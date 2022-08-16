SCORES, WMVR will kick off football coverage Friday

The first month of high school football games covered by ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR, 105.5 FM, is set in stone.

And the rock-solid pick for the season lid-lifter is Minster at Fort Loramie on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Fort Loramie’s program gets its first home opener in four years, after ending an eight-game losing streak to Minster last August, 40-7.

The Wildcats’ run included two postseason victories, in 2015 and 2017, and a 34-0 triumph in the 2014 opener, which began the string. Before 2021, Fort Loramie last topped Minster, 21-18, in 2013.

Hoping to build a win streak of their own against the rival Wildcats, coach Spencer Wells’ Redskins will continue their wide-open play on offense this season. Fort Loramie rolled up 16 touchdowns in four close losses in 2021 and recorded five scores versus Lima Central Catholic in a thrilling game ten win.

Sidney kicks off Miami Valley League play with Tippecanoe at home in Week 2. The two clubs have split their last pair of meetings, in 2021 and 2018. The Yellow Jackets won a 16-10 battle at Tipp City four years ago.

On Saturday night, Aug. 27, the New Bremen-Lehman Catholic contest at Sidney Memorial Stadium is featured online and on radio. The Cardinals eased through a continuous clock victory last season over the Cavaliers. In five of Lehman’s nine 2021 setbacks, the Cavs were within striking distance of their opponents in the fourth quarter.

Both Anna and St. Henry graduated key seniors last spring, but their Sept. 2 confrontation at Booster Field expects to match up two teams which will rebuild quickly. The Redskins thumped the Rockets in their two most recent skirmishes. Anna crushed St. Henry in the Rockets Division VI state championship season of 2019.

For the second straight year, online and on radio coverage is planned for the super D-VII battle between Fort Loramie and Newark Catholic on Sept. 9. The Green Wave nipped the Redskins, 41-40, in a wild high-scoring affair last September. NC advanced to the state finals and semifinals the last two years.

The Fort Loramie-Newark Catholic and Fort Loramie-Lima Central Catholic football broadcasts last year attracted the most online and radio listeners of the 2021 season.

This Internet company-radio station partnership, which launches its third year on Friday, enables ScoresBroadcast.com to augment its coverage in west central Ohio thanks to extremely broad signal strength provided by WMVR, 105.5 FM. Now under new local ownership, the 6,000-watt station reaches listeners in all or parts of these Ohio counties: Allen, Auglaize, Clark, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, and Shelby. The station also serves Jay and Randolph counties in Indiana

The 2022 season marks the 15th high school football campaign covered by SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System. Play-by-play announcer Jack Kramer freelanced on 105.5 FM for several years before he, Jeff Bray, Mike Wick, Mark Jordan, and the late Matt Zircher got SCORES off the ground in late fall 2007.

Chuck McBee has served as the SCORES’ color announcer for the last dozen high school sports seasons. Bryant Billing of the Sidney Daily News is also currently part of the broadcast team. Matt Zircher assisted in the coverage for many years.

Kramer and Bray performed play-by-play and color on 105.5 FM in 2006 when Anna won the Division III state volleyball championship, going 30-0. They were also on the radio in the spring of 2007 when Fort Loramie won the Division IV state baseball title.

Several months after SCORES was conceived, it was present in Columbus during March 2008 for the Division III girls basketball state final won by Versailles and the Division IV boys basketball state final won by New Knoxville. In one of SCORES’ major historical highlights, it provided online audio streaming of the Anna and Fort Loramie girls state hoops championships on the same day in Columbus in March 2013.

Since its inception, SCORES has served more than two million users, serving a high point of 2300 to 2800 simultaneous IP addresses during the fourth period of most football and basketball broadcasts. SCORES is the only true “super mobile, go-anywhere” medium for area high school sports.

Last March, SCORES and 105.5 FM teamed up to offer coverage of the New Knoxville girls bid for a state title in D-IV basketball. Two months ago, the Russia Raiders exciting journey to the state championship in D-IV baseball was also featured online and on radio.

