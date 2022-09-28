Photos: Jackson Center volleyball beats Botkins 3-0

Jackson Center junior outside hitter Macy Klopfenstein goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Botkins on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Klopfenstein had 15 kills and 11 digs in the Tigers’ 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 victory. She ranks sixth among SCAL players this year with 138 kills. Jackson Center improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in SCAL play with the victory. In the below photo, Botkins sophomore setter Jana Metz bumps. Metz had 10 assists.

Jackson Center junior outside hitter Macy Klopfenstein goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Botkins on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Klopfenstein had 15 kills and 11 digs in the Tigers’ 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 victory. She ranks sixth among SCAL players this year with 138 kills. Jackson Center improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in SCAL play with the victory. In the below photo, Botkins sophomore setter Jana Metz bumps. Metz had 10 assists.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7276-Edit-1.jpg Jackson Center junior outside hitter Macy Klopfenstein goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Botkins on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Klopfenstein had 15 kills and 11 digs in the Tigers’ 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 victory. She ranks sixth among SCAL players this year with 138 kills. Jackson Center improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in SCAL play with the victory. In the below photo, Botkins sophomore setter Jana Metz bumps. Metz had 10 assists. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Botkins sophomore setter Jana Metz bumps during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7425-1.jpg Botkins sophomore setter Jana Metz bumps during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center sophomore outside hitter McKinley Reichert tries to block a spike from Botkins’ Trayce Hendrickson during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Reichert had 12 kills and eight digs. She ranks first among SCAL players with 229 kills to her credit.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7379-1.jpg Jackson Center sophomore outside hitter McKinley Reichert tries to block a spike from Botkins’ Trayce Hendrickson during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Reichert had 12 kills and eight digs. She ranks first among SCAL players with 229 kills to her credit. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center senior outside hitter Sarah Swiger spikes as Botkins’ Kaitlyn Meyer goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7229-1.jpg Jackson Center senior outside hitter Sarah Swiger spikes as Botkins’ Kaitlyn Meyer goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center junior outside hitter Paige Geuy spikes as Botkins’ Trayce Hendrickson goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7242-1.jpg Jackson Center junior outside hitter Paige Geuy spikes as Botkins’ Trayce Hendrickson goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Botkins senior outside hitter Leah Steinke, left, bumps with senior libero Gabby Griffith during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7532-1.jpg Botkins senior outside hitter Leah Steinke, left, bumps with senior libero Gabby Griffith during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center senior outside hitter Sarah Swiger goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7214-1.jpg Jackson Center senior outside hitter Sarah Swiger goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center sophomore outside hitter Presley Reese, left, and sophomore outside hitter McKinley Reichert try to block a spike from Botkins’ Trayce Hendrickson during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7362-1.jpg Jackson Center sophomore outside hitter Presley Reese, left, and sophomore outside hitter McKinley Reichert try to block a spike from Botkins’ Trayce Hendrickson during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center junior outside hitter Paige Geuy goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_7175-Edit-1.jpg Jackson Center junior outside hitter Paige Geuy goes up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Jackson Center. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center senior outside hitter Sarah Swiger, left, and junior middle hitter Keona Suttles go up for a block during a Shelby County Athletic League match against Botkins on Tuesday in Jackson Center.