Anna superintendent set to begin 2nd stint on OHSAA board of directors

COLUMBUS — Anna superintendent Andy Bixler will begin the first year of a three-year term on the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors when the board gathers in Columbus for its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year this week.

Bixler will serve as the Class A Representative from the Southwest district. This is his second term on the board; he served from 2015-17, including as the board’s president in 2016-17.

Bixler has worked as Anna’s superintendent since 2006. He previously worked at Brookville High School and Preble Shawnee High School, teaching mathematics at both schools.

During his time as a teacher, he coached football, basketball, and track. Bixler then worked as high school principal at Preble Shawnee until moving to become high school principal at Anna in 2001.

Bixler was elected to the Southwest District Athletic Board in 2004 and was reelected as a Class A rep in 2006. He has served continuously on the Southwest Board for the past 18 years.

Bixler is a 1988 graduate of Bellefontaine High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Miami University in 1992 and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton in 1996.