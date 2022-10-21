Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 32 and 13: This success story enhances Sidney football

While the football game itself is the main event on those special Friday nights, there’s also no question that the experience is enhanced by the size and quality of the high school bands who perform throughout the evening. The Pride of Sidney Marching Band is now a superior unit that followed a rocky road to get there.

Back in 2005, Director Chris Adams arrived and inherited an initial group of only 13 marchers. He recruited and promoted until 92 members took the field in 2013 with ever improving sound and presence. Totals have varied since but always on the high end. The Pride numbers 78 during the current football season.

The band marching into the stadium for its pregame show has become a popular ritual that really gets the place rocking. The drive of the fight song and the crowd’s response literally make the home bleachers shake.

Dave Borchers

I’m personally saddened with the recent passing of Russia boys basketball coach Dave Borchers following an auto accident in which he was not at fault. He was a great guy from a great family. Dave was remembered before last Friday’s Fort Loramie home football game. I’m confident that other SCAL members did the same at their events.

Personally

I had many personal ties to last week’s 1965 Punt, Pass, and Kick photo which highlighted former Sidney greats Mike Flanagan and Kris Haines. Many guys in the picture later became my Yellow Jacket teammates while some others joined the team thereafter.

I went to Urbana College with John Regula. The Lewis brothers were my neighbors when Zack Crusey took the photo. My current Lake Loramie neighbor of over two decades, Bruce Pence, was also there.

Tipp kicker

Several weeks ago I wrote about Jackson Kleather, the outstanding senior kicker for Tippecanoe who booted several 60 yard fielders before the Red Devils encounter with Sidney. He’s not messing around and has already chosen his initial pursuer as his college destination, coach Matt Burgbacher confirmed last weekend. “Bowling Green really wants him and he fell in love with the campus on his visit.”

Sports Extra appears each Friday and is inspired by a radio show hosted by the author in the 1980’s.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

