Monday basketball roundup:

BOTKINS — The Trojans battled back from an early deficit and beat Minster 45-36 to win their season opener on Monday.

The Wildcats (1-2) built a 16-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Botkins used an 11-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-19 halftime lead. The Trojans outscored Minster 9-7 in the third and 15-10 in the fourth.

Carter Pleiman led Botkins with 18 points and seven rebounds while Brandt Boerger scored eight points.

Kole Richard led Minster with 14 points.

The Trojans shot 12 for 37 (32.4 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 14 for 34 (41.2 percent). Botkins made 18-of-23 free-throw attempts while Minster made 2-of-4. Minster had a 21-16 rebounding edge but committed 17 turnovers to Botkins’ six.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 42, Bethel 34

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Monday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie led 13-3 at the end of the first quarter, 24-11 at halftime and 32-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Avery Brandewie led Fort Loramie (5-0) with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Skyler Albers scored eight points and had five rebounds. Ava Turner scored six points and had nine rebounds and three steals.

Jackson Center 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 36

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Monday in Waynesfield.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (2-3) with 18 points while Presley Reese scored 12.

Houston 56, Franklin-Monroe 36

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Monday in Houston.

Emilee Earl led Houston (3-2) with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Taylor Maxwell scored 11 points and had eight rebounds, Katie Maier scored nine points and Lauryn Crim scored eight.

Fairlawn 47, Triad 37

The Jets won a nonconference game on Monday in North Lewisburg.

Lani Clemons led Fairlawn (1-5) with 15 points while Cassie Heath scored 13.