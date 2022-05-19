Tuesday roundup: Sidney baseball edges Fairborn 1-0 in tourney opener

SIDNEY — After run-ruling Fairborn twice in Miami Valley League play to start the season, Sidney faced a tougher challenge from the Skyhawks in a Division I baseball sectional opener on Tuesday.

But one run in the bottom of the first proved to be enough, as the Yellow Jackets won 1-0 in a pitcher’s duel.

EJ Davis scored Sidney’s run in the first. He was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Gavin Roberts picked up the win on the mound. He pitched six innings and gave up two hits and four walks while striking out eight batters. Mitchell Davis pitched the seventh and earned a save; he gave up one walk and struck out one batter.

Aiden Booth was 2 for 3 with one triple for Sidney while Carson Taylor was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Brayden Harris pitched 5 2/3 innings of the Skyhawks (3-23) and gave up three hits while striking out nine batters.

The No. 8 seed Yellow Jackets (16-8) advance to face No. 4 Troy on Thursday at Market Street Field. Sidney lost to the Trojans 3-0 and 6-1 in MVL games in regular season.

The Yellow Jackets beat Fairborn 13-0 and 12-2 to open the season.

Lima Perry 3, New Bremen 1

The Cardinals lost a Div. IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Lima.

Nick Alig was charged with the loss for New Bremen. He pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Jonny Heitkamp was 1 for 1 with one double. Alig hit one double and drew one walk and Aaron Thieman hit one triple.

The Cardinals had five hits and committed one error. Perry committed one error.

New Bremen, which was the sectional’s No. 7 seed, finishes with a 13-10 overall record and 4-5 Midwest Athletic Conference record, good for an eight-place finish.

• Softball

Russia 7, Newton 0

The Raiders won a Div. IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Russia.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Russia (25-1). She pitched five innings and gave up one hit while striking out four batters.

Riley Hammonds was 2 for 4 with one double. Saige Hoying was 0 for 1 with two walks.

Russia had three hits and committed one error. Newton had two hits and committed two errors. The Raiders drew six walks while Newton drew one.

The No. 1 seed Raiders advance to face South Charleston Southeastern (18-6) in a district final on Friday in Carlisle. The Trojans were the No. 1 seed in the Cincinnati D-IV sectional.

Fort Recovery 8, Minster 6 extra innings

The Wildcats lost a Div. IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Wapakoneta.

The Indians scored two runs in the top of the second and third, then scored one in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead. But Minster scored two runs in the fifth and sixth to take a 6-5 lead.

The Indians scored one run in the seventh to tie it and force extra innings, then scored two in the eighth.

Brooklyn Osterloh was charged with the loss for Minster. She pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Savanah Bergman, Hannah Oldiges and Addi Inskeep were each 3 for 5 for the Wildcats. Mikaela Hoskins was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs, one double and two walks. Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 2 for 4.

Minster had 15 hits and committed three errors. Fort Recovery had 14 hits and committed one error.

The No. 1 seed Wildcats — which beat Fort Recovery 8-2 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on April 28 — finish the season with an 19-7 overall record and 6-1 MAC record, good for a second-place finish.

Van Wert Lincolnview 12, New Bremen 2

The Cardinals lost a Div. IV sectional semifinal in five innings on Tuesday in Wapakoneta.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen. She pitched five innings and gave up seven earned runs on 15 hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Ella Pape and Mackenzie Bornhorst were each 1 for 2 with one double.

New Bremen had three hits and committed three errors. Lincolnview committed one error.

The No. 10 seed Cardinals finish 7-16 overall and 2-5 in MAC play, good for a sixth-play tie with Marion Local.

MONDAY LATE RESULTS

• Baseball

Mississinawa Valley 8, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a Div. IV sectional opener on Monday in Sidney.

David Rossman was charged with the loss. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Hayden Sever hit one double for Lehman.

The Cavaliers had four hits and committed three errors. The Blackhawks had eight hits and committed one error.

Lehman, which was the Dayton northern sectional’s No. 9 seed, finishes 4-20 overall and 2-12 in Three Rivers Conference play, which resulted in an eighth-place finish.

Rossman is the team’s lone senior.

Russia softball beats Newton 7-0 to advance to district final

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]