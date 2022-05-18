Monday roundup: Botkins baseball edges Ansonia 1-0 in tourney opener

ANSONIA — Botkins scored one run in the first inning of a Division IV sectional opener on Monday, and it proved to be enough in a 1-0 win over Ansonia.

Hunter Lenhart drew a walk with one out in the inning, moved to second on an error, stole third and then scored on an error with two outs.

There were few other baserunners the rest of the way in what was a pitcher’s duel.

Carson Motter picked up the win for the No. 6 seed Trojans (13-11). He pitched seven innings and gave up four hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters.

Keegan Weiss pitched a complete game for No. 4 seed the Tigers (12-8). He gave up two hits and four walks while striking out 11 batters.

Motter was 1 for 2 at the plate for Botkins with one walk.

Botkins advances to face No. 3 Newton in a sectional final on Wednesday in Pleasant Hill.

Houston 14, Fairlawn 0

The No. 8 seed Wildcats earned a victory in five innings in a Div. IV sectional opener on Monday in Houston.

Luke Beaver picked up the win for Houston (13-12). He pitched three hitless inning and gave up one walk while striking out four batters. Ethan Lukey completed the no-hitter in two innings of relief work. He struck out three batters.

Devin Barker was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs, one double and one walk while Austin Cordonnier was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Beaver was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk and Ian Arnold hit one triple and had 2 RBIs.

Dominic Davis was charged with the loss for the Jets. He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on eight hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

The Wildcats advance and will travel to travel to No. 1 Fort Loramie for a sectional final on Wednesday.

Fairlawn, the sectional’s No. 11 seed, finishes the season with an 0-20 overall record and 0-12 record in Shelby County Athletic League play.

Houston committed one error. Fairlawn committed nine errors.

Anna 25, Dayton Meadowdale 1

The Rockets had no problems winning a Div. III sectional opener on Monday in Anna.

Bryce Cobb, Zach Osborn and Caleb Kenton combined to pitch a no-hitter.

Cobb was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, one double and four runs while Noah Aufderharr was 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs, one double and two runs. Osborn and Aiden Keller each scored three runs.

Anna advances to face No. 1 seed Benjamin Logan in a sectional final on Wednesday in Bellefontaine.

The No. 20 seed Rockets (7-16) had 11 hits and didn’t commit any errors. The Lions committed 11 errors.

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

Fort Loramie 7, St. Marys 5

Fort Loramie took an early 5-1 lead and held on to win a nonconference game on Monday in St. Marys.

Clint Hilgefort picked up the win on the mound for Fort Loramie (20-6). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits while striking out four batters.

Evan EIlerman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Taran Fleckenstein was 1 for 1 with two walks and Logan Eilerman was 1 for 2.

The Roughriders had 11 hits and committed one error. The Redskins had eight hits and committed two errors.

Russia 6, Indian Lake 1

The Raiders scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a nonconference win on Monday at Indian Lake.

Ross Fiessinger picked up the win for Russia (16-6). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Zane Shappie was 2 for 2 for the Raiders.

Russia had five hits and didn’t commit any errors. The Lakers had four hits and committed four errors.

Versailles 12, Minster 2

The Tigers earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win in six innings on Monday in Versailles.

Eli McEldowney picked up the win for the Tigers (9-10, 4-4 MAC). He pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out four batters.

Noah McEldowney was 3 for 4 with three doubles while Trey Mills was 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs, one triple and one walk. Ben Ruhenkamp was 1 for 2 with two walks and Carson Bey was 0 for 1 with one walk. Caleb Rush hit one double and drew one walk and Jacob Treon hit one double.

Alex Schmitmeyer was charged with the loss for the Wildcats (14-8, 4-4). He pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Versailles had 10 hits and committed one error. Minster had two hits and committed three errors.

• Softball

Russia 17, Botkins 1

The Raiders won the first game of a Shelby County Athletic League doubleheader in five innings on Monday in Russia.

The doubleheader victories clinched the outright SCAL title for Russia, which has won the title for five consecutive seasons. The squad has lost two league games in that time.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle for Russia (25-1, 10-0 SCAL). She pitched three hitless innings and struck out three batters. Ella Phlipot pitched two innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out three batters.

Jaela Shappie was 2 for 3 with for the Raiders while Makena Hoying was 2 for 2 with one double. Cece Borchers was 1 for 1 with 3 RBIs, one triple and one walk and Riley Hammonds was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one triple. Reese Goubeaux was 1 for 2 with one walk, Simone Puthoff was 1 for 2, Ava Daniel was 1 for 2 and Audrey Stickel was 1 for 2.

Russia had 10 hits and committed four errors. Botkins committed four errors.

Russia 16, Botkins 1

The Raiders won the second game of an SCAL doubleheader on Monday in Russia.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and gave up three hits while striking out four batters.

Addison Shappie was 2 for 2 with one walk and Emily Sunderland was 2 for 3 with one walk. Saige Hoying was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs, one triple and two walks and Laci Phlipot was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one walk. Shay Hammonds and Eliza Gariety each hit one double.

Russia had 10 hits and didn’t commit any errors. Botkins had three hits and committed three errors.

It was the final games of the season for Botkins, which finishes 1-16 overall and 0-10 in SCAL play.

Minster 5, Lima Bath 3

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Monday in Lima.

Brooklyn Osterloh picked up the win for Minster (18-6). She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters.

Savanah Bergman was 2 for 4 while Kaycie Albers was 2 for 3 with one double. Alayna Prenger hit one double and Emma Linn had 2 RBIs.

Minster had nine hits and committed one error. Bath had seven hits and committed two errors.

