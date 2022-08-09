Photos: Lehman Catholic girls tennis beats Sidney 3-2

Lehman Catholic’s No. 1 singles player Lilly Williams swings while playing Sidney’s Alyssa Echols during a nonconference match on Monday at Lehman. Williams won 6-0, 6-0 to help the Cavaliers earn a 3-2 win. Sidney’s Cirera Mullennix beat Lehman’s Sarah Lins 4-6, 6-0, 10-5 (super tiebreaker) at second singles. Sidney forfeited at third singles. At first doubles, Lehman’s Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide beat Sidney’s Brenna Mullennix and Dhruvi Patel 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Sidney’s Desarae Miller and Ava Graber beat Lehman’s Evelyn Johnston and Vivi Chen 6-4, 6-3. It was the first match of the season for both squads.

Sidney’s No. 2 singles Cierra Mullennix swings against Lehman Catholic’s Sarah Lins during a nonconference match on Monday at Lehman.

Sidney’s No. 1 singles Alyssa Echols swings while playing Lehman Catholic’s Lilly Williams during a nonconference match on Monday at Lehman.

Lehman Catholic’s Sarah Lins swings against Sidney’s Cierra Mullennix during a nonconference match on Monday at Lehman.