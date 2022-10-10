Football roundup: Anna can’t keep up with Marion Local

ANNA — Anna was shut out for the first time this season in a 49-0 loss to Marion Local in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

The Flyers built a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, then scored two more touchdowns in the second to ensure the second half started with a running clock.

Marion Local (8-0, 6-0 MAC) had 354 yards of offense while Anna had 177.

Alex Shappie completed 10-of-22 passes for 62 yards with two interceptions. Zach Osborn rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Rockets (2-6, 1-5), which will travel to Fort Recovery (3-5, 2-4) for a conference game this Friday.

Fort Loramie 42, Dayton Thurgood Marshall 24

The Redskins scored the first two touchdowns and cruised from there to a lopsided win on Friday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Darren Eilerman scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 4:38 left in the first quarter to give Fort Loramie a 7-0 lead after an Aden Bolin extra point. Caleb Maurer threw a 4-yard TD pass to Logan Eileman with 11:38 left in the second to push the lead to 14-0.

Chasaun Little broke free for an 80-yard TD run for the Cougars 18 seconds later, then Amare Lattimore ran in on a two-point conversion try to cut the gap to 14-8.

But Maurer scored on an 8-yard TD run with 8:56 left, then Thurgood Marshall (0-8) couldn’t recover the ensuing kickoff, and the Redskins drove 49 yards in less than a minute and scored on a 4-yard run by Maurer with 8:14 left to take a 28-8 lead.

Lattimore scored on an 83-yard TD run with 6:21 left and ran in on a two-point conversion try to cut the gap to 28-16, but Maurer scored on a 9-yard TD run with 58 seconds left to push the lead to 35-16 before halftime.

Will Holland scored on a 5-yard TD run with 4:40 left in the third to push the lead to 42-16. Lattimore recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and ran in on a two-point conversion try to cut the final gap to 18 points.

Fort Loramie had 337 yards of total offense while Thurgood Marshall had 204.

Maurer completed 11-of-21 passes for 185 yards with one TD. Holland ran for 85 yards and one TD on 15 carries. Darren Eilerman ran for 41 yards and one TD on six carries. Maurer ran for 24 yards and three TDs on five carries.

Logan Eilerman caught six passes for 105 yards and one TD.

Calvin Hoying led the Redskins with 5.5 tackles. Thomas Hoying intercepted one pass.

Fort Loramie (6-2) is scheduled to host Lucas (4-4) this Friday.

Lehman Catholic 67, Covington 6

The Cavaliers became the latest team to blast the shorthanded Buccaneers in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Lehman led 27-0 by the end of the first quarter, then scored three more TDs in the second to ensure the second half started with a running clock.

The Cavaliers had a season-high 511 yards of offense while Covington had 62.

Donovan O’Leary completed 12-of-15 passes for 267 yards with three TDs and one interception and ran for 89 yards and one TD on three carries. Kayden Franklin ran for 71 yards and one TD on five carries and Hayden Sever ran for 48 yards and one TD on five carries. AJ Newson, Evan O’Leary and Seth Knapke also each ran for one TD.

Newson caught three passes for 104 yards while Justin Chapman caught four passes for 99 yards with two TDs. Dylan Geise and Turner Lachey also had touchdown receptions.

Sever recovered one fumble and Jack Williams and Will Ford each hand one interception.

Newson led Lehman with six tackles.

The Cavaliers (3-5, 2-3 TRC) are scheduled to host Troy Christian (1-7, 1-4) this Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Riverside 45, Miami East 0

The Pirates cruised to a big TRC win on Friday in Casstown.

Riverside built a 21-0 lead by halftime, then scored two TDs in the third quarter to start a running clock.

Riverside had 515 yards of offense while Miami East had 123.

Myles Platfoot completed 9-of-18 passes for 227 yards with two TDs and ran for 144 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Warren Shockey ran for 136 yards and two TDs on 18 carries.

Simon Godwin caught four passes for 106 yards. Dominik Stotler caught two passes for 62 yards and two TDs. Landon Purtee caught three passes for 59 yards.

Isaac Bender kicked all six extra points and made a 43-yard field goal.

Bender recovered one fumble and Tyler Knight intercepted one pass.

Skyler Hudson led Riverside (6-2, 5-0 TRC) with nine tackles.

A TRC game against depleted Covington scheduled for this Friday was canceled. The Pirates will instead host Cincinnati College Prep (4-4) in a nonconference game.

Minster 37, Delphos St. John’s 14

After a close first half, Minster scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to pull away and earn a MAC win on Friday at Minster Memorial Field.

Minster had 256 yards of offense while the Blue Jays had 225.

Brogan Stephey completed 13-of-21 passes for 123 yards with one TD and ran for 121 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. Devan Wuebker led the squad with four receptions for 40 yards.

Stephey made 4-of-4 extra point attempts and also kicked a 22-yard field goal.

Charlie Schmiesing and Andy Poeppelman each recovered one fumble. Will Knapke and James Niemeyer each intercepted one pass. Will Frimel recorded 2.5 sacks.

Minster (6-2, 5-1 MAC) is scheduled to travel to New Bremen (6-2, 4-2) this Friday.

Coldwater 35, New Bremen 28

The Cardinals lost a MAC game on Friday in Coldwater.

David Homan threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Zeller with 2:24 left in the first quarter to give New Bremen a 7-0 lead, but Jack Ebbing scored on a 1-yard TD run for Coldwater with 8:07 left in the second, then Marcel Blasingame scored on a 1-yard run in the final minute to give the Cavaliers a 14-7 halftime lead.

Blasingame scored on a 1-yard TD run with 9:48 left in the third, then after New Bremen fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Ebbing scored on a 1-yard run with 8:58 left to give Coldwater a 27-7 lead after a missed extra point.

Homan threw a 79-yard TD pass to Grant Dicke with 8:25 left to pull New Bremen within 27-14, then scored on a 3-yard run with 31 seconds left to cut the gap to 27-21.

But Blasingame scored on a 52-yard TD run with 10:34 left in the fourth and followed with a two-point conversion pass to Kaleb Sharp to increase the lead to 35-21.

Homan scored on a 4-yard TD run with 6:32 left to cut the gap to 35-28.

New Bremen had two more drives before the end of the game, which ended with an interception and a turnover on downs.

The Cardinals had 434 yards of offense while Coldwater had 355.

Homan completed 15-of-30 passes for 246 yards and two TDs with one interception and ran for 82 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. Hunter Schaefer ran for 113 yards on 20 carries.

Dicke’s 79-yard TD reception was his only catch of the night. Aaron Thieman caught six passes for 76 yards and Zeller caught three passes for 423 yards with one TD.

Homan led New Bremen with seven tackles.

Blasingame completed 17-of-24 passes for 167 yards and ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

New Bremen (6-2, 4-2) is scheduled to host Minster (6-2, 5-1) this Friday.

Versailles 33, St. Henry 9

The Tigers pulled away in the second half to a MAC win on Friday in St. Henry.

Michael Osborne scored on an 18-yard TD run in the first quarter to give Versailles a 7-0 lead, but St. Henry kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the second to cut the gap to 7-3.

Osborne threw a 5-yard TD pass to Connor Stonebraker to push the lead to 13-3 after a missed extra point, but the Redskins scored on a short TD run before halftime to cut the gap to 13-9 after a missed extra point.

Osborne threw a 21-yard TD pass to Lane Bergman in the third quarter to increase the lead to 19-9 after another missed extra point, then Osborne scored on a 13-yard TD run and Blake Henry scored on a 4-yard TD run in the fourth to clinch the win.

Versailles had 283 yards of offense while St. Henry had 239.

Osborne completed 5-of-7 passes for 58 yards with two TDs while Stonebraker completed 3-of-6 passes for 35 yards.

Joel Gehret ran for 94 yards on 15 carries while Osborne ran for 68 yards and two TDs on 10 carries.

Gehret led the squad with six tackles. Dominic Meyer recovered one fumble.

Versailles (6-2, 4-2 MAC) is scheduled to host undefeated Coldwater in a MAC game this Friday.

Lehman Catholic, Riverside earn lopsided TRC wins

AREA WEEK 8 FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 28, Fairborn 21 Marion Local 49, Anna 0 Fort Loramie 42, Dayton Thurgood Marshall 24 Lehman Catholic 67, Covington 6 Riverside 45, Miami East 0 Minster 37, Delphos St. John’s 14 Coldwater 35, New Bremen 28 Versailles 33, St. Henry 9

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

