Football notes: Vordemark leading Sidney’s defense

SIDNEY — Sidney senior linebacker Myles Vordemark had a big performance in the squad’s 25-7 loss to Troy last Friday.

Vordemark made 20 tackles (14 solo, 12 assisted) and had four tackles for loss in the contest; he has 8.5 tackles for a loss to his credit this season and leads the Miami Valley League with 69.5 tackles.

It’s the latest big performance for Vordemark, who is a three-year starter.

“The focal point of our defense is Myles,” Sidney coach Adam Doenges said. “He’s kind of got free rein. He’s got some rules he’s got to follow, but for the most part, he’s kind of like a Troy Polamalu. Troy Polamalu had a knack for the game, a feel for the game, and the Steelers kind of let him do his thing. That’s kind of where we’re at with Myles.

“Everybody else has defined rules they’ve got to follow in where they have to be, what gap they have in coverage. Myles can kind of get a feel for the game. He’s good at reading tendencies for offensive linemen. He’s good at reading backfields. He’s got a real knack for the ball.

“We try to play to our players’ strengths. That is a really big strength he has, and we’ve focused our defense on making sure that he’s able to get to the ball.”

Doenges said he was pleased with the defense’s overall performance against Troy.

An interception return for a touchdown and a safety that resulted in a touchdown drive were too much for the Yellow Jackets (2-4, 2-3 MVL Valley Division) to overcome, though.

After two consecutive losses to Piqua (5-1) and Troy (4-2), Doenges is hoping the squad can bounce back, like it did after consecutive losses to Bellefontaine (5-1) and Tippecanoe (5-1) to open the season.

“We’re not playing our best ball yet, and as the year gets toward the end, we want to be making sure we’re playing our best ball offensively, defensively, and on special teams,” Doenges said. “… We’ve got to continue to clean things up. We still like what we do, the kids believe in what we do. We’ve just got to be consistent in it.”

Sidney is scheduled to host West Carrollton (0-6, 0-5 MVL Valley) this Friday. The Pirates’ closest game this season was a 15-point loss at Vandalia-Butler. The program is under the guidance of first-year coach Chris Mobley, who led Cincinnati Hughes to three consecutive winning seasons and back-to-back playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021.

“They’re struggling a little bit, but they’re still competing,” Doenges said. “Their roster size hasn’t shrunk since the beginning of the season. The kids are still showing up, still believing they can win some football games.

“They always have athletes down there. I’ve seen them in track and field the last couple of years as a track coach that they have speed. You turn on their film, you see their big-play potential. Our kids are excited about the opportunity, excited about homecoming, but we’re going to have to come out and play well.”

Riverside, Lehman players tops in TRC

Riverside and Lehman Catholic each have athletes leading the Three Rivers Conference in several statistical categories.

Riverside junior quarterback Myles Platfoot leads the conference with 722 passing yards, four ahead of Milton-Union’s Nate Moreter. Platfoot has completed 48.3 percent of his passes and thrown nine touchdowns with four interceptions.

Riverside senior Simon Godwin leads TRC players in receiving yards (468) and touchdown receptions (seven). Senior running back Warren Shockey ranks second in rushing yards with 798; he’s tied for first with nine rushing TDs.

Lehman senior safety Hayden Sever has made a conference-best four interceptions so far. He intercepted two passes in the Cavaliers’ season opener.

Lehman senior linebacker AJ Newson is ranked third among Three Rivers Conference players in tackles. He has made 42.5 tackles and three sacks.

Lehman (2-4, 1-2 TRC) is scheduled to travel to Riverside (4-2, 3-0) this Friday.

New Bremen stays 3rd in AP poll

New Bremen remains ranked No. 3 in Division VII in this week’s Associated Press state polls.

The Cardinals (5-1) are behind No. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (5-1) and Springfield Catholic Central (6-0).

New Bremen beat Warren JFK 31-0 in the D-VII state championship game in 2020; the Eagles lost 28-14 to Mogadore this week. Mogadore is ranked fourth in D-VI.

Catholic Central has played one team with a record better than .500 and three teams with one win or less. The squad has won three games by one touchdown or less, including two in overtime.

Versailles (4-2) dropped from fifth to seventh in D-VI after a loss to No. 1 ranked Marion Local on Friday.

Sidney senior linebacker Myles Vordemark flexes after making a tackle during a Miami Valley League game against Troy on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Vordermark finished with 20 tackles and leads the MVL in tackles this season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_BPB_6410.jpg Sidney senior linebacker Myles Vordemark flexes after making a tackle during a Miami Valley League game against Troy on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Vordermark finished with 20 tackles and leads the MVL in tackles this season. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Riverside, Lehman players tops in TRC

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Contact Bryant Billing at (937) 538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.