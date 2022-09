Photos: Jackson Center falls to New Bremen

New Bremen’s Ava Trentman, left, and Alivia Dammeyer go up to block a spike from Jackson Center’s Keona Suttles during a nonconference match on Saturday in Jackson Center. The Tigers lost to the Cardinals 27-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16. In the below photo, Jackson Center’s Sarah Swiger, left, and Keona Suttles, right, try to block a spike from New Bremen’s Rianna Paul, center. Olivia Heitkamp led the Cardinals with 22 kills. McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center with 19.

Jackson Center’s Sarah Swiger, left, and Keona Suttles, right, try to block a spike from New Bremen’s Rianna Paul, center, during a nonconference match on Saturday in Jackson Center.