St. Henry in a nonconference baseball game on Saturday.

The Redskins scored two runs off one hit, two walks and two hit batters in the seventh.

Derek Meyer picked up the win for Fort Loramie (19-6). He pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and gave up two hits while striking out four batters.

Meyer was 2 for 4 at the plate. Darren Eilerman was 1 for 1 with one double and Logan Eilerman was 1 for 1.

Fort Loramie had five hits and committed one error. The Redskins had four hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Russia 23, Jackson Center 0

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game in five innings on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Xavier Phlipot picked up the win for Russia (15-6, 9-1 SCAL). He pitched a complete game and gave up one hit while striking out six batters.

Phlipot was 2 for 3 at the plate with four runs, two walks and one double while Braylon Cordonnier was 2 for 2 with 7 RBIs and two runs. He hit a grand slam.

Hayden Quinter was 2 for 2 with three runs and Micah Grieshop was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two runs. Vince Borchers was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Aiden Shappie was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Jude Counts was 1 for 2 with one double. Ben Bohman was 0 for 2 with three walks. Brayden Monnin hit one double, drew one walk and had 3 RBIs.

Evan York was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (9-10, 5-7). He pitched three innings and gave up 12 earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Russia had 15 hits and committed one error. The Tigers committed two errors.

Anna 16, Fairlawn 4

The Rockets won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday morning in Anna.

Noah Aufderhaar picked up the win for Anna (6-16, 5-7). He pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out six batters.

Bryce Cobb was 3 for 3 with one double and one walk while Aufderhaar was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Aiden Keller was 2 for 2 and Caleb Kenton was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, one double and one walk. Zach Osborn was 0 for 1 with one walk. McKane Finkenbine hit one double, drew one double and had 2 RBIs. Grant Albers hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Kylin Withrow was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-19, 0-12). He pitched 1 1/3 inning and gave up eight earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Gage Sharrock was 1 for 1.

Anna had 12 hits and committed one error. Fairlawn had one hit and committed one error.

Troy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 4

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday morning in Sidney.

Regan Gates was charged with the loss for Lehman (4-19, 2-12 TRC). He pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out one batter.

David Brunner was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs while Ethan Stiver was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, one double and one walk. Korban Schmiesing hit one double.

Lehman had nine hits and committed two errors. The Eagles committed one error.

Anna 10, Lehman Catholic 6

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon in Sidney.

Kohlten Carey picked up the win for Anna. He pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five walks while striking out two batters.

Caleb Kenton was 2 for 3 while Bryce Cobb was 2 for 4. McKane Finkenbine was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Zach Osborn was 2 for 5. Aiden Keller hit one triple and drew one walk and Noah Aufderhaar hit one double and drew one walk.

Seth Knapke was charged with the loss for Lehman. He pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Hayden Sever was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one double and one walk. Seth Kennedy was 2 for 3 with two walks and Ethan Stiver was 1 for 2 with two walks. David Rossman drew two walks.

The Rockets had 11 hits and committed one error. Lehman had eight hits and committed nine errors.

Lima Bath 20, Botkins 1

The Trojans lost a nonconference game in five innings on Saturday in Lima.

Adam Hall was charged with the loss for Botkins (12-11). He pitched one inning and gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Carson Motter and Bryce Metz were each 1 for 2 for the Trojans. Motter drew one walk.

Bath had 11 hits and committed one error. Botkins had three hits and committed four errors.

Minster 2, Troy Christian 1

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon in Troy.

Nathan Beair picked up the win for Minster (15-8). He pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of starter Johnny Nixon, who lasted three innings. Brandon Lickteig pitched 2 1/3 innings and picked up the save.

Nathan Oldiges was 3 for 3, Zach Fortman was 2 for 3 with one double and Nixon was 1 for 2 with one double.

Minster had seven hits and committed one error. The Eagles had five hits and didn’t commit an error.

New Bremen 12, Riverside 5

The Cardinals won the first game of a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday in New Bremen.

Nick Alig picked up the win for New Bremen (13-9). He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and gave up two hits while striking out three batters.

Alig was 3 for 4 at the plate with 4 RBIs and two doubles. Aaron Thieman was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, two walks and three runs. Tate Roetgerman was 2 for 3.

Simon Godwin was charged with the loss for Riverside (10-10). He pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up five earned runs on two hits and three walks.

Godwin was 3 for 4 at the plate while Gavin Osborne was 3 for 3 with one double. Kaleb Shindewolf and Brody Rhoads were each 1 for 2.

New Bremen had 10 hits and committed three errors. Riverside had 10 hits and committed four errors.

New Bremen 10, Riverside 6

The Cardinals won the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in New Bremen.

Reece Busse picked up the win for New Bremen. He pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Ben Sailer was 3 for 4 while Reece Busse was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Aaron Thieman hit one double and had 2 RBIs. Colton Muether was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Michael Shockey was charged with the loss for the Pirates. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Warren Shockey was 2 for 4 while Landon Purtee was 2 for 4 and Andrew Knight was 2 for 4. Michael Shockey was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk. Sam King was 1 for 2.

New Bremen had 11 hits and committed four errors. Riverside had nine hits and committed three errors.

St. Xavier 6, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost the first game of a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday in Cincinnati.

Chase McEldowney was charged with the loss for Versailles (10-11). He pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Caleb Rush managed Versailles’ lone hit.

The Bombers had six hits and didn’t commit an error. Versailles committed two errors.

Versailles 4, St. Xavier 1

The Tigers won the second game of a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday in Cincinnati.

AJ Griesdorn picked up the win for Versailles. He pitched seven innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out six batters.

Jake Carman was 2 for 4 while Noah McEldowney was 2 for 4. Carson Bey was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double. Ethan Stover was 1 for 1 with one walk.

Versailles had seven hits and committed one error. The Bombers committed three errors.

• Softball

Russia 20, Houston 2

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Houston.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle for Russia (22-1, 8-0 SCAL). She pitched five innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Riley Hammonds was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk while Kelby Doseck was 3 for 3 with one double and Simone Puthoff was 3 for 4. Jaela Shappie was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double, Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 4, Ava Daniel was 2 for 3 and Cece Borchers was 2 for 3. Addison Shappie hit one double.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston. She pitched two innings and gave up one earned run on eight hits while striking out one batter.

New was 1 for 2 at the plate with one double. Cienna Kennedy hit one double.

It was the final game of the season for the Wildcats, which finish 14-5 overall and 4-6 in SCAL play, good for a fourth-place finish.

Russia had 18 hits and committed two errors. Houston had three hits and committed five errors.

Fort Loramie 10, Jackson Center 0

The Redskins won an SCAL game in five innings on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Fort Loramie (16-10, 8-2). She pitched five hitless innings and gave up one walk while striking out eight batters.

Ella Hoelscher was 2 for 2 while Delaney Higgins was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center. She pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on 10 hits and six walks.

It was the final game of the season for the Tigers, which finish 5-15 overall and 2-8 in SCAL play, good for a fifth-place finish.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and didn’t commit any errors. Jackson Center committed three errors.

Anna 18, Botkins 7

The Rockets won an SCAL game in five innings on Saturday in Botkins.

Bree Metzler picked up the win for Anna. She pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Brenna Cobb was 4 for 5 with two doubles while Brooke Pettus was 4 for 4 with 4 RBIs and one triple. Liz Staudter was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and two doubles, Taylor Dye was 2 for 3 with one walk, Metzler was 2 for 4, Audrey Fluate was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double and Molly Havenar was 1 for 2.

Audrie Uppenkamp was charged with the loss for Botkins. She pitched five innings and gave up eight earned runs on 18 hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Uppenkamp was 4 for 4 at the plate.

It was the final game of the season for both squads. Anna finishes 15-7 overall and 6-4 in SCAL play, good for a third-place finish. Botkins finishes 1-16 overall and 0-10 in SCAL play, good for a sixth-place finish.

Anna had 18 hits and didn’t commit any errors. Botkins had 11 hits and committed seven errors.

Riverside 7, Milton-Union 2

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Milton-Union.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle for Riverside. She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

Jade Copas was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double while Kaylee Williams was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Kara Kauffman hit one double and drew one walk.

It was the final game of the season for the Pirates, which finish 9-9 overall and 5-5 in TRC play, good for a third-place finish.

“This was a great way to end the season,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “Not many teams get to finish the year on a win, and I was happy to send our seniors out with one more win.

“We lose seven seniors this year they are girls that have been around the program since junior high. They will be missed greatly.”

Riverside had eight hits and didn’t commit any errors. The Bulldogs had six hits and committed one error.

Covington 8, Versailles 7

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Covington.

Colleen Hiestand was charged with the loss. She pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits while striking out two batters.

Kirsten Bomholt was 3 for 5 with one double while Natalie Prenger was 3 for 3 and Lydia Hecht was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with one double.

It was the last game of the season for the Tigers, which finish 11-14 overall and 3-4 in Midwest Athletic Conference play, good for a fourth-place finish.

Versailles had 14 hits and committed three errors. Covington had 11 hits and didn’t commit any errors.

• Boys tennis

Sidney’s Hoying loses in D-I sectional championship match

Sidney senior Grant Hoying lost to Tippecanoe’s Kessler Hackenberger 6-1, 6-0 in a sectional championship match on Saturday in Troy.

For the second consecutive season, Hoying defeated Hackenberger in regular season, but he lost to the Tippecanoe junior in a pro set in the Miami Valley League tournament, as well as in Saturday’s sectional championship match.

Hoying had already secured a district berth on Wednesday by advancing to Saturday’s championship match. He will play in the district tournament on Thursday at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Anna, Riverside softball win finals games of season, Versailles loses final game

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]