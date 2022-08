Photos: Fort Loramie girls golf wins Miami East Invitational

Fort Loramie’s Carlie Goubeaux putts during the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris. Goubeaux shot a 92 for the Redskins and finished fifth individually. Fort Loramie finished first with a 350, 57 strokes ahead of second-place Graham. Aubrey Turner and Morgan Pleiman each shot personal-record 80s for Fort Loramie. Laura Gusching shot a 98. In the bottom photo, Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off during Saturday’s invitational. Russia and Anna also participated.

Fort Loramie’s Carlie Goubeaux putts during the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris. Goubeaux shot a 92 for the Redskins and finished fifth individually. Fort Loramie finished first with a 350, 57 strokes ahead of second-place Graham. Aubrey Turner and Morgan Pleiman each shot personal-record 80s for Fort Loramie. Laura Gusching shot a 98. In the bottom photo, Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off during Saturday’s invitational. Russia and Anna also participated.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_9368.jpg Fort Loramie’s Carlie Goubeaux putts during the Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris. Goubeaux shot a 92 for the Redskins and finished fifth individually. Fort Loramie finished first with a 350, 57 strokes ahead of second-place Graham. Aubrey Turner and Morgan Pleiman each shot personal-record 80s for Fort Loramie. Laura Gusching shot a 98. In the bottom photo, Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off during Saturday’s invitational. Russia and Anna also participated. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily news

Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_9392.jpg Russia’s Eliza Gariety tees off at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily news

Anna’s Dana Pleiman putts at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_9387.jpg Anna’s Dana Pleiman putts at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily news

Anna’s Zandria Platfoot tees of at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_9394.jpg Anna’s Zandria Platfoot tees of at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily news

Russia’s Lily Fullenkamp tees off at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN083022StParisGolf.jpg Russia’s Lily Fullenkamp tees off at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily news

Fort Loramie’s Madison Pleiman chips at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris on Saturday.